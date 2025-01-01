[first lines]

Reporter #1 Tonight, investigators are questioning the credibility of those clinical trials.

Woman #1 I'm very angry. I can't believe doctors could betray so many people.

Man #1 I was part of the initial test group for the drug Vypraxilin. And, I can say without a doubt it was probably the worst decision I've ever made in my life.

Man #2 These people knowingly put out inaccurate information and they were being selective in the facts about the case.

Woman #2 She looked at me and then collapsed. Her mouth filled with blood and... it was terrifying.

Reporter #2 In fact, an investigation by the fda found no evidence of false data from Pierson pharmaceuticals.

Reporter #3 This is the third death attributed to the medication, with many more claims surfacing each day.