Junior Healy [after he and Ben are fighting over the car radio just like in the film's beginning] We're not gonna start this again, are we?

Ben Healy Well, how do you expect me to react, huh? Am I supposed to be proud? Two minutes into your first roller-hockey game and you're banned for life?

Junior Healy You're always telling me to give it my all.

Ben Healy Yeah, well, I'm starting to see a pattern emerging here, Junior, and I'm not happy about it.

Junior Healy Hey, Dad, hockey's a dangerous sport.

Ben Healy I'm not talking about hockey. I'm talking about the way you treat people.

Junior Healy I did nothing to Blade and those other guys that they wouldn't have done to me.

Ben Healy [sarcastically] Mm-hmm.

Junior Healy [laughs] Except they couldn't do it with as much style.

Ben Healy Junior, we are a society of rules, okay? Now, what if everyone just went around doing whatever they wanted without any concern what their actions would result in?

Junior Healy Yeah, Dad, I know, I know. The judge gave me that whole speech when he issued that restraining order.

Ben Healy Well, I guess none of it sunk in. Junior, how do you think I feel when people see us coming and they cross to the other side of the street?

Junior Healy Powerful?

Ben Healy No, humiliated! Well, from now on, things are going to be different around here and we are gonna have a code of conduct and THIS time, you're going to abide by it.

[notices Junior unbuckling his seat belt and ready to jump out]

Ben Healy What are you doing?

Junior Healy I'm getting out!

Ben Healy You just can't leap out of a moving car!

Junior Healy Well, anything's better than listening to this lecture.

Ben Healy [after firmly pulling the car over] You know, I wish my father was as hard on me as I am on you. At least, it would have showed me that he cared about me. I don't know if you've noticed or not, Junior, but your grandpa and I, we don't have the greatest relationship in the world.

Junior Healy Well, duh.

Ben Healy I mean, when I was growing up, anything seemed like it was more important to him than me and I vowed, when I got older and had a son of my own, I was going to be the absolute best father I could be and I don't always hit my mark, but I sure try because I want you to be a better man.

Junior Healy Well... do you always have to try so hard on the yelling part?

Ben Healy I'm sorry, son, but whenever I see you moving in the wrong direction, I'm gonna do whatever it takes to get you back on track.

Junior Healy [happily] You're right, Dad.

Ben Healy [smiles] Come on, let's go something to eat at Pizzarific.