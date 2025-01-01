Hercule PoirotI am of an age where I know what I like and what I do not like. What I like, I enjoy enormously. What I dislike, I cannot abide. For instance, the temporary pleasantries before what is determined to be a business discussion.
Hercule PoirotMy name is Hercule Poirot and I am probably the greatest detective in the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hercule Poirot[thinking as he walks through the train towards the bar car]My Dear Colonel Armstrong, finally, I can answer your letter, at least with the thoughts in my head and the feeling in my heart that somewhere you can hear me. I have now discovered the truth of the case and it is profoundly disturbing. I have seen the fracture of the human soul. So many broken lives, so much pain and anger giving way to the poison of deep grief, until one crime became many. I have always wanted to believe that man is rational and civilized. My very existence depends upon this hope, upon order and method and the little grey cells... but now perhaps I am asked... to listen instead... to my heart.
[pauses]
Hercule Poirot[addressing the passengers in the bar car]Ladies and gentlemen, I have understood in this case that the scales of justice... cannot always be evenly weighed. And I must learn for once, to live with the imbalance. There are no killers here, only people who deserve a chance to heal. The police have accepted my first solution to the crime: the lone assassin who made his escape. I will leave the train here to conclude formalities. You are all free to go. May you find your peace with this... May we all.
[exits train]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hercule PoirotThere was right. There was wrong. Now there is you. I cannot judge this. You must decide.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
British Military EscortHow did you know it was him, sir? From just a tiny crack on the wall?
Hercule PoirotI have the advantage. I can only see the world as it should be. And when it is not the imperfection stands out like the nose in the middle of a face. It... it makes most of life unbearable, but it is useful in the detection of crime.
British Military EscortBut it's as though you see into their hearts and divine their true natures.
Hercule PoirotAnd whatever people say, there is right, there is wrong. There is nothing in between.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gerhard HardmanI would prefer, in the future, to sit not with that man. Like should be seated with like. We are not alike.
Miss Mary DebenhamNot all of us are so concerned with the separateness of races, Professor.
Gerhard HardmanIt is out of respect for all kinds that I prefer to keep them separate. To mix your red wine and the white would be to ruin them both.
BoucAnd yet, the best things on the train are not food. You know there's something about a tangle of strangers pressed together for days on end with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another, then never to see each other again. Boredom plus anonymity plus a... constant gentle rocking.
Hercule PoirotSir, I need you pass key immediately. We need to find a uniform and a red kimono!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hercule Poirot[angrily to MacQueen]You tried to burn Ratchett's accounts! But, they are still legible in places the math does not tally! Because you have been stealing from him! It is full of - deh - deh - deh...
[to Bouc]
Hercule Poirot[impatiently]What is den English? Deh English word - deh - deh - deh chocolata?
Hercule PoirotI am tired. I have earned myself a little holiday. I want to look at paintings and have too much time on my hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline HubbardI've been accused of - husband hunting abroad. And, I can't in all honesty deny it. I like my time alone. I do. I do! But, a lady has certain needs that deserve to be met, if she has any money, and, preferably on a regular basis.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline HubbardOne thing about train travel, you're always knocking into somebody. It's wonderful!
Edward RatchettThey want their money back with interest, you know. Italians! A guinea's a guinea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward RatchettYou see, someone's out to get me. I know I'm not the best guy born. Not by a long shot. And if there's a world after this one, I will face judgment, just like you. But, I ain't in no goddamn rush to do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BoucYou have to find who did this. Please, I implore you, on behalf of the Orient Express. When the police arrive, you present them with a case closed. You are the only one who can save me.
Hercule PoirotYour faith touches me, mon cher. But, I must have this rest.
BoucWell, think of it as a little beachside puzzle. That's nothing to your mind! You, you look up the antecedents of the passengers, you establish their bona fides and then you do what you do.
Miss Mary DebenhamI always begin them with geography and monster them until the have the world down cold. They may get lost in math; but, I'll be damned if they don't know where they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hercule PoirotI do not approve of murder, my friend. Every day we need people to work and to do better without; yet, we do not kill them. We must be better than the beasts. So, let us find this killer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pilar EstravadosThere were indulgent times in my life. When I took more than I gave.
BoucIf we leave this to the police, they will choose a culprit, right or wrong, and they will hang him. Which is probably Mr. Marquez for no other reason than his name is Marquez. Or, Dr. Hardman, if not for the color of his skin. - - You are the only one who can bring justice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hector MacQueenProhibition wasn't to my taste. So, I found myself overseas and in debt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hector MacQueenI'm a lawyer by education, not disposition. I was down right awful at it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caroline HubbardI found it at the foot of my bed on the cover. Right where I slept. What do you call that?
Biniamino MarquezListen, I wanna be clear of any association with the crime, so please ask me anything. Anything. I never lie anymore. I escaped prison, and I bribed myself into the US, where I swore never to lie or steal again. You see, my friends, when people trust you, they buy more.