Little Ben Healy [in church, Ben is in the pulpit getting ready to have a talk with the priest] Bless me, father, for I have sinned.

Priest How may I help you, my son?

Little Ben Healy Well, I--I feel trapped, I feel my life isn't my own. I mean, I'm an adult, why should I do whatever my dad tells me?

Priest It is a son's duty to obey his father.

Little Ben Healy But, it's not just that. For instance, our cat made a mistake in Mrs. Perkin's tulips.

Priest [disgusted] Oh, god, that's disgusting! I hope you've cleaned it up.

Little Ben Healy And we found out we can't have any children.

Priest [thoughtfully] Mrs. Perkins. Does she still have those wonderful Tiger tulips?

Little Ben Healy Father, did you hear--we found out that we can't have a child. I mean, my one hope in life is gone.

Priest Well, the St. Brutus School for orphans has an adoption service. Please tell them I recommended you. Most of the commission I get goes to charity.

Little Ben Healy Adoption's out of the question. I mean, I certainly wouldn't mind, but Florence, she--she said she won't take anyone else's children.

Priest Well, then you must be content with what God has given you!

Little Ben Healy But, father, what should I do?

Priest One hundred hail marys and two-hundred our fathers.

Little Ben Healy But--