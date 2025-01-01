BarbarossaYou may look older, but has it made you wiser, Thief Lord?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbarossa[now a child]Look at what's happened to me! I'm a respected man!
ScipioCan I at least recommend a better tailor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scipio[about child Barbarossa]Sorry I had to bring him here, Ida. He's afraid of the dark. He didn't want to stay in his shop on his own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VictorCan someone please explain what's going on here before I start drinking port for breakfast as well?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScipioEverything's ship shape and Bristol fashion with your false beard now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScipioStubble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scipio[to Victor, who is trying to re-adjust his fake beard]Everything ship-shape and Bristol-fashion with your *false-beard* there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScipioFather, I think the cat's sick...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prosper[taking his letter]We may be young but we're not completely stupid.
BarbarossaGive that back! Before I tear you nasty little tongue out you...
Bo[slams his candy down]You can keep it because you shouted at Prosper! And anyway, it was yucky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BarbarossaA client of mine is looking for someone who'll - shall we say - procure a certain item.
RiccioWell, if he's sick, why doesn't he go to the doctor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ProsperYou better go home, Scipio. The others are angry. They don't understand what you've done.
ScipioAre you angry? Do you understand?
Prosper[pauses and Scipio looks down sadly]I'm trying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ContessaHow old are you? Fourteen, fifteen?
ScipioWith this money, I can be any age I want. I won't have to be a child any longer.
ContessaDid you hear that, Renzo? He no longer wants to be a child!
ConteNature will soon grant him his wish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conte[now a child; about the merry-go-round]I only just managed to dismount in time.
ScipioUh, looks like you went a bit too far.
[exchanges glances with Prosper]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor[Scipio is now grown up]And you - I've heard of growths spurts, but this is ridiculous. I mean, what are you - your own older brother? Or the winner of a Thief Lord look-a-like competition or what?
ScipioHow about your new assistant?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScipioI expect you to behave.
RiccioHey, that's a laugh coming from you, Thief Lord.