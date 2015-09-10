Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Dyadyushkin son
Dyadyushkin son
, 2015
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Mariya Aronova
Vladimir Etush
Andrey Zareckiy
Oleg Makarov
Elena Ivochkina
Anna Dubrovskaya
Mikhail Vaskov
Director
Vladimir Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
10 September 2015
Release date
10 September 2015
Russia
18+
10 September 2015
Kazakhstan
10 September 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Dyadyushkin son
Mademuazel Nitush
Theatrical
2016, Russia
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree