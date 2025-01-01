Menu
Kinoafisha Films Nina Forever Nina Forever Movie Quotes

Nina Oh God, not again!
Nina It's not gonna work. I have tinnitus. And these lights zigzagging in my eyes. I have a shard of glass in the back of my throat. And that's about all I can feel.
Nina We never broke up.
Rob You died. I couldn't.
Nina Did you want to?
Rob No.
Nina Well, then.
Rob I'm breaking up with you now.
Nina You can't.
Rob What do you mean? Why not?
Nina Because I'm dead.
Rob Didn't change you very much, did it?
Nina Well, that's sort of the point.
Rob Why do you always have to be like this when we row?
Nina I'm not being like anything. I'm dead. I'm very literally not being like anything at all.
Nina Oblivion would beat this. Would beat lying next to the heat of your heart beating in your little living chest.
Nina You don't make happiness. It blooms on anything you don't scrub too hard.
Nina You don't think this is love, do you, Holly? I mean sure, he's made you feel useful. Every drop of semen that has trickled down your belly has been a splash of sunshine on his grief-stricken brow. But basically you're Florence Nightingale job-sharing with Linda Lovelace.
Nina This is what she wanted. This is what darkness is, Holly. Flesh trapped between metal. Metal on bone. Almost makes me nostalgic. Oh, I can almost taste the petrol.
Nina These things will stay in his head precisely because I am dead. You're an oil painting that's still wet. Any good memories you slather out will just get mushed in with what happens next. I have no next.
Rob It's never going to work out, is it?
Nina If you don't mind me saying, that's a very living way of looking at the situation. I mean, from my perspective, it already hasn't... Worked out.
