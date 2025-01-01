Little Ben Healy
[in church, Ben is in the pulpit getting ready to have a talk with the priest] Bless me, father, for I have sinned.
Priest
How may I help you, my son?
Little Ben Healy
Well, I--I feel trapped, I feel my life isn't my own. I mean, I'm an adult, why should I do whatever my dad tells me?
Priest
It is a son's duty to obey his father.
Little Ben Healy
But, it's not just that. For instance, our cat made a mistake in Mrs. Perkin's tulips.
Priest
[disgusted] Oh, god, that's disgusting! I hope you've cleaned it up.
Little Ben Healy
And we found out we can't have any children.
Priest
[thoughtfully] Mrs. Perkins. Does she still have those wonderful Tiger tulips?
Little Ben Healy
Father, did you hear--we found out that we can't have a child. I mean, my one hope in life is gone.
Priest
Well, the St. Brutus School for orphans has an adoption service. Please tell them I recommended you. Most of the commission I get goes to charity.
Little Ben Healy
Adoption's out of the question. I mean, I certainly wouldn't mind, but Florence, she--she said she won't take anyone else's children.
Priest
Well, then you must be content with what God has given you!
Little Ben Healy
But, father, what should I do?
Priest
One hundred hail marys and two-hundred our fathers.
Little Ben Healy
But--
[the priest immediately closes his pulpit's window]