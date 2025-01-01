RobWhy do you always have to be like this when we row?
NinaI'm not being like anything. I'm dead. I'm very literally not being like anything at all.
NinaOblivion would beat this. Would beat lying next to the heat of your heart beating in your little living chest.
NinaYou don't make happiness. It blooms on anything you don't scrub too hard.
NinaYou don't think this is love, do you, Holly? I mean sure, he's made you feel useful. Every drop of semen that has trickled down your belly has been a splash of sunshine on his grief-stricken brow. But basically you're Florence Nightingale job-sharing with Linda Lovelace.
NinaThis is what she wanted. This is what darkness is, Holly. Flesh trapped between metal. Metal on bone. Almost makes me nostalgic. Oh, I can almost taste the petrol.
NinaThese things will stay in his head precisely because I am dead. You're an oil painting that's still wet. Any good memories you slather out will just get mushed in with what happens next. I have no next.