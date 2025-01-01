Menu
Intruders Movie Quotes

Intruders Movie Quotes

Dan Cooper [moaning painfully] You're not like this.
Anna Rook You have no idea what I'm like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna Rook [justifying her and her brother's actions] No... They were sick... We were trying to help/fix them
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad [from the trailer] I don't think we're the first people down here
Conrad [to Dan on viewing the footage] They were killing perverts
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.P. Henson [from the trailer] You've seen our faces we can't just let you go now
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Cooper He's my friend.
Perry Cuttner He was your friend--now he's a doorstop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
