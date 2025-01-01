Captain James T. KirkBetter to die saving lives... than to live with taking them. That's what I was born into.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commodore Paris[to Kirk]It isn't uncommon, you know, even for a captain, to want to leave. There is no relative direction in the vastness of space. There is only yourself, your ship, your crew. It's easier than you think, to get lost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk[referring to his father]He joined Starfleet because he... He believed in it... I joined on a dare.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoyYou joined to see if you could live up to him. You spent all this time trying to be George Kirk and now you're wondering just what it means to be Jim.
Krall[to Uhura]The Federation has pushed the frontier for centuries. But no longer. This is where it begins, Lieutenant. This is where the frontier pushes back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. KirkCaptain's Log, Stardate 2263.2. Today is our 966th day in deep space, a little under three years into our five-year mission. The more time we spend out here, the harder it is to tell where one day ends and the next one begins. It can be a challenge to feel grounded when even the gravity is artificial. But, well, we do what we can to make it feel like home. The crew, as always, continues to act admirably despite the rigors of our extended stay here in outer space. And the personal sacrifices they have made. We continue to search for new lifeforms in order to establish firm diplomatic ties. Our extended time in uncharted territory has stretched the ship's mechanical capacities. But fortunately our engineering department, led by Mr. Scott, is more than up to the job. The ship aside, prolong cohabitation has definitely had effects on interpersonal dynamics. Some experiences for the better, and some for the worse. As for me, things have started to feel a little... episodic. The farther out we go, the more I find myself wondering what it is we're trying to accomplish. But if the universe is truly endless, then are we not striving for something forever out of reach? The Enterprise is scheduled for reprovisioning stop at Yorktown, the Federation's newest and most advanced starbase. Perhaps a break from routine will offer up some respite from the mysteries of the unknown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KrallYour captain... why did you sacrifice yourself for him?
Lieutenant UhuraHe would have done the same. And if he made it off that ship, he will come for us.
Krall[gets into her face]I am counting on it, Lieutenant Uhura.
Balthazar M. EdisonCaptain's Log... I don't remember the stardate. All distress calls unanswered. Of the crew, only three remain. I WON'T ALLOW IT! The indigenous race abandoned this planet long ago. They left behind sophisticated mining equipment and a drone workforce. They have some sort of technology that prolongs life. I will do whatever it takes for me and my crew. The Federation do not care about us. You'll probably never see me again. But if you do... be ready.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoyI just don't get it, Spock. I mean, what - what did they attack us for? I mean, they do all this for some doodad that the tiny critters didn't want?
Commander SpockIt is unwise to trivialize that which one simply does not understand, Doctor. We can safely assume it is more important than a doodad.
Captain James T. KirkThere's no such thing as the unknown, only things temporarily hidden, temporarily not understood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SuluWe are horse-and-buggy compared to these things. We're barely holding together as it is, Captain.
Commander SpockCaptain, the flight patterns of bees are determined by individual decisions. Krall's swarm formations are too complex not to rely on some form of unified cyberpathic coordination. I surmise that if we...
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott[to Jaylah]Now, you're part of something bigger now, lassie. Right? Dinnae give up on that. 'Cause we'll sure as hell never give up on you. That is what being part of a crew is all about.
Montgomery 'Scotty' ScottThere's a lot of theories, sir. Surrendered to the Romulans. Captured by a giant green space hand. This far out, it's got to be a wormhole displacement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott[about Balthazar Edison]Ah, well, his record goes back way before the Federation even existed. He was a major in the United Earth Military Assault Command Operation. A lot of off-world combat.
Commander SpockThe attack on Yorktown may be just the beginning. Armed with this bio-weapon, he could rid it of all life and use the base's advanced technology to attack an untold number of Federation planets.
Montgomery 'Scotty' ScottAye, well, these old transporters were only ever used for cargo, but a few modifications seem to do the trick. I thought it was best to beam you one at a time, though. You know, in case you got spliced.
KrallThis is Abronath. It was used by the Ancient Ones as a weapon. But when they could not control its deadly power, they split it into two and ejected the halves into space, hoping it would be lost forever.
[a door closes, separating Uhura and Ensign Syl from Sulu]
KrallBut I am grateful. I have spent lifetimes searching for it, only to have you find it for me. The poetry of fate. The world that I was born into is very different from yours, Lieutenant. We knew pain. We knew terror. Struggle made us strong. Not peace. Not unity. These are myths the Federation would have you believe.
Lieutenant UhuraThose are strong words. You might even believe them, but there's something else going on with you. Something underneath.
[another door closes, separating them from Ensign Syl]
Krall[removing the agent after Syl is killed]Manas, it is time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' ScottThat's our friends out there, lassie. All right? We cannae just leave 'em behind. Now, we... we could really use your help. We just need you to be brave, is all.
JaylahWhen we were in that place, Krall would come and take someone. There were screams. I can still hear them. And we would not see that person again. We did not know who would be next. My father planned an escape. But we were seen by... by the one they call Manas. My father fought him so I could get out. He was brave, and Manas killed him. What you want is impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commodore Paris[referring to Edison]For decades, the Federation taught that he was a hero. I guess time will judge us all.