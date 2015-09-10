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Kinoafisha Films Dyadyushkin son

Dyadyushkin son

, 2015
Russia / Theatrical / 18+

Cast

Mariya Aronova
Mariya Aronova
Vladimir Etush
Vladimir Etush
Andrey Zareckiy
Oleg Makarov
Elena Ivochkina
Anna Dubrovskaya
Anna Dubrovskaya
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Director Vladimir Ivanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 3 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 10 September 2015
Release date
10 September 2015 Russia 18+
10 September 2015 Kazakhstan
10 September 2015 Ukraine

Film rating

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