Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Star Trek Beyond Star Trek Beyond Movie Quotes

Star Trek Beyond Movie Quotes

Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [referring to Starbase Yorktown] What a damn monstrosity! Couldn't we just rent some space on a planet?
Commander Spock Showing geographical favoritism among inducted Federation worlds could cause diplomatic tension.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Oh, you don't think that looks tense? Looks like a damn snow globe in space, just waiting to break!
Captain James T. Kirk [sighs] That's the spirit, Bones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [after removing shrapnel from Spock] Yeah. They say it hurts less if it's a surprise.
Commander Spock If I may adopt a parlance with which you are familiar, I can confirm your theory to be horseshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk How are we gonna get out of this one, Spock? We've got no ship, no crew. Not the best odds.
Commander Spock We will do what we have always done, Jim. We will find hope in the impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [hears song "Sabotage" blaring] Is that classical music?
Commander Spock Yes, doctor, it would seem to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk [hears song "Sabotage" blaring, aimed to destroy Krall's attacking swarm] It's a good choice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Captain James T. Kirk [epilogue] Space, the final frontier.
Commander Spock These are the voyages of the Starship...
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott ...Enterprise. Its continuing mission...
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy ...to explore strange new worlds...
Sulu ...to seek out new life...
Chekov ...and new civilizations...
Lieutenant Uhura ...to boldly go where no one has gone before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock Lt. Uhura wears a Vokaya amulet which I presented to her as a token of my affection and respect.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You gave your girlfriend radioactive jewelry?
Commander Spock The emissions is harmless, Doctor. But its unique signature makes it very easy to identify.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You gave your girlfriend a tracking device?
Commander Spock [realizing] That was not my intention.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [to Kirk] I'm glad he doesn't respect me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock "The miserable have no other medicine but only hope."
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [to Kirk] Death's door and he's quoting Shakespeare.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Jaylah sits in the Captain's chair on the U.S.S. Franklin just before Kirk could]
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [whispers to Jaylah] He likes that seat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock Leaving me behind will significantly increase your chances of survival, Doctor.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Well, that's damn chivalrous of you, but completely out of the question.
Commander Spock It is imperative that you locate any surviving crew.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy And here I was thinking you cared.
[Three of Krall's drone ships approach]
Commander Spock Of course I care, Leonard. I always assumed my respect for you was clear. The dialogue we have had across the years has always...
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy It's okay, Spock. You don't have to say it.
[Spock and Bones are surrounded by the drones]
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Well, at least I won't die alone.
[Spock is beamed away from behind Bones]
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Well, that's just typical. Come on, you bastards!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Mr. Sulu... You can... you know... fly this thing, right?
Sulu [looks back at him] You kidding me, sir?
Captain James T. Kirk Fantastic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Everybody, raise a glass to Captain James T. Kirk.
Commander Spock Commander Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott, Chekov, Sulu: Captain Kirk!
Captain James T. Kirk Ah, thanks everyone. To the Enterprise.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Doctor 'Bones' McCoy, Commander Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott, Chekov, Sulu: The Enterprise.
Captain James T. Kirk And - to absent friends.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Doctor 'Bones' McCoy, Commander Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott, Chekov, Sulu: Here. Here.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Alright, lets get this party started.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar M. Edison [referring to the Abronath] You can't stop it. You will die.
Captain James T. Kirk Better to die saving lives... than to live with taking them. That's what I was born into.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commodore Paris [to Kirk] It isn't uncommon, you know, even for a captain, to want to leave. There is no relative direction in the vastness of space. There is only yourself, your ship, your crew. It's easier than you think, to get lost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk [referring to his father] He joined Starfleet because he... He believed in it... I joined on a dare.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You joined to see if you could live up to him. You spent all this time trying to be George Kirk and now you're wondering just what it means to be Jim.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock Fascinating.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Ominous. Dark. Dangerous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after being teleported while in the middle of a leap and landing with a thud on the transporter pad]
Captain James T. Kirk [groans] Let's never do that again.
Jaylah [groans] I agree, James T.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krall [to Uhura] The Federation has pushed the frontier for centuries. But no longer. This is where it begins, Lieutenant. This is where the frontier pushes back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Captain's Log, Stardate 2263.2. Today is our 966th day in deep space, a little under three years into our five-year mission. The more time we spend out here, the harder it is to tell where one day ends and the next one begins. It can be a challenge to feel grounded when even the gravity is artificial. But, well, we do what we can to make it feel like home. The crew, as always, continues to act admirably despite the rigors of our extended stay here in outer space. And the personal sacrifices they have made. We continue to search for new lifeforms in order to establish firm diplomatic ties. Our extended time in uncharted territory has stretched the ship's mechanical capacities. But fortunately our engineering department, led by Mr. Scott, is more than up to the job. The ship aside, prolong cohabitation has definitely had effects on interpersonal dynamics. Some experiences for the better, and some for the worse. As for me, things have started to feel a little... episodic. The farther out we go, the more I find myself wondering what it is we're trying to accomplish. But if the universe is truly endless, then are we not striving for something forever out of reach? The Enterprise is scheduled for reprovisioning stop at Yorktown, the Federation's newest and most advanced starbase. Perhaps a break from routine will offer up some respite from the mysteries of the unknown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krall Your captain... why did you sacrifice yourself for him?
Lieutenant Uhura He would have done the same. And if he made it off that ship, he will come for us.
Krall [gets into her face] I am counting on it, Lieutenant Uhura.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk We make a good team. Right?
Commander Spock I believe we do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krall [to Uhura] Lieutenant, unity is not your strength. It is your weakness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk I'm one year older.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Yep, that's usually how it works.
Captain James T. Kirk [referring to his father] A year older than he ever got to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk What happened to you out there... Edison?
Balthazar M. Edison I have to say, Kirk, I've missed being me. We lost ourselves but gained a purpose! A means to bring the galaxy back to the struggle that made humanity strong.
Captain James T. Kirk I think you underestimate humanity.
Balthazar M. Edison I fought for humanity! Lost millions to the Xindi and Romulan Wars! And for what? For the Federation to sit me in a Captain's chair and break bread with the enemy!
Captain James T. Kirk We change. We have to. Or we spend the rest of our lives fighting the same battles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Uhura knocks out a drone about to kill Spock]
Lieutenant Uhura Spock. What are you doing here?
Commander Spock Clearly, I am here to rescue you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Balthazar M. Edison Captain's Log... I don't remember the stardate. All distress calls unanswered. Of the crew, only three remain. I WON'T ALLOW IT! The indigenous race abandoned this planet long ago. They left behind sophisticated mining equipment and a drone workforce. They have some sort of technology that prolongs life. I will do whatever it takes for me and my crew. The Federation do not care about us. You'll probably never see me again. But if you do... be ready.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy I just don't get it, Spock. I mean, what - what did they attack us for? I mean, they do all this for some doodad that the tiny critters didn't want?
Commander Spock It is unwise to trivialize that which one simply does not understand, Doctor. We can safely assume it is more important than a doodad.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy I think you just managed to insult me twice, Spock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk You lost! There's no way you can make it back there. Give up!
Balthazar M. Edison What, like you did? I read your ship's log, Captain James T. Kirk! At least I know what I am! I am a soldier!
Captain James T. Kirk You won the war, Edison! You gave us peace!
Balthazar M. Edison Peace... is not what I was born into.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Uhura walks away and Bones walks up to Spock]
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You guys break up? What'd you do?
Commander Spock A typically reductive inquiry, Doctor.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You know, Spock, if an Earth girl says, uh, "it's me, not you," it's definitely you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chekov Proximity alert, sir! We have an unknown ship heading right for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Who's your new friend here? She sure know how to throw out the welcome mat.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott This is Jaylah.
Jaylah I do not know what is a welcome mat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You didn't even try to get our time out here reduced.
Captain James T. Kirk Why would I get reduced? Bones, we know our way through the nebula now. Can you imagine what we'll find?
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Alien despots hell-bent on killing us? Deadly spaceborne viruses and bacteria? Incomprehensible cosmic anomalies that could wipe us out in an instant!
Captain James T. Kirk It's gonna be so much fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk There's no such thing as the unknown, only things temporarily hidden, temporarily not understood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sulu We are horse-and-buggy compared to these things. We're barely holding together as it is, Captain.
Commander Spock Captain, the flight patterns of bees are determined by individual decisions. Krall's swarm formations are too complex not to rely on some form of unified cyberpathic coordination. I surmise that if we...
Captain James T. Kirk [interrupts] Spock! Skip to the end.
Lieutenant Uhura What he's saying is that if we disorient the swarm, we can kick its ass!
Commander Spock Precisely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [to Jaylah] Now, you're part of something bigger now, lassie. Right? Dinnae give up on that. 'Cause we'll sure as hell never give up on you. That is what being part of a crew is all about.
Jaylah Is that what you believe, James T.?
Captain James T. Kirk All I know is we stand a better chance with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott This is the U.S.S. Franklin, sir. Can you believe it? First Earth ship capable of Warp 4. Went missing in the Gagarin Radiation Belt in the early 2160s.
Captain James T. Kirk I remember that from the Academy. Captain Balthazar Edison.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye.
Captain James T. Kirk One of the first heroes of Starfleet. How the hell did his ship end up here?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott There's a lot of theories, sir. Surrendered to the Romulans. Captured by a giant green space hand. This far out, it's got to be a wormhole displacement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [about Balthazar Edison] Ah, well, his record goes back way before the Federation even existed. He was a major in the United Earth Military Assault Command Operation. A lot of off-world combat.
Captain James T. Kirk [surprised] He was a soldier.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye, sir. And a pretty good one. His military service came to an end when MACO was disbanded.
Captain James T. Kirk Why? What happened?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott The Federation, sir. Starfleet. We're not a military agency. They made him a captain and gave him the Franklin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [notices many empty glasses] Uh, did you drink all those yourself? I'm impressed.
Jaylah Someone said it would take my edge off. My edge is still not off.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye, well, maybe this will help... the captain pulled a few strings. That is acceptance into Starfleet Academy, if you want it.
Captain James T. Kirk There are a lot of rules. Don't listen to them all.
Jaylah Will I have to wear that uniform?
Captain James T. Kirk I'm afraid so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock Faster, Doctor. We risk being consumed by their trajectorial decay.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Damn backseat driver.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Vice Admirals don't fly, do they?
Commodore Paris No. They don't.
Captain James T. Kirk Well, no offense, ma'am, but... where's the fun in that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Scotty, can you beam me onto one of those swarm ships?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Have you gone completely mad?
Captain James T. Kirk Yes or no?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott No. Yes. Maybe.
Commander Spock Captain, my familiarity of the interior of those ships, however brief, makes me more qualified for this away mission.
Lieutenant Uhura Spock, you're still hurt.
Captain James T. Kirk She's right, Spock.
Commander Spock I acknowledge and respect your concerns. Perhaps you would feel more confident if I were accompanied by someone with familiarity of both the ship and my injury.
Captain James T. Kirk [sarcastic] He's gonna love this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk What does Krall want with this thing?
Kalara To save you... from yourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock Captain, from what I can ascertain, the ships do indeed share a cyberpathic link which coordinates their actions. Patching it through now.
Lieutenant Uhura [recognizing the sounds] That's what that signal was. They weren't jamming us, they were talking to each other.
Captain James T. Kirk Well, how do we get them to stop talking?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott What about electromagnetic focusing? We could use the transporters, disrupt their network.
Commander Spock The focus might be too specific. If we could plant some sort of disruptive communication signal inside the swarm, it might adversely affect their capacity to coordinate.
Chekov It would have to be at a frequency they will not anticipate.
Sulu We could cause a chain reaction that would wipe out the whole swarm.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Sir, a closed network like that might be very susceptible to very high frequency.
Captain James T. Kirk VHF. Radio. We can... we can broadcast something from the ship to drown out their links. Something loud and distracting.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Loud and distracting? I've got just the thing.
Jaylah [Scotty jury-rigs her sound system] Do not break my music!
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Break it? You're getting an upgrade!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Uhura I am Lieutenant Nyota Uhura of the U.S.S. Enterprise. And *you* have committed an act of war against the Federation.
Krall Federation! Federation *is* an act of war.
Lieutenant Uhura [glares at him] *You* attacked us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krall The Federation has taught you that conflict should not exist. But without struggle, you would not know who you truly are... struggle made us strong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Captain, we're ready to broadcast.
Lieutenant Uhura But the signal won't travel far. We have to get closer.
Captain James T. Kirk How close?
Lieutenant Uhura Very.
Captain James T. Kirk Intercept course, Mr. Sulu. Put us right in the middle of that thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock [informing Bones of Spock Prime's death] I want to live as he did. That is why I decided to redirect my efforts and continue his work on New Vulcan.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [stunned] You're leaving Starfleet? What did Jim have to say about that?
Commander Spock I could not find the time to tell him.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Well, I can tell you he's not gonna like that. Hell, I don't know what he'd do without you. I mean, you know, me, on the other hand, I'd... I'd throw a party.
[sees Spock laughing; concerned]
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy My god, you're getting delirious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jaylah The digging machines uncovered a tunnel that goes into the crater. That's how I got out.
Captain James T. Kirk Oh, so that'll be our way in. An away team will beam to the other side of the tunnel, follow it to Krall's base, get inside the building and break out the crew.
Chekov Uh, Captain, we cannot lock onto anyone inside the crater in order to beam them out.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Oh, I could rig up pulse beacons as pattern enhancers. That'd get the signal out of the crater.
Chekov All right.
Captain James T. Kirk How many people can the Franklin transport at a time?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Uh, with a wee bit of modification, 20 max, but I'm not sure how long it would hold out.
Captain James T. Kirk Bones, Mr. Chekov, Jaylah, you're with me on the away team. Mr. Scott, modify that transporter and then do everything you can to get this ship operational.
Commander Spock Captain, Mr. Chekov's technical acumen makes him more valuable aboard the Franklin with Mr. Scott. It is thereby logical that I would replace him.
Captain James T. Kirk Why is that logical, Mr. Spock? You just got back on your feet.
Commander Spock Lieutenant Uhura is in that facility, Jim.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy I'll keep an eye on him.
Captain James T. Kirk Understood.
Jaylah But his soldiers are everywhere. We won't pass unseen.
Commander Spock What we require is a diversion.
Captain James T. Kirk [coming up with something] I think I have an idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk [seeing Krall's swarm ships taking off] He's launching.
Commander Spock The attack on Yorktown may be just the beginning. Armed with this bio-weapon, he could rid it of all life and use the base's advanced technology to attack an untold number of Federation planets.
Captain James T. Kirk Then we're just gonna have to get this thing flying.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott We cannae just jump-start it, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk [on the bridge of the derelict Franklin] No clue what happened to the crew, huh?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Ach, no, sir. They'd be dead a hundred years by now.
Captain James T. Kirk Is that a...
[spotting an old motorcycle]
Captain James T. Kirk That's a PX70. Wow. My dad used to have one when he was a kid. My mom said he's put her on the back of it, drive her nuts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [Jaylah listens to hip-hop music] Is that music? Where on earth is that coming from?
Jaylah There. I plugged the little box in the power cell and the little mouth make it sing.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott That's very clever. Music's a bit old-fashioned for my taste, not to mention very loud and distracting, but, aye, well played.
Jaylah I like the beats and shouting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chekov I have intercepted a weak communications transmission, sir. It's a Starfleet frequency.
Captain James T. Kirk Can you lock onto the signal?
Chekov Mm, yes, but how do we get to them?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott I have an idea, sir. But I'm gonna need your permission.
Captain James T. Kirk Why would you need my permission?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Because if I mess it up, I don't want it to be just my fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott [beaming Bones onto the Franklin] Good to see you in one piece, Doctor.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Oh, am I? I feel like my innards have been to a barn dance.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye, well, these old transporters were only ever used for cargo, but a few modifications seem to do the trick. I thought it was best to beam you one at a time, though. You know, in case you got spliced.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Oh. I couldn't imagine a worse scenario.
Captain James T. Kirk Good to have you back. You all right?
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Yeah, I'm fine. He's hurt.
Commander Spock I am functioning adequately, Captain.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [disagrees] In a pig's eye, you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott We should wait until we're absolutely sure.
Captain James T. Kirk No, we have to get the crew back now. Chekov has the coordinates that can lead us to Krall's base, so we go.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott With respect, sir, how do we know that Krall was at the base when she called him? Even if he was, we don't know that the crew is with him.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Or if they're even still alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Spock, wake up, damn it.
Commander Spock [opening his eyes] I am entirely conscious, Doctor. I'm simply contemplating the nature of mortality.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Feeling philosophical, huh? Massive blood loss will do that to you.
Commander Spock You asked me why Lieutenant Uhura and I parted ways. I became concerned, in the light of Vulcan's demise, that I owed a debt of duty to my species.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You thought you should be off making little Vulcans, huh? Yeah, I can see how that'd upset her.
Commander Spock I intended to discuss it with her further, but I received some news which affected me unexpectedly.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy What news?
Commander Spock Ambassador Spock has died.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [sighs] Oh. Spock, I'm so sorry. I-I can't imagine what that must feel like.
Commander Spock [saddened] When you've lived as many lives as he, fear of death is illogical.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy The fear of death is what keeps us alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chekov I am detecting a very trace amount of Vokaya.
Commander Spock Does the location match the coordinates you acquired from Kalara, Mr. Chekov?
Chekov It is a match, sir.
Commander Spock Its presence suggests that Lieutenant Uhura, and thereby the rest of the crew, are being held at Krall's base of operation.
Captain James T. Kirk Can you beam them out?
Chekov No, sir. There is some geological interference that is blocking the transporter signal.
Captain James T. Kirk Well, I guess we're gonna have to go and break them out the old-fashioned way.
Jaylah You cannot go to this place. Everyone who goes there, he kills.
Captain James T. Kirk You've... you've been there? You've seen it?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Well, why didn't you say something, lassie?
Jaylah Because I know you will ask me to take you there. If your friends are there, then they will die, just like my family. And I will not go back to that death place.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye, but if you've escaped, then you can show us the way in and the way out.
Jaylah No! This is not the deal we made, Montgomery Scotty. If you choose to do this, you are on your own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Captain James T. Kirk My name is Captain James Tiberius Kirk, United Federation of Planets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Are we there yet?
Jaylah Stop asking that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You want me to do what?
Commander Spock Come along, Doctor.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Whoa, wait a minute. Why, you green-blooded ingrate. This was your idea.
Captain James T. Kirk It's a good idea, Bones.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You know, next time you have a piece of pipe stuck in your transverse, call a plumber.
Captain James T. Kirk Just make sure you find a way to break those things.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott If it gets hairy, I'll beam you straight back.
Commander Spock Energize.
Captain James T. Kirk You're gonna do great.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Damn it, Jim, I'm a doctor not a...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chekov Do you know that scotch was actually invented by a little old lady in Russia? Huh? Not many people know this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [in one of Krall's swarm ships] You do realize the last time I flew one of these things, we crashed. So don't blame me if we... whoa!
[bumping into another swarm ship]
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy ... hit something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock [sees Krall's swarm ships] Do not lose them, Doctor.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy You're more than welcome to switch places with me, Spock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Mr. Scott, why is that thing still on?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott We're working on it, sir, but as you can imagine, there's a lot of safety protocols surrounding the thing that, you know, keeps everybody alive.
Captain James T. Kirk Figure something out.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Be careful, Captain. Gravity's gonna get a bit screwy the closer you get to the center.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Sorry I'm late. Keenser's leaking some kind of highly acidic green goo and Scotty's terrified he's gonna sneeze on the warp core and kill us all. What the hell are you drinking?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Sulu, get us up there!
Sulu Hold on to something!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Uhura I thought you had to finish your mission report?
Commander Spock I do. But, I thought it would be more pleasing to engage with you socially.
Lieutenant Uhura [smiles] You old romantic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Maybe we should scan the operational schematics - see if there's a back door. Lassie, I'm gonna need your eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk I heard about Ambassador Spock. Is that what you wanted to mention that time in the turbolift?
Commander Spock More or less. I trust your meeting with Commodore Paris went well.
Captain James T. Kirk More or less.
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy [to Kirk and Spock] You really want to head back out there, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Krall This is Abronath. It was used by the Ancient Ones as a weapon. But when they could not control its deadly power, they split it into two and ejected the halves into space, hoping it would be lost forever.
[a door closes, separating Uhura and Ensign Syl from Sulu]
Krall But I am grateful. I have spent lifetimes searching for it, only to have you find it for me. The poetry of fate. The world that I was born into is very different from yours, Lieutenant. We knew pain. We knew terror. Struggle made us strong. Not peace. Not unity. These are myths the Federation would have you believe.
Lieutenant Uhura Those are strong words. You might even believe them, but there's something else going on with you. Something underneath.
[another door closes, separating them from Ensign Syl]
Ensign Syl Uhura!
Lieutenant Uhura Wait. What are you doing with her? You already got what you wanted! Let her go! Syl!
Ensign Syl [Krall inserts the bio-weapon into the room] No, please!
Lieutenant Uhura Let her go!
Krall [removing the agent after Syl is killed] Manas, it is time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott That's our friends out there, lassie. All right? We cannae just leave 'em behind. Now, we... we could really use your help. We just need you to be brave, is all.
Jaylah When we were in that place, Krall would come and take someone. There were screams. I can still hear them. And we would not see that person again. We did not know who would be next. My father planned an escape. But we were seen by... by the one they call Manas. My father fought him so I could get out. He was brave, and Manas killed him. What you want is impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commodore Paris [referring to Edison] For decades, the Federation taught that he was a hero. I guess time will judge us all.
Captain James T. Kirk [laments] He just got lost.
Commodore Paris You saved this entire base, Kirk. Millions of souls. Thank you.
Captain James T. Kirk It wasn't just me. It never is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk How far are we from the coordinates of that call?
Chekov Still a ways, sir. Captain?
Captain James T. Kirk Yeah.
Chekov When did you begin to suspect her?
Captain James T. Kirk Not soon enough.
Chekov How did you know?
Captain James T. Kirk Well, I guess you could say I've got a good nose for danger.
[jumping down off a rock, he activates a trap and a brown fog appears]
Captain James T. Kirk Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Scotty, can you get this thing started?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Started, yes. Flying, sir, that's a different thing. These old vessels, they were built in space. They were never supposed to take off from atmosphere.
Captain James T. Kirk Make it happen.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott They're called starships for a reason, Captain.
Captain James T. Kirk What, you're telling me this now?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Because I didn't want to disappoint you, you know, in case you didn't make it back.
Captain James T. Kirk [sarcastic] How thoughtful, Mr. Scott.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain James T. Kirk Scotty, how we looking?
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Ready as she'll ever be, sir.
Captain James T. Kirk That's what I like to hear. All right. Bones, where are we with the crew?
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy I could use a functioning med-bay, but otherwise, we're secure down here.
Chekov Mr. Sulu, we have to achieve terminal velocity in order for the stabilizers to provide lift. Are you sure this drop is high enough to do that?
Sulu [looks at him] We'll find out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jaylah I am Jaylah. And you are Montgomery Scott.
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott Aye. Scotty.
Jaylah Come now, Montgomery Scotty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Look, if I can't take this out, you're gonna die. Okay? If I take it out and can't stop the bleeding, you're gonna die.
Commander Spock I can see no appeal in either option.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Spock The forced optimism of your voice suggests you are trying to enlist a sense of calm in order to...
Doctor 'Bones' McCoy Cut the horseshit.
Commander Spock Doctor, I fail to see how excrement of any kind bears relevance on our current situation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott I've got to find my crewmates.
Jaylah I will help you find your mates.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more