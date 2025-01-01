Menu
Films
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog Movie Quotes
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Joe Betts
Does this lodger of yours mean any harm to Daisy?
The Landlady
Don't be silly, Joe. He's not that sort. Even if he's a bit queer, he's a gentleman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan Drew
[playing chess]
Be careful, I'll get you yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Landlady
You should lock that money up sir, it's tempting providence.
Jonathan Drew
Providence is concerned with sterner things than money, Mrs. Bunting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Betts
When I've put a rope round the Avenger's neck, I'll put a ring around Daisy's finger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy, a mannequin
He's killed another fair girl.
Fashion Model
No more peroxide for yours truly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Betts
I'm keen on golden hair myself, same as the Avenger is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Betts
Let go my girl's hand, damn you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Betts
We've come to have a word with your lodger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Female eyewitness
Tall he was - and his face all wrapped up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy, a mannequin
You're shivering. Keep your handcuffs hidden and we'll get some brandy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
The Landlady
Your toothbrush - you left it behind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Landlady
God forgive me, I let her go out with the lodger! And it's Tuesday night!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan Drew
I know it looks ugly, but they got on my nerves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newspaper Seller
Always happens Tuesdays - that's my lucky day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
