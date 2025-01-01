Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Do you mind if I tell you something?

Alfred Kralik No, not at all.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Well, when I first came to work here, something very strange happened to me. I got psychologically mixed up.

Alfred Kralik You don't say.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Yes. I found myself looking at you again and again. I just couldn't take my eyes off you.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Mmhmm. And all the time I kept saying to myself, "Klara Novak, what on Earth is the matter with you? This Kralik is not a particularly attractive type of man." I hope you don't mind.

Alfred Kralik No, not at all.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Now here comes the paradox. I found myself falling for you!

Alfred Kralik I can't believe it.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Yes, Mr. Kralik, and very much so!

Alfred Kralik You certainly didn't show it.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Listen, in those first few weeks... Well, I hope you don't misconstrue what I'm going to say to you. After all, I'm very happily engaged. At least it looks that way.

Alfred Kralik Yes, well go on.

Klara Novak (Miss Novak) Oh, in those first few weeks, there were moments in the stock room when you could have swept me off my feet.