Intruders
Intruders Movie Quotes
Dan Cooper
[moaning painfully]
You're not like this.
Anna Rook
You have no idea what I'm like.
Anna Rook
[justifying her and her brother's actions]
No... They were sick... We were trying to help/fix them
Conrad
[from the trailer]
I don't think we're the first people down here
Conrad
[to Dan on viewing the footage]
They were killing perverts
J.P. Henson
[from the trailer]
You've seen our faces we can't just let you go now
Dan Cooper
He's my friend.
Perry Cuttner
He was your friend--now he's a doorstop.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rory Culkin
Beth Riesgraf
Timothy McKinney
Jack Kesy
Martin Starr
