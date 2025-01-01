Menu
Kinoafisha Films Problem Child 3: Junior in Love Problem Child 3: Junior in Love Movie Quotes

Ben Healy [Junior is bashing out the other hockey players at the game for revenge] Junior, don't test me!
Junior Healy [after Corky and Lila fall through the stage, and the sand bags fall on top of them] Now THAT'S Entertainment!
Dr. Peabody [Junior is strapped to a dentist chair and Dr Peabody gets a stuffed clown plushie] Look at the funny Mr. Clowny.
Junior Healy Clowns! I hate clowns!
Dr. Peabody [he throws down the clown plushie] And I'm sure they hate you too, kid!
Junior Healy [after Junior watches Corky's cereal commercial on the TV] Eat my shorts!
Tiffany [about Corky as Peter Pan] But who is this Magical Boy?
Junior Healy [appears as a background weed] Ahem... he's a conceited little dweeb whose parents are robbing him blind!
Lila Duvane [angrily] Shut up!
[Junior fondly takes a bow]
Dr. Peabody [on laughing gas] Nurse Kiki, remove my trousers!
[faints]
Lila Duvane [noticing Junior is fooling around with Corky's holder string backstage] What the hell do you think you're doing, you little dweeb? Let go of that, now!
Junior Healy But...
Lila Duvane I SAID, NOW!
Junior Healy Okay, but don't say I didn't warn you.
[he lets go of the string and Corky falls onto Lila and crash through the stage floor]
Big Ben [after digging a hole through the ground to escape from being locked in the closet] I'm free! Oh, thank God I'm free!
Junior Healy Hi. This is me. Junior Healy. This is me and my dad Ben Healy. He's the best i love him and he loves me. This is my grandpa Big Ben Healy he's old wrinkly and mean. Believe it or not some people think i'm a devil but i'm not i'm an angel.
Junior Healy What a dame!
Tiffany Hi Junior.
Junior Healy She said my name!
Junior Healy [before spooking Corky's horse with a slingshot] High-ho, Silver!
Tiffany [showcasing her true colors to Junior] I'm thirsty. Get me some punch! Now!
Junior Healy Hey Tiffany you forgot your dress!
Dr. Peabody [while dangling from a ceiling fan in brace strings] DAMN YOU, JUUUNNNIOR HEALLLLLY!
Junior Healy [after he and Ben are fighting over the car radio just like in the film's beginning] We're not gonna start this again, are we?
Ben Healy Well, how do you expect me to react, huh? Am I supposed to be proud? Two minutes into your first roller-hockey game and you're banned for life?
Junior Healy You're always telling me to give it my all.
Ben Healy Yeah, well, I'm starting to see a pattern emerging here, Junior, and I'm not happy about it.
Junior Healy Hey, Dad, hockey's a dangerous sport.
Ben Healy I'm not talking about hockey. I'm talking about the way you treat people.
Junior Healy I did nothing to Blade and those other guys that they wouldn't have done to me.
Ben Healy [sarcastically] Mm-hmm.
Junior Healy [laughs] Except they couldn't do it with as much style.
Ben Healy Junior, we are a society of rules, okay? Now, what if everyone just went around doing whatever they wanted without any concern what their actions would result in?
Junior Healy Yeah, Dad, I know, I know. The judge gave me that whole speech when he issued that restraining order.
Ben Healy Well, I guess none of it sunk in. Junior, how do you think I feel when people see us coming and they cross to the other side of the street?
Junior Healy Powerful?
Ben Healy No, humiliated! Well, from now on, things are going to be different around here and we are gonna have a code of conduct and THIS time, you're going to abide by it.
[notices Junior unbuckling his seat belt and ready to jump out]
Ben Healy What are you doing?
Junior Healy I'm getting out!
Ben Healy You just can't leap out of a moving car!
Junior Healy Well, anything's better than listening to this lecture.
Ben Healy [after firmly pulling the car over] You know, I wish my father was as hard on me as I am on you. At least, it would have showed me that he cared about me. I don't know if you've noticed or not, Junior, but your grandpa and I, we don't have the greatest relationship in the world.
Junior Healy Well, duh.
Ben Healy I mean, when I was growing up, anything seemed like it was more important to him than me and I vowed, when I got older and had a son of my own, I was going to be the absolute best father I could be and I don't always hit my mark, but I sure try because I want you to be a better man.
Junior Healy Well... do you always have to try so hard on the yelling part?
Ben Healy I'm sorry, son, but whenever I see you moving in the wrong direction, I'm gonna do whatever it takes to get you back on track.
Junior Healy [happily] You're right, Dad.
Ben Healy [smiles] Come on, let's go something to eat at Pizzarific.
Junior Healy All right!
Big Ben [during Junior's hockey stick melee with the other players] This is a better game than I thought.
The Referee [grabs Junior from hitting any more players] Hey, you're out of here, son!
Junior Healy Who died and made you king?
[he smacks the referee in the face, sending him flying across the arena]
Scoutmaster Phlim Hey! Where's Healy?
Duke Uhhh... he's taking a leak.
Scoutmaster Phlim What a wimp. Real men hold it in.
Junior Healy [at the obstacle course rally, after Scoutmaster Philm blows his whistle for a sustained amount of time for quiet] Can you blow that a little louder? I can still hear out of this ear!
