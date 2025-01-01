DanielsAnd now we're gonna scrap all that to chase a rogue transmission? Think about it. A human being out there, where there can't be any humans. A hidden planet that turns up out of nowhere and just happens to be perfect of us. It's too good to be true.
OramToo good to be true? What do you mean by that?
DavidRichard Wagner - Das Rheingold Act II: The Entry of the Gods into Valhalla.
Voice of 'Mother'Yes, David. As you wish.
David[regurgitates two alien embryos and adds them to the others]
Walter[from earlier transmission]This is colony ship Covenant, reporting. All crew members apart from Daniels and Tennessee tragically perished in a solar flare incident. All colonists in hypersleep remain intact and undisturbed. On course for Origae-6. Hopefully this transmission will reach the network, and be relayed in 1.36 years. This is Walter, signing off. Security code, 31564-F.
Oram[turning his laser-sighted gun on him]David, I met the devil when I was a child, and I've never forgotten. So, David, you're gonna tell me exactly what's going on... or I am going to seriously fuck up your perfect composure.
Peter WeylandAh... the question of the ages... which I hope you and I will answer one day. All these wonders of art... design, human ingenuity... All utterly meaningless in the face of the only question that matters. Where do we come from? I refuse to believe that mankind... is a random by-product of molecular circumstance. No more than the result of... Mere biological chance. No. There must be more. And you and I, son, we will find it.
DavidAllow me then a moment to consider. You seek your creator. I am looking at mine. I will serve you, yet you're human. You will die, I will not.
KarineWhen we get to where we're going, these people won't be your crew anymore. They will be your neighbors. Remember that. Tread softly, ok?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oramthey don't trust me, for the same reason the company didn't trust me to lead this mission. Because you can't be a person of faith, and be counted on to make qualified, rational decisions. You're an extremist, you know. You're a lunatic.