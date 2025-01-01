BabaHell is not a place you go to. You carry Hell with you at all times. You carry it inside you.
Baba[Before cutting out the eyes of another man]Are you ready to stop worshipping power and unite with us? Are you ready to be one with the cosmos? Are you ready to give up your worldly eyes and open your eyes to what is beyond? Open your heart to me, son. Open your mind to me.
BabaYou die as you sleep, you resurrect as you awake. So fear not.
BabaThe human soul is corrupt, it only worships power. It keeps looking for new things to worship, because it has boundaries, drawn by its masters.
ApoYavuz, so, end of the day, that woman gave it to your hand?
[everyone laughs]
YavuzStop it!
ApoWhat if she'd said, "Okay, my turn, bend over"?