Nat Turner[after Nat watches a horrific scene between a slave and slave owner and has to preach to the slaves]Brethren, I pray you'll sing to the Lord, a new song. Sing praise in assembly of the righteous. Let the saints be joyful in glory, let them sing aloud on their beds. Let the high praise of God be on the mouths of the saints and a two-edged sword in their hand to execute vengeance on the demonic nations! And punishment on those peoples! To bind their kings with chains, and their nobles with fens of iron! To execute on them this written judgement! This honor have all his saints! PRAISE THE LORD! PRAISE THE LORD! SING TO HIM A NEW SONG! PRAISE THE LORD! PRAISE THE LORD!
BridgetTo watch a strong man broken down is a terrible thing.
Nat TurnerYou need to tell me who done this to you. 'Cause I'm gonna take care of it, you hear? On my soul. I need you to tell me now.
Cherry"Put up again thy sword into His place. For all they that take the sword... shall pass with the sword." You taught me that.
Title CardIndeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever - Thomas Jefferson, 1785
Elizabeth TurnerThese books are for white folks. They're full of things your kind wouldn't understand.