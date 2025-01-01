Newton KnightFrom this day forward we declare the land north of Pascagoula Swamp, south of enterprise and east to the Pearl River to the Alabama border, to be a Free State of Jones. And as such we do hereby proclaim and affirm the following principles. Number one, no man ought to stay poor so another man can get rich. Number two, no man ought to tell another man what you got to live for or what he's got to die for. Number three, what you put in the ground is yours to tend and harvest and there ain't no man ought to be able to take that away from you. Number four, every man is a man. If you walk on two legs, you're a man. It's as simple as that.
Newton Knight[eulogizing]These boys... These young men... They was your friends, your cousins, your brothers and your kin. But to those soldiers who didn't know 'em, they was just niggers. They was just somebody else's nigger. So somehow, some way or sometime, everybody is just somebody else's nigger. Mr. Moses, are you a nigger?
Newton KnightNo man ought to tell another man what he's gotta live for or what he's got to die for.
Newton Knight[about new voting rights law]It ain't just for us, all right? It is for everybody. Black, white, rich, poor. It's for our oppressors who don't even know what's good for 'em yet. It's for everybody who came before us who couldn't even read this ballot. It's for our children, who, Lord willin', won't have to shed blood for it like we have. And it's for their children, and their children's children.
RachelI don't want my boy to get lynched. Or beat. I want him to go to a school. I don't want him to drop his eyes every time a white man walk by. I don't want him to be a "boy" no more once he turn into a man.
Moses[looking at his dog bite]Let me see that there.
Newton Knight[pulling off wounded soldier's coat]Let's get this off you. If they think you're an officer, they'll fix you sooner. Yeah, they'll fix you.
Newton KnightIt seems that we don't got no country on either side. And that's all right. I guess we're kind of our own country. That's right. And if we're honest about it, hadn't we been our own country for a long time?