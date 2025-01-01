Menu
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog Movie Quotes

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog Movie Quotes

Joe Betts Does this lodger of yours mean any harm to Daisy?
The Landlady Don't be silly, Joe. He's not that sort. Even if he's a bit queer, he's a gentleman.
Jonathan Drew [playing chess] Be careful, I'll get you yet.
The Landlady You should lock that money up sir, it's tempting providence.
Jonathan Drew Providence is concerned with sterner things than money, Mrs. Bunting.
Joe Betts When I've put a rope round the Avenger's neck, I'll put a ring around Daisy's finger.
Daisy, a mannequin He's killed another fair girl.
Fashion Model No more peroxide for yours truly.
Joe Betts I'm keen on golden hair myself, same as the Avenger is.
Joe Betts Let go my girl's hand, damn you!
Joe Betts We've come to have a word with your lodger.
[first lines]
Female eyewitness Tall he was - and his face all wrapped up.
Daisy, a mannequin You're shivering. Keep your handcuffs hidden and we'll get some brandy.
[last lines]
The Landlady Your toothbrush - you left it behind.
The Landlady God forgive me, I let her go out with the lodger! And it's Tuesday night!
Jonathan Drew I know it looks ugly, but they got on my nerves.
Newspaper Seller Always happens Tuesdays - that's my lucky day.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Malcolm Keen
Marie Ault
Ivor Novello
