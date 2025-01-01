Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Nice Guys The Nice Guys Movie Quotes

The Nice Guys Movie Quotes

Holland March Look on the bright side. Nobody got hurt.
Jackson Healy People got hurt.
Holland March I'm saying, I think they died quickly. So I don't think they got hurt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March So you're telling me you made a porno where the point is the plot?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March You know who else was just following orders? Adolf Hitler.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March I think I'm invincible. It's the only thing that makes sense. I don't think I can die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Jesus Christ! One at a time!
Janet [stunned] You took the Lord's name in vain.
Holland March No I didn't, Janet. I found it very useful actually. Ok, Janet?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Munich.
Jackson Healy What?
Holland March Guy without his balls. A Munich.
Jackson Healy Munich, is a city in Germany, Munich. München.
Holland March You sure?
Jackson Healy My dad was stationed there.
Holland March Right. Hitler only had one ball.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March Dad, there's like whores here and stuff.
Holland March Sweetheart, how many times have I told you? Don't say "and stuff". Just say "dad, there are whores here".
Holly March Well, there's like a ton.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kid on Bike You guys wanna see my dick?
Holland March Nobody wants to see your dick, dude.
Kid on Bike 20 bucks?
Holland March We already paid you 20... what am I saying?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March What are you doing?
Holly March I was giving you a rimjob.
Holland March [horrified] Rimshot!... Rimshot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred's Widow It's my husband, he's gone missing.
Holland March Missing?
Fred's Widow I'm terribly worried, it's just Fred's never gone this long before.
[March casually looking around room when he notice ash urn with Fred's name on it]
Holland March How long has he been missing?
Fred's Widow Since the funeral.
Holland March Well, I can start right away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In the midst of being shot at, Healy jumps through a window]
Jackson Healy March! Gun! Gun!
[March tosses Healy a gun, which careens through the window next to the one Healy just jumped through]
Jackson Healy Fuck!
Holland March Shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March You beat people up and charge money?
Jackson Healy Yeah.
Holland March Sad, isn't it?
Holly March How much would you charge to beat up my friend Janet?
Holland March What?
Jackson Healy How much you got?
Holly March Thirty bucks.
Holland March That's good, this conversation is over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March I was in the pool.
Jackson Healy You were in the pool?
Holland March Yeah.
Jackson Healy Why?
Holland March I had to question the mermaids. What were you doing while I was working?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March [to Holly] You're supposed to be at Jessica's.
Jessica Yeah, sorry, Mr. March. My sister kicked us out. She's having a guy over.
Holland March Your sister's such a slut.
Jessica Yeah, I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy So, you know the old lady, right? Did you believe her?
Holland March What about?
Jackson Healy When she said she saw Misty alive that night, did you believe her?
Holland March God, no. She's blind as a bat.
Jackson Healy Uh-huh.
Holland March She has actual coke bottles for glasses. You paint a mustache on a Volkswagen, she says, "Boy, that Omar Sharif sure runs fast."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Got a cool ad though. I made your head small because I know you're sensitive about how big it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March [Holly and March are inside their house while Healy is waiting outside] Why don't we invite him in?
Holland March No animals in the house, sweetheart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March [walks up to the bar, clearly intoxicated] Hi everyone, I'm Amelia. She's about...
[makes height gesture with his hand]
Holland March dark hair. Answers to...
[sees topless mermaid swimming in pool]
Holland March the call of the wild. Just kidding. I forgot her name, but you know, if you see you, just... if you see, let me know, and tell me... tell me my name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March Do you by any chance know a girl named Amelia? I think she did a film with Sid Shattuck.
Young Porn Queen Don't know her, but Sid's gross. He told me this one chick was his sister, right, and then a few days later I walk in on them and they're all doing anal and stuff.
Holly March [sighs] Don't say, "and stuff." Just say, "They're doing anal."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy The place reeks of marijuana. They're smoking it.
Holland March I can't smell.
Jackson Healy What?
Holland March I got hit in the head a while back. I lost my sense of smell.
Jackson Healy You can't smell?
Holland March Yeah.
Jackson Healy You're a detective, and you can't smell?
Holland March Yeah.
Jackson Healy Aw, this just keeps getting better and better.
Holland March Wow, that's really insensitive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March [after smashing a window with his hand, he notices a deep cut] That's... that's a lot of blood... that's a lot of blood, there's... that's a lot of blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Glenn So does this mean my niece is dead?
Holland March [impatient/annoyed] YES!
[the room is stunned as Mrs. Glenn clasps her mouth in horror]
Holland March I mean, uh, yes I'm so sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated line]
Holland March Fucking Chet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[March and Healy are looking for Amelia at a demonstration where a bunch of people are lying motionless on the steps of the city hall wearing gas masks]
Die-In Protester We can't talk to you. We're dead.
Holland March No I- Yeah I get it. You know. I think it's very clever, I'm hip, but this is actually a really serious matter.
Die-In Protester So is this! We've all been killed!
Holland March No you haven't.
Die-In Protester F*** you man, we're dead!
Smoker at Protest They can't talk to you man, they're dead.
Jackson Healy [to smoker guy] What's the protest about, do you know?
Smoker at Protest [to the protesters] Any of you know why you're protesting?
Die-In Protester The air!
Smoker at Protest [to Healy] Air.
Holland March You are protesting the air?
Die-In Protester Pollution! The birds can't breathe!
Jackson Healy So all of you died 'cause of the pollution?
Die-In Protester [nodding] Right.
Jackson Healy What about the gas masks? They didn't... save you?
Holland March [when the guy can't answer Healy's question] That's f***ing... Alright!
[starts walking down and accidentally steps on a protester's hand]
Die-In Protester [screams in pain and pulls her hand] F**ker!
Holland March Sorry. I thought you were dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Healy meets March in the bathroom after previously breaking his arm]
Jackson Healy March. Jack Healy. Don't get upset. I'm not here to hurt you. I just wanna ask you a question.
[March opens the bathroom stall door and brandishes a gun]
Holland March How stupid do you think I am? I got a license to carry, motherfucker. Ever since your little visit the other day, this little baby's gonna stay right here.
[as March gestures with his gun to his to shirt pocket, the stall door begins to close. March slams it open and drops the cigarette he had in his mouth into his pants]
Holland March Shit! Fuck!
[March reaches down to grab the cigarette and the stall door closes again. He repeatedly slams it open with his foot. Healy is quietly amused]
Holland March Don't move.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Have you seen this girl ? She's got dark hair, her name is Amelia.
Flight Deck Bartender What's in it for me?
[March points on Healy]
Holland March He'll stop doing it.
Flight Deck Bartender Doing what ?
[Healy quickly grabs the bartender and smack his head on the bar desk]
Flight Deck Bartender Ow, fuck!
Holland March That.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy Marriage is buying a house for someone you hate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy [Healy and March are carrying a dead body] You didn't fall down the fucking hill, did you? Did you fall down the hill?
Holland March I had, like, two, three drinks, tops.
Jackson Healy Yeah, that's why you can't walk straight.
Holland March Oh, excuse me. I'm carrying a dead body and I have his schwantz in my face. So, I'm sorry I'm not Bakishnarov.
Jackson Healy You can't even say Baryshnikov.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flight Deck Bartender Guys, listen. You don't go up there, all right? Trust me. These New York guys are up there. Uh, business guys. They got fucking bodyguards. Kind of had their balls removed. What's that called? Huh?
Jackson Healy Marriage?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Healy's ex-wife [in the middle of a romantic dinner with Healy at a restaurant] Jack, I'm fucking your dad.
Jackson Healy [spits water] What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Party Girl #1 [talking to another party girl] All I told him was that if you want me to do that, then don't eat the asparagus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy All right, so then your solution was you make a porn film?
Amelia Kuttner [Yelling] It's not a porno!
Holland March You know, I have neighbors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judith Kuttner My name is Judith Kuttner. I work for the Department of Justice.
Holland March Okay. Well, that explains basically nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March All right, which one of you cock-and-balls wants to make twenty bucks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March You seen Chet, the projectionist?
Buddy Yeah, he just left like 10 minutes ago, went for a drink. And you are?
Holland March In a hurry. Thanks, buddy.
Buddy How'd you know my name was Buddy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March It's fucking over man, that's what my daughter's got to deal with, the Chets of the world, and that fucking kid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy Hey, that's where I know you from, right? The TV. You're prosecuting that car company thing.
Judith Kuttner The lawsuit for the catalytic converter. Yes. That's half my day. The other half I spend on pornography.
Jackson Healy Hmm.
Holland March What kind? Like which films? What's your favourite?
Jackson Healy No, no. Uh, anti. Anti-porn.
Holland March Right.
Jackson Healy Like a crusader.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March I work in a cesspool. Sex, more sex. My wife, she used to say I make a living off rumpy-pumpy. Whatever. She was English. I don't know what the fuck it means either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March You're the guy who beat up my dad.
Jackson Healy Hey.
Holland March No. Sucker-punched your dad. Big difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bourbon Bartender Just chill here, you know. She's gotta come back down. Have a couple of cold ones on me?
Jackson Healy Oh, not for me.
Holland March He makes a strong argument, though.
Bourbon Bartender You see? Reasonable. Very reasonable. Now, your buddy, that was the problem, he wasn't reasonable.
Jackson Healy Our buddy?
Holland March Yeah, we don't have friends.
Bourbon Bartender The other guy looking for Amelia, he wasn't with you?
Jackson Healy Where'd he go?
Bourbon Bartender Got in the elevator right before you guys came in.
Jackson Healy Did you get a name?
Bourbon Bartender John something.
Jackson Healy Did you actually witness him getting into the elevator?
Bourbon Bartender No, it was told to me by a wise old Indian. Of course I fucking witnessed it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Misty Mountains How do you like my car, Big Boy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[March has just survived a massive fall by landing in a pool]
Holland March I'M ALIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judith Kuttner It sounds like you might have saved my daughter's life.
Jackson Healy That was mostly Holly. His daughter.
Holland March It's genetics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy [at a porn producer's lavish party] Whoa. Well, we know Mary Jane turned up.
Holland March Who's that?
Jackson Healy Mary Jane. Marijuana. Pot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March You're the world's worst detective.
Holland March I'm the worst?
Holly March Yeah!
Holland March The "world's" worst?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Holland March To the birds?
Jackson Healy Hallelujah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Look, they got away with it. Big surprise, you know? People are stupid. But they're not that stupid. The point is five years tops, we're all driving electric cars from Japan, anyway. Mark my words.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pornookio [laughing] It's not my nose that grows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holly March [with air of superiority] I'm friends with a cop, you know.
Jackson Healy Is that so?
Holly March He likes my dad a lot, too.
Jackson Healy Maybe they should get married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kid on Bike No, his name was Sid... Sid Hatrack. Yeah.
Holland March Nobody's name is Hatrack.
Kid on Bike Whatever. Tried to get a job. I offered to show my dick. 'Cause I got a big dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy The sun went up, the sun went down. Nothing changes, just like you said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy What do you think?
Holly March I like her
Jessica I like her dress
Holland March It's a nice dress, but she's a loon. According to her, her mother's single handedly gonna wipe out all of Western society
Jackson Healy Well yeah. However there are people trying to kill her right, like John Boy
Holly March Who's John Boy?
Jessica He's on The Waltons
Jackson Healy No a different John Boy
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Hey, aren't you that diner guy? Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on. I gotta know.
Jackson Healy I don't wanna get into it right now.
Holland March You gotta get into it. I gotta know. You're the diner guy.
Jackson Healy [sighs] Alright...
Holland March Yesss...
Jackson Healy [in flashback] I was at a diner in Hollywood and this asshole with a shotgun started threatening people.
Holland March [March is lying on his back on the diving board] I love it. It's the best story I've ever heard.
Jackson Healy [In the flashback, Healy grabs the shotgun, and hits the guy in the face with it] So I did something about it. I acted. I didn't plan to, I didn't, you know. I just did it. I took that guy out. I didn't even get paid for it. So I ended up with a bullet in the bicep and 500 bucks of hospital bills. It was stupid, really. When I think about it, it was the best day of my life.
Holland March [March is asleep on the diving board, snoring] ...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March [a guest arrives at a lavish party in medieval costume and hands over the reins of his white horse dressed as a unicorn to a valet] Jesus tap-dancing Christ!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Holy fucking shit!
Mrs. Glenn [horrified at the cursing] OOOHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy [after Blueface, an exploding dye pack having gone off in his face, has thrown a tantrum and tried to feed Healy his pet fish] Look, you gotta... you gotta stop and think about this. Alright? When you came here tonight, was this what you wanted to happen? What, you came here to make me eat fish? To shoot me? Look, if you come in here, you beat up on me, you trash the place, I understand. I get it. It's part of the job. I accept it, alright? But what did you do? You did something different from that, didn't you, alright? You pissed me off. You made an enemy. Now, even if I knew something, I wouldn't tell you, kid. And you know why I wouldn't tell you? It's not my only reason, but it is a principle reason. I wouldn't tell you 'cause... you're a fuckin' moron.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy Look, you beat up on me, you trash the place, I get it. It's part of the job. But what did you do? You did something different. You pissed me off. You made an enemy. Now, even if I knew something, I wouldn't tell you, kid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Holland March Jesus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March Fine. I'm done. Put a fork in me... . Don't really put a fork in me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chet Dean was a filmmaker. Kinda, like, experimental kindsa films. That's actually, like, kinda how we, we met, 'cause I'm kind of in the, in the business myself.
Jackson Healy What do you do?
Chet Projectionalist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March You know, the thing about keeping your mouth closed is it prevents you from speaking.
Jackson Healy Sure. Unless, of course, you're a ventriloquist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bourbon Bartender Is that a shirt?
Holland March [holding up a cute little origami shirt] Yeah.
Bourbon Bartender It's very pretty.
Holland March I made it myself.
Bourbon Bartender Yeah? I made this.
[holds up a baseball bat]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland March [March walks up to the bar, clearly intoxicated] Hi everyone, I'm Amelia. She's about...
[Makes a height gesture with his hand]
Holland March . Answers to...
[Looks up at topless mermaid, swimming in pool]
Holland March the call of the wild. Just kidding. I forgot her name, but you know, if you see you, if you just see, and let me know, and, and tell me my name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Healy [narrating] Sometimes I feel okay about things. Not often.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amelia Kuttner [Last Words] Please, I need to get out of here.
[Gets fatally shot in the chest.]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more