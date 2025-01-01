Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Free State of Jones Free State of Jones Movie Quotes

Free State of Jones Movie Quotes

Will Sumrall [referring to Daniel] He died with honor.
Newton Knight No, Will, he just died.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight From this day forward we declare the land north of Pascagoula Swamp, south of enterprise and east to the Pearl River to the Alabama border, to be a Free State of Jones. And as such we do hereby proclaim and affirm the following principles. Number one, no man ought to stay poor so another man can get rich. Number two, no man ought to tell another man what you got to live for or what he's got to die for. Number three, what you put in the ground is yours to tend and harvest and there ain't no man ought to be able to take that away from you. Number four, every man is a man. If you walk on two legs, you're a man. It's as simple as that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight [eulogizing] These boys... These young men... They was your friends, your cousins, your brothers and your kin. But to those soldiers who didn't know 'em, they was just niggers. They was just somebody else's nigger. So somehow, some way or sometime, everybody is just somebody else's nigger. Mr. Moses, are you a nigger?
Moses No, I'm not.
Newton Knight What are you?
Moses A free man, captain.
Newton Knight Well, why's that?
Moses 'Cause you cannot own a child of God.
Newton Knight No, you cannot, can you? You can own a horse, you can own a mule or cow or an ox, but you... You cannot own a child of God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight It ain't just for us. Black, white, rich, poor, it's for everybody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ward What are you doin', nigger? That ain't for you. Put it back. Put it back, nigger.
Moses How you ain't?
Ward Ward, Moses: What?
Moses I said, how you ain't?
Ward How I ain't what?
Newton Knight What he says, Ward, is how you ain't a nigger. I mean, they just pick cotton for 'em. You-You was willin' to get killed for 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight These men are here to vote. They mind dying a whole lot less than you do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Barbour [about little girls aiming guns] They gonna shoot me?
Newton Knight Last time I checked, the gun don't care who's pulling the trigger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jasper Collins You know they shoot deserters, don't you?
Newton Knight Hell, they shoot everybody around here anyway. It don't seem to make no difference where the bullet comes from.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight I'm gonna die so they can get rich.
Moses That's why we left too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moses Deserted. How come?
Newton Knight It ain't my fight, you know? Don't own no slaves. Ain't gonna die so they can get rich selling cotton.
Moses That's why we left, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight No man ought to tell another man what he's gotta live for or what he's got to die for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight [about new voting rights law] It ain't just for us, all right? It is for everybody. Black, white, rich, poor. It's for our oppressors who don't even know what's good for 'em yet. It's for everybody who came before us who couldn't even read this ballot. It's for our children, who, Lord willin', won't have to shed blood for it like we have. And it's for their children, and their children's children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel I don't want my boy to get lynched. Or beat. I want him to go to a school. I don't want him to drop his eyes every time a white man walk by. I don't want him to be a "boy" no more once he turn into a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moses [looking at his dog bite] Let me see that there.
Newton Knight Aw, it ain't that bad.
Moses You must be pretty brave then. Y'all must taste like we do, the way he latched onto you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight Take my hand!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Tax collectors are coming around here taking everything. We'll have nothing for the winter.
Newton Knight [Knight kneels down and holds up his rifle] Girls, do you know how to shoot one of these?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Robert Lowry They're poor farmers, deserters, who frankly, sir, don't have much to lose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight [pulling off wounded soldier's coat] Let's get this off you. If they think you're an officer, they'll fix you sooner. Yeah, they'll fix you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight It seems that we don't got no country on either side. And that's all right. I guess we're kind of our own country. That's right. And if we're honest about it, hadn't we been our own country for a long time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight HO-HO-HO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Robert Lowry They pulled all of Jones, Jasper, Perry and half of Smith County.
Chester How is that even possible?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight Mr. Moses, what are you?
Moses A free man, captain.
Newton Knight Sure is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight Lyin' like that? Don't it make you dizzy?
Moses Oh, no. It don't bother me now.
Newton Knight I guess you get used to anything.
Moses No, you can't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newton Knight I'm tired of it. You, me, all of it! We're all out there dying so they can stay rich!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel The winds are shifting and you can't fight it this time.
Newton Knight There's plenty left to fight for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more