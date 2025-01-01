Menu
Misconduct Movie Quotes

Denning Now you're down in the rabbit hole, how far are you willing to go to get hurt? It's better to go too far than not far enough.
Ben I didn't kill Emily.
Abrams Any good lawyer will tell you "Doesn't matter".
Abrams Enjoy the pen.
Ben You're gonna let me keep the pen?
Abrams You better go before I change my mind.
Emily [to Ben] Don't ever ignore my phone calls or I'll tell her what happened.
Abrams I'm not gonna watch this fall APART!
assistant to Denning Our exposure is limited at best.
Denning Oh, yeah? Alas, no such thing as limited exposure.
The Accountant I'm dying.
Abrams I know that. Why'd you ever come work for me?
The Accountant I agreed to work for you because I thought you and I wanted the same thing, the truth.
Abrams There's no truth in the law. Everybody lies. Stop searching for it. Ain't gonna find it, so...
[walks out of the elevator]
The Accountant [now alone] Neither will you.
Ben Arthur Denning, global corporation. We go after Denning personally, for fraud.
Abrams You are gonna accuse a man worth 8 and a half billion dollars for manipulating drug trials?
Ben Yes, sir. And I fight to win.
Denning Now that you are down in the rabbit hole, how far are you willing to go?
Abrams The hardest thing for a public defender is whether or not you are cheap. He's gonna make it, dem's the difference. Now you did, every time.
Ben I'm a little bit over my head.
Abrams No, you're not. Hear what I tell you, the worst vice is advice. Life's just been giving it to you. Son... Listen to me. You gotta sheed this sock. Distraction, hear it now. What's bothering you? Don't tell me. Just shut it. Understand? We'll have to attack this motherfucker. Clip his claws, take his head and chop that fucking thing off. We'll put it on the wall. A trophy.
Denning You're going back to the office, they can't do anything unless I'm there holding their hand.
Emily Why don't you ever consider anything I say to you? It's your greatest flaw, you know? You know what, maybe I'll just need to tell you that you're out there.
Denning Come on... Graham will take you home this semester.
Emily [rolling her eyes] Okay.
Denning Come on, stop being a child. Grow up.
Emily Fuck you.
Abrams You poked the bear. Now you woke him.
Abrams The worst vice is advice.
Ben Did he just buy back the evidence?
Abrams Yes, he did - and he did it legally.
Charlotte Cahill [very calmly] I pushed her. She fell. Her head hit the table and she didn't get up. I could have helped her, but I didn't help her because I thought that if she... If her heart stopped beating, then mine would stop hurting. It kind of did.
Charlotte Cahill It's okay. It's just us.
Ben Well, we've got a busy day ahead of us tomorrow. I'm gonna finish packing.
Arthur Denning Now that you are down a rabbit hole, the only question I have is, how far are you willing to go to get out? Like the man said, "It's better to go too far than not far enough." Stalin.
[first lines]
Reporter #1 Tonight, investigators are questioning the credibility of those clinical trials.
Woman #1 I'm very angry. I can't believe doctors could betray so many people.
Man #1 I was part of the initial test group for the drug Vypraxilin. And, I can say without a doubt it was probably the worst decision I've ever made in my life.
Man #2 These people knowingly put out inaccurate information and they were being selective in the facts about the case.
Woman #2 She looked at me and then collapsed. Her mouth filled with blood and... it was terrifying.
Reporter #2 In fact, an investigation by the fda found no evidence of false data from Pierson pharmaceuticals.
Reporter #3 This is the third death attributed to the medication, with many more claims surfacing each day.
Woman #3 They need to be held accountable.
Ben You're a good friend. Thank you, thank you.
Doug Fields A fucking dumb friend, that's what I am.
Abrams [when Ben arrives after getting beat up] . You, uuuh... you've looked better.
