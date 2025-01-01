Menu
Murder on the Orient Express Movie Quotes

Edward Ratchett You are a strange, peculiar man.
Hercule Poirot I am of an age where I know what I like and what I do not like. What I like, I enjoy enormously. What I dislike, I cannot abide. For instance, the temporary pleasantries before what is determined to be a business discussion.
Edward Ratchett You're fun.
Hercule Poirot My name is Hercule Poirot and I am probably the greatest detective in the world.
Hercule Poirot [thinking as he walks through the train towards the bar car] My Dear Colonel Armstrong, finally, I can answer your letter, at least with the thoughts in my head and the feeling in my heart that somewhere you can hear me. I have now discovered the truth of the case and it is profoundly disturbing. I have seen the fracture of the human soul. So many broken lives, so much pain and anger giving way to the poison of deep grief, until one crime became many. I have always wanted to believe that man is rational and civilized. My very existence depends upon this hope, upon order and method and the little grey cells... but now perhaps I am asked... to listen instead... to my heart.
[pauses]
Hercule Poirot [addressing the passengers in the bar car] Ladies and gentlemen, I have understood in this case that the scales of justice... cannot always be evenly weighed. And I must learn for once, to live with the imbalance. There are no killers here, only people who deserve a chance to heal. The police have accepted my first solution to the crime: the lone assassin who made his escape. I will leave the train here to conclude formalities. You are all free to go. May you find your peace with this... May we all.
[exits train]
Hercule Poirot There was right. There was wrong. Now there is you. I cannot judge this. You must decide.
British Military Escort How did you know it was him, sir? From just a tiny crack on the wall?
Hercule Poirot I have the advantage. I can only see the world as it should be. And when it is not the imperfection stands out like the nose in the middle of a face. It... it makes most of life unbearable, but it is useful in the detection of crime.
British Military Escort But it's as though you see into their hearts and divine their true natures.
Hercule Poirot And whatever people say, there is right, there is wrong. There is nothing in between.
Gerhard Hardman I would prefer, in the future, to sit not with that man. Like should be seated with like. We are not alike.
Miss Mary Debenham Not all of us are so concerned with the separateness of races, Professor.
Gerhard Hardman It is out of respect for all kinds that I prefer to keep them separate. To mix your red wine and the white would be to ruin them both.
Miss Mary Debenham [Miss Debenham does just that] I like a good rosé!
Miss Mary Debenham I'm sleeping here where everyone can see me. And I can see everyone.
Hercule Poirot Whatever people say, there is right. There is wrong. There is nothing in-between.
Hercule Poirot I see evil on this train.
Hercule Poirot I detect criminals. I do not protect them.
Hercule Poirot I have the advantage. I can only see the world as it should be so the imperfections stand out.
Hercule Poirot [having just stepped in animal droppings with one of his shoes] It is not the, uh... it is the imbalance of the...
[steps with his other shoe in the droppings]
Pilar Estravados Wine is where the devil finds his darlings.
Hercule Poirot You tell your lies... and you think no one will know. But there are two people who will know. Yes, two people. Your God... and Hercule Poirot... It is time to solve this case.
Hercule Poirot Have you ever been to America?
Edward Henry Masterman Once. Years ago, briefly.
Hercule Poirot For what purpose?
Edward Henry Masterman To confirm a suspicion.
Hercule Poirot Which was?
Edward Henry Masterman That I wouldn't like it.
Hercule Poirot You know, there is something about a tangle of strangers pressed together for days with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another and never see each other again.
Bouc You know, with your books and your capers, you are missing out on romance.
Hercule Poirot Romance never goes unpunished.
Edward Ratchett Well, hello.
Caroline Hubbard Eyes linger any longer I'll have to charge rent.
Edward Ratchett I'll pay.
Caroline Hubbard Hmm... have another drink.
Bouc And yet, the best things on the train are not food. You know there's something about a tangle of strangers pressed together for days on end with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another, then never to see each other again. Boredom plus anonymity plus a... constant gentle rocking.
Hercule Poirot With your hobbies you will never amount to anything.
Bouc God, I hope so. Hmm.
Hercule Poirot Bring forth the accused. The Rabbi. The Priest. And the Imam. It is like the - eh - the old joke. Yes? The Rabbi, the Priest, and the Imam. Ma, non. Forgive me, I am Belgian.
Miss Mary Debenham To a man with a hammer, every problem is a nail. You live crime. You see evil every day.
Hercule Poirot Not so. I see enough crime to know that the criminal act is the anomaly. I believe it takes a fracture of the soul to murder another human being.
Bouc [Offering champagne to the guests in the dining car] Compliments of the Orient Express.
Miss Mary Debenham Thank you, Mr. Bouc.
Bouc I am here for... all of your needs.
Pilar Estravados No, thank you. I do not drink.
Bouc [whispers] It does not agree with you?
Pilar Estravados Sin does not agree with me. Vice is where the devil finds his darlings.
Bouc [smiles politely before walking away from the table] We should no longer speak.
Hercule Poirot The killer is mocking me. Good. His first mistake.
Hercule Poirot If there was a murder; then, there was a murderer. The murderer is with us - on the train - now.
Bouc This is my dear old friend, the esteemed Poirot, who I knew before the esteem. Hercule Poirot, this is...
Hercule Poirot A prostitute.
Bouc She is.
Prostitute I am!
Caroline Hubbard I am looking forward to getting back. Travel is fine for spicy food, mosques, meeting men; but, eventually, you just miss your own bed.
[after an avalanche derails the train]
Hercule Poirot [crawls out of his compartment] Did we die?
Hercule Poirot We seek the truth from within, not without.
Caroline Hubbard I woke up in the dark and I knew there was a man in my room.
Hercule Poirot You are certain it was a man?
Caroline Hubbard I know what it feels like to have a man in my bedroom.
Caroline Hubbard [Hubbard gasps as Poirot almost runs into her as he boards train] Oh!
Hercule Poirot Apologies, madame, I meant no disrespect.
Caroline Hubbard [says flirtatiously] Well, you could try to mean a little.
[chuckles]
Hercule Poirot I have my Dickens!
Bouc Damn your Dickens!
Hercule Poirot Sir, I need you pass key immediately. We need to find a uniform and a red kimono!
Hercule Poirot [angrily to MacQueen] You tried to burn Ratchett's accounts! But, they are still legible in places the math does not tally! Because you have been stealing from him! It is full of - deh - deh - deh...
[to Bouc]
Hercule Poirot [impatiently] What is den English? Deh English word - deh - deh - deh chocolata?
Bouc The fudge?
Hercule Poirot [furiously to MacQueen] THE FUDGE! IT IS FULL OF THE FUDGE!
Countess Elena Andrenyi You are funny looking, Monsieur Poirot. Why are detectives so funny looking?
Hercule Poirot I'm sorry to wake you, Madama Contessa.
Countess Elena Andrenyi I'm always awake at night. In the day I sleep. Some fear darkness; but, I cannot stand the light.
Miss Mary Debenham [recognizes Poirot on a boat] I know your mustache... from the papers. You're the detective, Hercules Poirot?
Hercule Poirot *Hercule* Poirot. I do not slay the lions.
Caroline Hubbard They're not killers. They're good people. They can be good again.
Pilar Estravados Some things are in God's hands. It is not up to us if we survive safely or like Lucifer fall.
Hercule Poirot [Addressing MacQueen] The train is full. I think that we are, how do you say... 'bunkies.'
[Long pause. MacQueen says nothing]
Hercule Poirot I am equally disappointed in you. This is nice!
Hercule Poirot I am tired. I have earned myself a little holiday. I want to look at paintings and have too much time on my hands.
Caroline Hubbard I've been accused of - husband hunting abroad. And, I can't in all honesty deny it. I like my time alone. I do. I do! But, a lady has certain needs that deserve to be met, if she has any money, and, preferably on a regular basis.
Caroline Hubbard One thing about train travel, you're always knocking into somebody. It's wonderful!
Caroline Hubbard He made a rather overt overture.
Hercule Poirot Ah, Mrs Hubbard, I'm sorry to have kept you. You have a head full of steam and a mouth full of words.
Caroline Hubbard You're goddamn right, I do.
Edward Ratchett Please tell me you didn't do this.
Edward Henry Masterman If I were to leave something unpleasant on your pillow, sir, it would not be a letter.
Edward Ratchett Are you insulted?
Caroline Hubbard Disappointed. Some men have a good look. All they have to do is keep their mouth shut - and they can take home any prize they want. Still, the mouth opens!
Bouc [to Poirot] Are you still enjoying your Dickens?
Hercule Poirot I am at my happiest alone.
Edward Ratchett They want their money back with interest, you know. Italians! A guinea's a guinea.
Edward Ratchett You see, someone's out to get me. I know I'm not the best guy born. Not by a long shot. And if there's a world after this one, I will face judgment, just like you. But, I ain't in no goddamn rush to do it.
Bouc You have to find who did this. Please, I implore you, on behalf of the Orient Express. When the police arrive, you present them with a case closed. You are the only one who can save me.
Hercule Poirot Your faith touches me, mon cher. But, I must have this rest.
Bouc Well, think of it as a little beachside puzzle. That's nothing to your mind! You, you look up the antecedents of the passengers, you establish their bona fides and then you do what you do.
Hercule Poirot You were fond of him?
Hector MacQueen I was fond of his money.
Hercule Poirot I prefer to understand why a clue is left, rather than what the object is.
Gerhard Hardman It is science that will win back for Germany, her pride.
Pilar Estravados I sleep very lightly. The slightest sound and I would bolt upright. I was surprised once. Never again.
Princess Dragomiroff The coincidence must seem unbearable.
Hercule Poirot You may be permitted a coincidence.
Countess Elena Andrenyi I like speaking to detectives. You never know what they're going to ask you next.
Gerhard Hardman You are one sharp knife. I give you that.
Pilar Estravados You said your role was to find justice.
Hercule Poirot What is justice here?
Pilar Estravados Sometimes the law of man is not enough.
Edward Ratchett So, you say no to my dirty mind.
Hercule Poirot I say no to you, Mr. Ratchett.
Edward Ratchett Business with the gun, right? Is that what it was?
Hercule Poirot It is far more personal than that. I do not like your face.
Dr. Arbuthnot You won't listen to reason.
Hercule Poirot Never!
Gerhard Hardman I'm sorry about the colored folks cracks. Hell, I'm half a Heb myself.
Hector MacQueen How long are we supposed to just sit here?
Miss Mary Debenham Yes, someone must be doing something.
Bouc Of course I am doing something. I am doing nothing.
Gerhard Hardman My conference is in Turin. I am the only Austrian to present, which means without me, the talks will be substandard.
Hercule Poirot Miss Estravados, why do your hands have the calluses of a boxer?
Pilar Estravados I do my work in dangerous cities where I cannot be governed by fear. I trained to fight.
Hercule Poirot But you do not trust your god anymore since your 'surprise'?
Pilar Estravados No, in case He is busy.
Hercule Poirot God is always busy.
Hector MacQueen Have you considered the Latin man? Marquez. Hell of a guy. And, well, you know, his kind, they don't have the same distaste for murder, historically speaking.
Hercule Poirot You said you don't hold a man's race against him.
Hector MacQueen I suppose... depends on the race.
[MacQueen leaves]
Hercule Poirot And he was doing so well.
Hercule Poirot I love the little cakes.
Hercule Poirot You come from Baghdad?
Miss Mary Debenham It's true. No detail escapes his notice!
Hercule Poirot [points in her purse] Your ticket.
[Debenham politely closes her purse]
Hercule Poirot I might also ask you if you enjoyed your time there - as a governess? The chalk on your sleeve and the Geography Primer. A governess or a cartographer.
[Debenham chuckles]
Hercule Poirot I made my gamble.
Miss Mary Debenham I always begin them with geography and monster them until the have the world down cold. They may get lost in math; but, I'll be damned if they don't know where they are.
Hercule Poirot I do not approve of murder, my friend. Every day we need people to work and to do better without; yet, we do not kill them. We must be better than the beasts. So, let us find this killer.
Pilar Estravados There were indulgent times in my life. When I took more than I gave.
Gerhard Hardman Italians are cows. The Spaniards - sheep. The Belgians?
Princess Dragomiroff God blessed me long life; but, cursed me with a bad back to make it miserable.
Edward Ratchett What the hell is taking them so long? As soon as we get out of here, have 'em make up the bed.
Edward Henry Masterman It's already arranged, Mr. Ratchett...
Edward Ratchett No! I want the bed made. And bring my dictaphone.
Bouc If we leave this to the police, they will choose a culprit, right or wrong, and they will hang him. Which is probably Mr. Marquez for no other reason than his name is Marquez. Or, Dr. Hardman, if not for the color of his skin. - - You are the only one who can bring justice.
Hector MacQueen Prohibition wasn't to my taste. So, I found myself overseas and in debt.
Hector MacQueen I'm a lawyer by education, not disposition. I was down right awful at it.
Caroline Hubbard I found it at the foot of my bed on the cover. Right where I slept. What do you call that?
Hercule Poirot I call it evidence.
Dr. Arbuthnot I am a doctor, sir. I heal people, I do not hurt them.
Hercule Poirot You must have worked very hard to become a doctor. Not many of your race are allowed the opportunity.
Dr. Arbuthnot Middlesex Medical College permits one, per class. I had the honor in '24.
Hercule Poirot You are a dancer, like your husband?
Countess Elena Andrenyi No. Not like my husband... He is touched by angels, I've been shoved by passion and hard work to become adequate.
Hercule Poirot Human nature is perverse in its complexity - to plumb it, it takes the right tools.
Miss Mary Debenham [says cynically] These are toys, not tools, Hercule. I prefer you put them away.
Hercule Poirot Monsieur Bouc!
Bouc Poirot! In the kitchen! Well, of course, this man will sniff out a perfect pastry faster than he catches a jewel thief.
Hercule Poirot I understand.
Biniamino Marquez Listen, I wanna be clear of any association with the crime, so please ask me anything. Anything. I never lie anymore. I escaped prison, and I bribed myself into the US, where I swore never to lie or steal again. You see, my friends, when people trust you, they buy more.
