WrenThere was something unthinking in it. Something blinding in the addition to emergency that we allowed the children to accompany us. That we unquestioningly re-crossed the border. It was not Miguel. I was not myself. But together it was need. And to be needed was everything.
WrenMiguel's attentions diminished my fears in this terrifying place. This place. At this time. Where children were fed mixtures of amphetamines and hallucinogens, convinced by commanders that by the eating of enemy hearts would they be made invisible in battle.