[last lines]

David New security code 'David 73694-B'.

Voice of 'Mother' Welcome, how may I help you?

David How about some music, Mother?

Voice of 'Mother' Selection?

David Richard Wagner - Das Rheingold Act II: The Entry of the Gods into Valhalla.

Voice of 'Mother' Yes, David. As you wish.

David [regurgitates two alien embryos and adds them to the others]