Nina We never broke up.

Rob You died. I couldn't.

Nina Did you want to?

Nina Well, then.

Rob I'm breaking up with you now.

Nina You can't.

Rob What do you mean? Why not?

Nina Because I'm dead.

Rob Didn't change you very much, did it?

Nina Well, that's sort of the point.

Rob Why do you always have to be like this when we row?