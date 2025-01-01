Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Thief Lord The Thief Lord Movie Quotes

The Thief Lord Movie Quotes

Riccio See, it wasn't our Scip.
Prosper Yes it was.
Bo And his dad's a meanie.
Riccio What are you talking about? Scip doesn't have a dad.
Prosper Why don't you go introduce yourself?
Bo Prop?
Prosper Hmm?
Bo When you have no money do you have to run away from everyone?
Prosper We're not running away any more, Bo. Mum wanted us to be here, this is where we live now.
Bo [Bo looks around the alleyway] Here?
Ida What sort of case?
Victor I can tell you it involves kids.
Ida Well, I'm sure they're innocent
Victor No, no, no. This case isn't about guilt or innocence.
Ida Look, if children are in trouble, it's usually because they've been misled or used by adults. You should lock up the parents.
Scipio Perhaps you're a tourist.
[slowly]
Scipio Where - are - you - visiting - from?
Victor I'm an Eskimo, can't you tell?
Scipio Really? That is fascinating.
Victor I'm totally - utterly - convinced the boys are no longer in Venice.
Esther Hartlieb But... where have they gone?
Victor [randomly] Corfu.
Victor So, what's your name, kind fellow, noble knight?
Bo Bo. What's yours?
Victor Vict...
Bo Victor?
Victor I'm- I'm a victim of circumstance.
Bo There's my Aunt Esther, but she's not nice and she never smiles.
Victor You're telling me.
Bo Where have you been?
Prosper At the merry-go-round with Scip.
Bo Didn't work, did it?
Prosper Yeah, it did. Scip's all grown up.
Bo Really? But you're still my same Prop.
Prosper Are you disappointed?
Bo No. I'm happy.
Victor I think we better go inside before we become a tourist attraction.
Scipio I'll put it in bank accounts for each of you.
Riccio Bank accounts? What next, my midlife crisis?
Bo You forgot something very important.
Riccio What?
Bo It's under my jumper.
Hornet What?
Bo [pulls up his sweater] Me!
Victor I've tracked down many things in my time - suitcases, dogs, the occasional husband - but you're the first clients who've ever mislaid their children.
Scipio Nothing's safe from the Thief Lord.
Bo Prop's very brave and I'm good at cheering him up, so we make a good team.
Barbarossa Three hundered for the lot; most of it's rubbish.
Prosper Eight.
Barbarossa Four.
Prosper Seven.
Barbarossa Four seven-five.
Prosper Six eight-seven and a half.
Prosper Problems don't just disappear because you've got older.
Prosper What you do is your choice. But I can't do this.
Scipio What about Bo? Think how happy he'd be
Prosper Bo wants me as a brother, not a father.
Barbarossa You may look older, but has it made you wiser, Thief Lord?
Barbarossa [now a child] Look at what's happened to me! I'm a respected man!
Scipio Can I at least recommend a better tailor?
Scipio [about child Barbarossa] Sorry I had to bring him here, Ida. He's afraid of the dark. He didn't want to stay in his shop on his own.
Victor Can someone please explain what's going on here before I start drinking port for breakfast as well?
Scipio Everything's ship shape and Bristol fashion with your false beard now.
Scipio Stubble!
Scipio [to Victor, who is trying to re-adjust his fake beard] Everything ship-shape and Bristol-fashion with your *false-beard* there?
Scipio Father, I think the cat's sick...
Prosper [taking his letter] We may be young but we're not completely stupid.
Barbarossa Give that back! Before I tear you nasty little tongue out you...
Bo [slams his candy down] You can keep it because you shouted at Prosper! And anyway, it was yucky.
Barbarossa A client of mine is looking for someone who'll - shall we say - procure a certain item.
Riccio Well, if he's sick, why doesn't he go to the doctor?
Prosper You better go home, Scipio. The others are angry. They don't understand what you've done.
Scipio Are you angry? Do you understand?
Prosper [pauses and Scipio looks down sadly] I'm trying.
Contessa How old are you? Fourteen, fifteen?
Scipio With this money, I can be any age I want. I won't have to be a child any longer.
Contessa Did you hear that, Renzo? He no longer wants to be a child!
Conte Nature will soon grant him his wish.
Conte [now a child; about the merry-go-round] I only just managed to dismount in time.
Scipio Uh, looks like you went a bit too far.
[exchanges glances with Prosper]
Victor [Scipio is now grown up] And you - I've heard of growths spurts, but this is ridiculous. I mean, what are you - your own older brother? Or the winner of a Thief Lord look-a-like competition or what?
Scipio How about your new assistant?
Scipio I expect you to behave.
Riccio Hey, that's a laugh coming from you, Thief Lord.
Housekeeper Don't I know you?
Riccio Yes, you do. We're staying this time.
Scipio What's the matter?
Prosper I'm scared.
Scipio Of what?
Prosper Of guns.
Ida Well, why don't you go on an adventure?
Riccio [mockingly] We're not allowed to do anything without permission from my mother.
Bo [holding gondola ornaments] Look, Prop. Gondolas.
Prosper What are you doing opening the boxes? Put 'em back.
Bo I didn't. This one was open already.
Prosper Put 'em back, anyway. They don't belong to us.
Prosper The Thief Lord was a little rich boy's game. And we were your fools.
Mosca Can you count up fifty-thousand?
Riccio What am I? Einstein?
Bo Prop, where's this train going?
Prosper Hopefully South.
Scipio Now tell me, what did you steal? Money, jewels? Are you lock-pickers? Purse-pickers?- Pocket-pickers?
Prosper We're not thieves.
Scipio Do you know what happens here after dark? Things little eyes should never, ever see.
Bo We're not scared.
Scipio Not scared? Well, aren't you the little tiger? RAWR!
Scipio You're not a grown-up, are you? Only some of them are very small. You wouldn't be trying to trick me on my own turf, would you?
Bo I'm six and a quarter.
Scipio [Removes mask and smiles] That makes you a VIP.
Riccio [to Prosper] Your big moment, Mr Stoney Face.
Scipio Bigger money equals bigger plans -
[looking at Bo]
Scipio and bigger cakes to buy.
Conte One should not wear a mask in church any more than a hat.
Scipio One should not plan a thief in a confessional, and that's what we're here for, right?
Scipio [about a revamped boat] It looks about as sea-worthy as a rubber duck.
Bo [to homing pigeon] This is your big moment, Sophia, so don't screw up.
Prosper We may be young, but we're not completely stupid.
Max Hartlieb [about Bo's ice-cream] Have a taste. It's all for you.
Bo I hate it and I hate you!
Conte The only visitor we allow to come here is Barbarossa.
Scipio Does he know about the merry-go-round?
Conte Good heavens, no. He'd immediately start selling tickets at ten-thousand apiece.
