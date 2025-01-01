Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Problem Child Problem Child Movie Quotes

Problem Child Movie Quotes

Junior Hey, Martin! Let's go see the bearded lady.
Martin No, I've seen too many of them in prison.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clown [shows Martin a balloon giraffe, excitedly] Look! A giraffe!
Martin Beck [sarcastically] Look! A FIST!
[punches the clown, knocking him out]
Martin Beck Clowns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flo Healy You mean we've been doing "it" every night, for nothing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior I'm sorry, Mr. Healy! Please don't spank me.
Little Ben Healy Well, I'll have to punish you somehow. I'm taking back your allowance.
Junior The whole buck?
Little Ben Healy Yes. Go get it.
Junior [going through stolen money, thinking to himself] I wonder if he's got change for a 20?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [seeing his bedroom full of clowns] Oh, my God, they're retarded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy We've adopted Satan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Peabody Maybe all Junior needs is to be loved.
Mother Superior Let's cut the crap, Mr. Peabody. Either Junior goes or you find yourself some new nuns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ben and Flo come storming into Mr. Peabody's office while he's talking on the phone]
Mr. Peabody Can I call you back in five minutes?
[hangs up phone]
Little Ben Healy He's all yours.
Mr. Peabody Ben, Flo, can we dicuss this?
Flo Healy There's nothing to discuss!
Little Ben Healy We're signing him back over to you right now!
Mr. Peabody Bad parents make bad children!
Flo Healy Oh, so now I'm a bad parent just because I hate my kid!
Little Ben Healy There is something strange about that boy.
Flo Healy He is twisted and you're not going to pawn him off on us!
Mr. Peabody You took him, he's yours!
Little Ben Healy That's because you conned us into him!
Mr. Peabody What am I supposed to do with the little creep? He's already been returned 30 times!
Flo Healy Well, this makes 31, Charlie!
Mr. Peabody OK, Mr. and Mrs. "We don't care about brown hair and brown eyes. We just want him into our home and let him play with our disgusting cat."!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Big Ben is about to go on the air for his campaign speech]
Little Ben Healy OK, I quit as your son!
Big Ben Healy Good, now get the hell out of here. I've got a goddamn campaign to win.
Little Ben Healy Oh, your campaign, the one thing you do care about. Hey, Dad, why don't you tell all the voters what you really plan on doing with this town!
[turns on the TV camera]
Big Ben Healy [not realizing that he's on TV] I don't give a rat's ass for the voters! All I care about is the money, and the power that'll give me the money. That's why I'm a success and you're not! America for the Americans. You believe that nonsense? You're stupider than I thought! I'd sell my soul to the Japanese if they made me an offer. And as for you, don't come suckering around me if you want something! The only thing you'll get from me is this!
[pulls down his pants and moons the camera]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [being hauled to St. Brutus after bulldozing his parents' house] I was just kidding! Oh, no! Not the nuns! Not the nuns!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Beck I drove over a thousand miles to hang out with a seven-year-old?
Junior I'm gonna be eight in two weeks.
Martin Beck Don't count on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy [about sending Junior back to the orphanage] But don't you see? We're doing what everybody else has done to him, I mean it's easy to give up on a child.
Flo Healy Damn straight it is.
Little Ben Healy But isn't that what's wrong with the world today? People are just looking for the easy way out, like their problems are gonna go away?Problems just don't go, Flo! You know? So the question here is, what are we going to do with our little problem child? I'll tell you what we are going to do. Something that no parent has ever done for him before. We're gonna love him, Flo.
Flo Healy [looks up at him]
Little Ben Healy Oh yes, We'll love him when he's bad, we'll love him even more when he gets worse, then one day he's gonna crack and say, "Hey, these people really do love me! They ain't gonna quit on me! I don't have to be bad anymore. What the hey, I can be President of the United States!"
Flo Healy President of the United States? Are you brain-damaged? Junior is gonna be a convict before he's in third grade!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy I hope I'm not rushing you, dear. We can always let nature take its course.
Flo Healy Nature screwed us over, let's give commerce a try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy Dad, we adopted.
Big Ben Healy Are you insane?
Little Ben Healy I thought you'd be happy.
Big Ben Healy Happy? You don't know what you're letting yourself in for. For all you know, his parents may have met in the loony bin. They might even be Democrats!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mother Superior You see, Mr. Peabody, the child is incorrigible.
Junior I'm what? Why don't you speak English, lady?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after he broke several milk bottles]
Junior I love the smell of spilled milk in the morning. It smells like victory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Peabody A priest, it's like a nun with a jacket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Ben Healy [being loaded into an ambulance] Get rid of that kid, oof! Get rid of him! Get rid of that kid!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Henderson Mother, he dresses like the man that cremated Uncle Leo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Why does this guy love me? Why does any parent love any kid? Maybe it's one of those answers we'll never know, like how high is up? Why is the sky blue? And whatever happened to Mrs. Healy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy This is nature, huh? The trees. The forest. The smell of the country air.
Junior [noticing a row of Porta-Potties] The toilets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Ben Healy I'm selling my store to the Japs.
Little Ben Healy I, I, I, but...
Big Ben Healy I, I, I, but what? You thought I was going to leave it to you one day?
Little Ben Healy Yeah.
Big Ben Healy Well, I'm not. I'm selling to the Hirohito Corporation.
Little Ben Healy Well I still get the land, don't I?
Big Ben Healy No, you're not. I'm selling that too. Everything from here to the river.
Little Ben Healy What? Dad, I can't believe this. I slaved for you for 10 years without a raise or a promotion.
Big Ben Healy Is there a lesson to be learned from all this? How about don't trust anyone?
Little Ben Healy Not even your own father?
Big Ben Healy Especially your own father! You know what your problem is? You're too nice. I expected a little backstabbing from you. Some ruthless scrambling to get to the top. But you stubbornly refused to follow my example!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Hahahahahaha!
Mr. Peabody What's so funny?
Junior You are, you stupid dick!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Oh, so you wanna play rough, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Peabody Could you act like nuns?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[imitating Mr. Peabody]
Junior Maybe if I shrug my shoulders and move around my hands like this, maybe people will think I know what I'm talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy Nobody messes with the Healys and gets away! C'mon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Rupert Camarillo I am so sorry about that, Martin. Now, let's get back to our examination. Shall we? What do you see in this one?
Martin Beck [Thinking] I see a terrible thing. And be blamed for a crime somebody else did.
Priest Remember, as you walk that the final pile, my son. Keep one thing in mind.
Martin Beck [Getting drunk] Hey, pop.
Priest Yes, my son?
Martin Beck You're gonna for me when I get in the chair.
Guard #1 Sir? Sir, oh, sorry to bother you, sir. I think this cake came for you.
Martin Beck I'm completely innocent and deserve to be free.
[Bowtie Killer reads the cake. "Happy trails, Martin! You pal, JR."]
Martin Beck Hey, this is for my good friend J.R.
[Thinking]
Martin Beck Some people not many believe me. Everybody else is after me. I see what's gonna happen to me here. They want me in the electric chair. I have to escape.
Warden Let's get this over with before the utility rates go up.
Martin Beck [the Bowtie Killer caught the priest] Drop your guns! Right! The part they.
[the two prison guards drop their weapons and order the warden to sit in the electric chair]
Martin Beck Sit.
[Martin taking the priest out and closed the door and lock them up]
Martin Beck Nobody up for me, Warden! I get the lights!
[Continue to look up the examination very carefully]
Martin Beck I see... blood!
[Martin strangles the psychiatrist]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior I hope you guys are insured.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Junior is scrubbing pots and pans on his birthday]
Mother Superior Junior! What is taking you so long? We start serving dinner in 20 minutes.
Junior I only got two hands!
Mother Superior And I want these pots so shiny that I can see my face in them.
Junior [Grabs a messy lid] This one kind of looks like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior You ever seen a grown man wear so much blue?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Ben Healy [seeing Junior for the first time] Oh, my God! It's the devil!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [luring a bear to the campsite] I bet you've never been camping before. It's so much fun! There's singing, marshmallows, and all sorts of stupid humans to scare!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [voiceover as a woman carries a basket on a stormy night] Nice night to be born. Apparently my birth is not considered a blessed event; that's me in the basket, and that's my mother carrying me.
[Junior's mother puts him on a doorstep, rings the bell, and disappears]
Junior And that's my mother running away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [in Roy's station wagon chasing the Bow Tie killer, pulls out a rifle] Neat, look what I found!
Little Ben Healy Hey that's Roy's, give me that.
Junior Why? You can't drive and shoot at the same time!
Little Ben Healy What do we do?
Junior I've got an idea!
[cut to Junior driving and Ben aiming out the sunroof]
Junior Shoot out his tires, Dad!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Some people never learn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin Beck Uh, I see a furry bunny. Hmm. And the furry bunny is running through... delicate, white snowflakes.
Warden He's lying! That's not what he sees.
Dr. Rupert Camarillo I'm sorry. I'm conducting an examination. Now what do you see, Martin?
Martin Beck I see a meadow. Pink flowers.
Warden He's lying again! How can he see pink?
[Looking in the picture]
Warden It's a black-and-white picture!
[Turned to Martin]
Warden There is no pink!
Dr. Rupert Camarillo Warden, if you don't stop interrupting, I am going to ask you to leave.
Warden Well, there is no pink!
Martin Beck [Continued the examination] I see white, fluffy clouds...
Warden No, you don't. You see murder. You see guts! You see those seven dead bodies in Chula Vista!
Dr. Rupert Camarillo My patient has the right - I'm going to ask you to leave.
Warden All those damn liberal laws. Don't you understand? He sees blood!
Dr. Rupert Camarillo No, that's what you see!
[Shoves warden out of the door and leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phone rings and Ben picks up the receiver]
Little Ben Healy Hello?
Jim O'Conner Ben? Jim O'Connor. Are you sitting down?
Little Ben Healy Yes.
Jim O'Conner Bad news. Your father cleaned out your bank account to pay for the damage to his store. Nothing can make up for the loss of your life savings...
[Ben drops the phone receiver in shock]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy [deleted scene, Ben goes out to the porch to confront Junior about the camping trip incident] Now, Junior, I think it's time I laid down the law around here! I don't want to see you near Fuzzball or Polly, until you learn how to treat them! And, more importantly, we need to talk about what happened on our little camping trip.
[notices Junior has painted a picture on a canvas]
Little Ben Healy What--what is this?
Junior Oh! That's a picture of out camping trip. That's you holding the frying pan and there's Roy on the ground.
Little Ben Healy [points at the blue squiggles above Roy's head] What are those squiggles over Roy?
Junior Those aren't squiggles. Those are the birdies that fly over someone's head, when they get knocked out.
Little Ben Healy You know, in real life, people don't get birdies on their heads. They get concussions, like Roy did.
Junior Aw, he'll be all right.
Little Ben Healy Yeah, but that's not the point, Junior! We live in a society that has rules. Some things are right and some things are--are--are--not right.
Junior Yeah, well, he had it coming. Roy only pretends to be your friend. He doesn't like you and his family doesn't like me.
Junior Son, if somebody is treating you badly, you should come and tell me. I'm here to help you.
Junior Nah, I've always been on my own. Nobody cares about me, but me.
Little Ben Healy Well, you're not on your own, anymore. Now, you got a family and I always care about what happens to you. Trust me.
[as Ben happily walks off, he notices he tramped on a foil plate of paint and struggles to kick it off, as Junior laughs hysterically]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flo Healy [to Ben after Junior drives their car] You moron! You left the keys in the car!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Henderson I'm having a birthday party Saturday. I think it would be nice if you came.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy Remember if we win, we all get ice cream!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy [in church, Ben is in the pulpit getting ready to have a talk with the priest] Bless me, father, for I have sinned.
Priest How may I help you, my son?
Little Ben Healy Well, I--I feel trapped, I feel my life isn't my own. I mean, I'm an adult, why should I do whatever my dad tells me?
Priest It is a son's duty to obey his father.
Little Ben Healy But, it's not just that. For instance, our cat made a mistake in Mrs. Perkin's tulips.
Priest [disgusted] Oh, god, that's disgusting! I hope you've cleaned it up.
Little Ben Healy And we found out we can't have any children.
Priest [thoughtfully] Mrs. Perkins. Does she still have those wonderful Tiger tulips?
Little Ben Healy Father, did you hear--we found out that we can't have a child. I mean, my one hope in life is gone.
Priest Well, the St. Brutus School for orphans has an adoption service. Please tell them I recommended you. Most of the commission I get goes to charity.
Little Ben Healy Adoption's out of the question. I mean, I certainly wouldn't mind, but Florence, she--she said she won't take anyone else's children.
Priest Well, then you must be content with what God has given you!
Little Ben Healy But, father, what should I do?
Priest One hundred hail marys and two-hundred our fathers.
Little Ben Healy But--
[the priest immediately closes his pulpit's window]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Oh, my gosh, they''re daffy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy What is this?
Junior Oh, that's a picture of our camping trip. There's you holding the pan and there's Roy on the ground.
Little Ben Healy What are those squiggles over Roy?
Junior Those aren't squiggles, those are the birdies that fly over someone's head when they get knocked out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior [TV Version] I told him to back off, Mr. Healy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy I told you, Roy: I don't care how many runs you score, we're not forfeiting.
Roy Hey, I don't care about this game. We got this thing won already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Gee, I've never been to the circus before. I'd sure like to try a swizzle dog.
Martin Beck Yeah, well, I hate circuses. Nothin' worse than a bunch of clowns tryin' to make you laugh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy You know, in real life, people don't get birdies on their head when they get knocked out. They get concussions like Roy did.
Junior Oh, he'll be all right.
Little Ben Healy That's not the point, Junior. We live in a society that has rules. Some things are right and some things are... are... are not right.
Junior Yeah, but he had it coming. Roy only pretends to be your friend. He doesn't like you and his family doesn't like me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Ben Healy [to the bear, who he assumes is Roy in costume] Roy, you devil.
[Roy's family is hiding in the Jeep with his kids screaming at the sight of the black bear that has entered the campsite]
Little Ben Healy [approaches the bear, thinking it's Roy in costume] Roy, you devil. What's the matter, kids? You afraid of a measly little bear? He's not so bad.
Little Ben Healy [whispering to the bear as it growls] Great. This is great, Roy.
[Junior is up in a tree snickering at his prank, while Roy's family is in the Jeep screaming and the bear is growling at Ben]
Little Ben Healy Let's see if he's ticklish. Mr Bear ticklish? Coochie-coochie! Coochie...
[the bear growls at Ben as he tries to tickle him and picks him up, Ben realizes the bear is an actual black bear]
Little Ben Healy [yelling] Roy? Roy! Help! Help! Help!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more