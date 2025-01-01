Menu
Peter Fox
Los Angeles is horrible. It's like a theme park built on a fault line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Nun
What the fuck you doin' here? Where's Irina?
Harry Fox
She sent me instead.
Nun
Let's look at the package.
Harry Fox
[hands the nun a bundle of cocaine which she tastes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Fox
The charm of this little escapade is rapidly wearing thin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
