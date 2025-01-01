[after Blueface, an exploding dye pack having gone off in his face, has thrown a tantrum and tried to feed Healy his pet fish]

Look, you gotta... you gotta stop and think about this. Alright? When you came here tonight, was this what you wanted to happen? What, you came here to make me eat fish? To shoot me? Look, if you come in here, you beat up on me, you trash the place, I understand. I get it. It's part of the job. I accept it, alright? But what did you do? You did something different from that, didn't you, alright? You pissed me off. You made an enemy. Now, even if I knew something, I wouldn't tell you, kid. And you know why I wouldn't tell you? It's not my only reason, but it is a principle reason. I wouldn't tell you 'cause... you're a fuckin' moron.