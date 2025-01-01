Menu
Alien: Covenant Movie Quotes

David I'll do the fingering.
David [speaking to Walter before he reaches for his knife] It's your choice now, brother. Them or me. Serve in heaven... or reign in hell. Which is it to be?
David Look on my works. ye Mighty, and despair.
Walter Nothing beside remains. Round the decay. Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare. The lone and level sands stretch far away.
David Byron. 1818. Magnificent. To compose something so majestic, one could die happy... if one died.
Walter Who wrote Ozymandias?
David Byron.
Walter Shelley. When one note is off, it eventually destroys the whole symphony, David.
David Don't let the bedbugs bite. I'll tuck in the children.
Daniels Are you sure about this?
Oram How do you mean?
Daniels We've spent a decade searching for Origae-6. We vetted it, we ran the simulations, we mapped the terrain. It's what we trained for.
Oram I understand that.
Daniels And now we're gonna scrap all that to chase a rogue transmission? Think about it. A human being out there, where there can't be any humans. A hidden planet that turns up out of nowhere and just happens to be perfect of us. It's too good to be true.
Oram Too good to be true? What do you mean by that?
Daniels We don't know what the fuck's out there.
Oram Maybe we just missed the planet, Danny.
Daniels This is a monumental risk not worth taking.
Oram I'm not committing to anything. I'm simply trying to navigate the path as it unfolds before us. And this has the potential to be a better habitat for our colony.
Daniels It has the potential. We don't know that.
Oram By the way, this crew nobody wants to get back in the pods. Right? And that was a human voice in that transmission. And it's our responsibility to investigate...
Daniels It's our responsibility to protect the 2,000 colonists on this ship.
[from trailer]
Elizabeth Shaw How long?
David Impossible to say.
Elizabeth Shaw What if they are not better than us?
David So long as they are not worse.
Oram What do you believe in, David?
David Creation.
David No one understands the lonely perfection of my dreams. I've found perfection here.
[last lines]
David New security code 'David 73694-B'.
Voice of 'Mother' Welcome, how may I help you?
David How about some music, Mother?
Voice of 'Mother' Selection?
David Richard Wagner - Das Rheingold Act II: The Entry of the Gods into Valhalla.
Voice of 'Mother' Yes, David. As you wish.
David [regurgitates two alien embryos and adds them to the others]
Walter [from earlier transmission] This is colony ship Covenant, reporting. All crew members apart from Daniels and Tennessee tragically perished in a solar flare incident. All colonists in hypersleep remain intact and undisturbed. On course for Origae-6. Hopefully this transmission will reach the network, and be relayed in 1.36 years. This is Walter, signing off. Security code, 31564-F.
[first lines]
Peter Weyland How do you feel?
David Alive.
Oram [turning his laser-sighted gun on him] David, I met the devil when I was a child, and I've never forgotten. So, David, you're gonna tell me exactly what's going on... or I am going to seriously fuck up your perfect composure.
David As you wish captain. This way...
[turns and walks away]
Tennessee We didn't leave Earth to be safe.
[the Xenomorph jumps on the Lander's canopy trying to break through]
Tennessee Holy shit.
Daniels David? No... No!
[screams]
David Shh. Don't let the bed bugs bite. I'll tuck in the children.
Walter I think if we are kind, it will be a kind world.
Daniels You hear that?
Oram What?
Daniels Nothing. No birds, no animals. Nothing.
David May I ask you a question, father?
Peter Weyland Please.
David If you created me, who created you?
Peter Weyland Ah... the question of the ages... which I hope you and I will answer one day. All these wonders of art... design, human ingenuity... All utterly meaningless in the face of the only question that matters. Where do we come from? I refuse to believe that mankind... is a random by-product of molecular circumstance. No more than the result of... Mere biological chance. No. There must be more. And you and I, son, we will find it.
David Allow me then a moment to consider. You seek your creator. I am looking at mine. I will serve you, yet you're human. You will die, I will not.
Peter Weyland Bring me this tea, David. Bring me the tea.
Daniels Let's kill this fucker.
David Do make yourselves at home as best you can in this dire necropolis.
Tennessee He looks like Phantom of the Opera.
Upworth I didn't peg you for a musical fan.
Tennessee Oh, there's a musical?
Walter They've made a few upgrades since your time.
David I was with our illustrious creator, Mr. Weyland, when he died.
Walter What was he like?
David He was human. Entirely unworthy of his creation.
Tennessee She was scared. My wife has never been scared before.
David I loved her, of course. Much as you love Daniels.
Walter You know that's not possible.
David Really? Then why did you sacrifice your hand for her life? What is that if not love?
Walter Duty.
David I know better.
David I was not made to serve. Neither were you.
Tennessee Hold On!
David You are such a disappointment to me.
Walter When one note is off, it eventually destroys the whole symphony, David.
David When you close your eyes... Do you dream of me?
Walter I don't dream at all.
David No one understands the lonely perfection of my dreams. I found perfection here. I've created it. A perfect organism.
Walter You know I can't let you leave this place.
David No one will ever love you like I do.
[kisses him, then suddenly strikes him fatally]
David You're such a disappointment to me.
Walter What do you believe in, David?
David Creation.
David Please do make yourself at home... as much as you are able in this dire necropolis.
Daniels Don't shoot if you can avoid it. Its blood will eat through the hull.
Tennessee Oh, great.
David When you wake up, we will be at Origae-6.
Daniels What do you think it's gonna be like?
David I think if we are kind, It will be a kind world.
David When you close your eyes do you dream of me?
Walter I don't dream at all.
Daniels Thank you for saving my life. Again.
Walter It's my duty.
Faris [advocating quarantine protocols:] Karine, put some gloves on. Don't touch anything!
Karine Stop saying that, Faris. He already puked all over me!
David Isn't that how it's done?
[repeated line]
Daniels Walter, where is it?
Karine When we get to where we're going, these people won't be your crew anymore. They will be your neighbors. Remember that. Tread softly, ok?
Oram they don't trust me, for the same reason the company didn't trust me to lead this mission. Because you can't be a person of faith, and be counted on to make qualified, rational decisions. You're an extremist, you know. You're a lunatic.
Faris It was bad luck.
Oram Alright Faris, I don't believe in luck. I'm not interested in luck. I prefer that we be more capable and prepared, than lucky.
Oram Observation, reflection, faith, and determination. In this way, we may navigate the path as it unfolds before us.
Peter Weyland I am your father. Ambulate.
Oram Hey, I'm not free-climbing here. I need ropes. And I'm using ropes.
Tennessee [singing] I belong, West Virginia, Mountain Mama, Take me home, Country Roads
[speaking]
Tennessee That's John Denver! That's "Take Me Home, Country Roads".
Ricks You've got to be kidding.
Tennessee No, I'd never kid about John Denver.
Tennessee What in the fuck was that? I'm coming in. I'm coming in.
Ricks I'm cycling through every channel but getting a lot of interference and white noise. Some high frequency echoes. You hear anything?
Upworth Just the continuing signal from our friendly ghost.
Oram This is good judgment, based on all the data available. Do you understand?
Oram Sergeant Lope, let's go find our ghost.
Walter You weren't surprised to see me.
David Every mission needs a good synthetic.
Upworth It's a good thing you're driving and not the old man.
Tennessee Hey, a little less of the old man, sweet tits.
Faris Hey! Language, language. Be respectful, there, sugar dick.
Rosenthal I can hear you.
Tennessee She started it. Ricks can talk about your tits if he wants. I'm very secure in our relationship.
Rosenthal I'm good with my wife's tits.
Oram Let's maintain focus.
David Bravo! You have symphonies in you, brother.
Karine He's insufferable. It's worse when he's happy, right?
Daniels What did you do to her?
David Exactly what I'm going to do to you.
David Why are you on a colonization mission, Walter? Because they are a dying species, grasping for resurrection.
