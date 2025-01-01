Hugo Matuschek
I don't know what the difficulty is, but I can assure you, madam, that the word "impossible" is not in the vocabulary of Matuschek and Company.
Klara Novak (Miss Novak)
I'm so happy to hear you say that.
Hugo Matuschek
Yes, and I mean it.
Klara Novak (Miss Novak)
Mr. Matuschek?
Hugo Matuschek
Yes, madam?
Klara Novak (Miss Novak)
I was at Blasek and Company...
Hugo Matuschek
Oh, madam, I'm sure you'll find much nicer things in my shop.
Klara Novak (Miss Novak)
Oh no, I mean I worked there. I'm looking for a job.
Hugo Matuschek
Oh no, no, that's impossible! It's out of the question!