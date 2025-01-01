[March and Healy are looking for Amelia at a demonstration where a bunch of people are lying motionless on the steps of the city hall wearing gas masks]
Die-In Protester
We can't talk to you. We're dead.
Holland March
No I- Yeah I get it. You know. I think it's very clever, I'm hip, but this is actually a really serious matter.
Die-In Protester
So is this! We've all been killed!
Die-In Protester
F*** you man, we're dead!
Smoker at Protest
They can't talk to you man, they're dead.
Jackson Healy
[to smoker guy]
What's the protest about, do you know?
Smoker at Protest
[to the protesters]
Any of you know why you're protesting?
Die-In Protester
The air!
Smoker at Protest
[to Healy]
Air.
Die-In Protester
Pollution! The birds can't breathe!
Die-In Protester
[nodding]
Right.
Holland March
[when the guy can't answer Healy's question]
That's f***ing... Alright!
[starts walking down and accidentally steps on a protester's hand]
Die-In Protester
[screams in pain and pulls her hand]
F**ker!