Nazi soldier We need people like you in the workshops. You will work and you will be well paid. After showering and soup, come directly to me. We need nurses. We need artisans of all trades. Joiners, carpenters, masons, concrete workers, mechanics, locksmiths, electricians. When you're ready, come find me. All clothes are here. All suitcases too. Undress. Hurry up, will cool the soup.