Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Birth of a Nation The Birth of a Nation Movie Quotes

The Birth of a Nation Movie Quotes

Nat Turner [after Nat watches a horrific scene between a slave and slave owner and has to preach to the slaves] Brethren, I pray you'll sing to the Lord, a new song. Sing praise in assembly of the righteous. Let the saints be joyful in glory, let them sing aloud on their beds. Let the high praise of God be on the mouths of the saints and a two-edged sword in their hand to execute vengeance on the demonic nations! And punishment on those peoples! To bind their kings with chains, and their nobles with fens of iron! To execute on them this written judgement! This honor have all his saints! PRAISE THE LORD! PRAISE THE LORD! SING TO HIM A NEW SONG! PRAISE THE LORD! PRAISE THE LORD!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bridget To watch a strong man broken down is a terrible thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nat Turner You need to tell me who done this to you. 'Cause I'm gonna take care of it, you hear? On my soul. I need you to tell me now.
Cherry "Put up again thy sword into His place. For all they that take the sword... shall pass with the sword." You taught me that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever - Thomas Jefferson, 1785
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Turner These books are for white folks. They're full of things your kind wouldn't understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nat Turner Rebel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more