Chiraq Movie Quotes

Chiraq Movie Quotes

Father Mike Corridan Yellow police tape, teddy bears, t-shirts, balloons - these are the national memorials of our neighborhoods. And it doesn't look good.
Irene Be a good man.
Dolmedes Lysistrata had them all take a solemn oath: "Stop the murder madness or there will be no more po." That's right, you get none.
Father Mike Corridan We go from third-rate schools to first class high-tech prisons.
Lysistrata Repeat after me: I will deny all rights of access or entrance.
Father Mike Corridan I'm going to talk about a life today. An important life in our community. A life that ends life. The life of a gun.
Father Mike Corridan Guns have become part of America's wardrobe.
Father Mike Corridan The question remains: 'Can your plan save us from us?'
