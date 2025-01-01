Menu
Bad Santa 2 Movie Quotes

Willie Why are you even out of the joint anyway? Some pity case? On account of you're a genetic defect? You know, they used to sterilize guys like you, to keep the world from becoming some negro Land of Oz.
Marcus Shut the fuck up! Early release, overcrowding.
Willie Why, it must've been packed to the gills if they couldn't cram your three foot ass in there.
Marcus We got a job, Willie. That two grand is just to show I'm serious. Can you still crack a safe? Or did you get carpal tunnel from jacking off?
Willie I can crack just fine, thanks.
Marcus I'm talking millions this time.
Willie Where at?
Marcus Chi-town.
Willie I thought you were all done with the gooks.
Marcus Chicago, you racist moron fuck!
Thurman Merman I'm 21, officially a man.
Willie You're 21 already? That's creepy.
Thurman Merman Are you still gonna pop my cherry?
Willie What? Fuck, no! I said I'd get it done, by somebody else.
Diane You reek of whiskey. You know the rules and you're flouting them.
Willie Flouting? I never sucked jizz out of nobody's ass. Uhh, with a straw...
Diane I believe that's felching. Not that I would know.
Diane [Willing is banging Diane hard doggy style behind a dumpster in an alleyway] Tell me how dirty it is.
Willie Ok. Ahh. It's a dumpster and an alley. It's pretty... pretty fucking dirty, I guess.
Diane [yelling] Tell me it's fucking dirty!
Willie Okay, it's fucking dirty! It's dirty. Yeah, it's dirty.
Willie You outta your goddamn mind? I ain't dancing around with a bunch of candy canes and shit.
[slight pause]
Willie Cuz I'm all about the birth of Christmas. You know, the wise guys kicked 'em out of the hotel. The ejaculate conception and then the drummer that didn't have shit to give 'em. And some perfume and the King Midas or one of them threatened to cut the kid in half, turn him into gold. But see uh, it's a heavy deal for me. Pretty damn heavy.
Diane Are you talking about the true meaning of Christmas?
Willie Exactly.
[a young boy is sat on his knee to give Willie his Christmas wish list]
Willie What do you want?
Video Game Boy I want Minecraft, Halo 5: Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Project X Zone 2, Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy, As...
Willie Yeah, yeah, that's great. I don't know.
Video Game Boy Call of Duty: Black Ops III...
Willie I don't know what you're talking about. I have no idea what that shit is. You could be speaking fucking Swahili and I wouldn't know any better.
Video Game Boy Grand Theft Auto V.
Willie No, I don't care.
Diane I'm a good girl, Mr. Cook. But sometimes I need to be bad.
Willie What can I get ya?
Stuffed Cow Girl [strange accent] A stuffed cow that moos but doesn't poop. Some duct tape so I can build a boat.
Willie [hasn't understood a word] What?
Stuffed Cow Girl [exactly the same as before] A stuffed cow that moos but doesn't poop. Some duct tape so I can build a boat.
Willie [clearly still doesn't understand] OK.
Willie Call me Santa.
Diane What?
Willie Call me Santa.
Diane Don't be weird. Tell me how dirty this is.
Willie Call me Santa.
Diane Shut up. Spit on me.
Willie Have a seat. What can Santy Claus get ya?
Penguin Girl A penguin. It doesn't have to be alive.
Sunny Soke [to Willie] You still hit like your fuckin' father.
[from trailer]
Marcus [to Willie] What... You don't trust your mama?
Willie I trust her about as far as I can throw you... And I trust you about as far as I can throw her.
Dorfman Davis. Where's your friend at?
Marcus I ain't got any fucking friends.
Dorfman Hey, watch your language.
Marcus Why don't I watch my dick go in and out of your wife's pussy lips while I'm at it?
Dorfman Oh yeah? Well, joke's on you, cuz my wife died six months ago. Boom!
Marcus Like that'll fucking stop me? Rigor mortis just make the pussy tighter.
Willie [to Thurman] Now listen, here's how it works. She's gonna pull her rig off and she's gonna get on all-fours. Then you stand behind her and drop your rig. Now you're gonna see somethin' that looks like some kind of Japanese food - it ain't, so don't eat it - that's the bullseye. Then you just start tuggin' on your little soldier, wait 'till he gets to attention, then poke him in there. Keep pokin' it in there 'till he spits up. Now you're gonna need a raincoat - she'll have one so don't worry about that. Soon as you're done, run to the bathroom, wash your crotch. That way you don't wake up wondering why you got oatmeal in your carpet. Breathe through your mouth so's you don't puke. Shouldn't be a problem for you. You got it?
Marcus Damn, that's some fucked up shit!
Willie Life sucks a big giant dick, kid. But you're a fucking man now and you gotta face up to it. Welcome to the shit show.
Boy Why do you have two beards?
Willie That's none of you're fuckin' business.
Willie Spare some change. Think about somebody besides your fucking self.
Willie I traveled all the way across the country to rob a Goddamn charity?
Jolly Santa I'm going to have to ask you to watch your language when you're representing the suit.
Willie And I'm going to have to ask you to suck my fucking dick.
Dorfman [Regent heard Marcus's ringtone in the vent] It might've just been the fan.
Regent Hastings Well Dorfman, last time I checked, fans don't "pop that pussy".
Diane Hastings [Willie is having sex with Diane in an alleyway] Oh, god! Yeah! Fuck me like the dirty little slut that I am!
Willie Soke Call me Santa.
Diane Hastings What?
Willie Soke Call me Santa.
Diane Hastings Don't be weird. Tell me how dirty this is.
Willie Soke Call me Santa!
Diane Hastings Shut the fuck up! And spit on me! Oh, fuck! That almost made me cum!
Willie Soke Um... Okay? You're getting fucked in a dumpster in an alley. It's pretty, pretty fucking dirty, I guess.
Diane Hastings Oh, fuck! Spank me! And keep telling me how dirty I am!
Willie Soke Okay, it's fucking dirty. Yes, it's dirty. You're a dirty little fuckin' slut.
Diane Hastings Fuck me harder. Oh, I'm so dirty. I'm such a dirty little whore. Do you like my pussy?
Willie Soke I love fucking your pussy. Oh, you're gonna make me cum!
Diane Hastings I want you to cum on my face. Make me your dirty little whore.
Willie Soke See, that's what I thought!
Marcus But I thought your dad was the one you hated!
Willie I hate him more than anyone in the goddamn world... except her!
Jolly Santa Will you cool it pal? You're scaring all the kids away!
Willie You ARE a fucking creep!
[starts to beat him up]
Willie . Fucking asshole!
Willie [to parents watching] This guy's a peterphiliac and he's after all your kids! You better get outta here!
[to Jolly Santa]
Willie You FUCKING... PERVERTED... fucking asshole!
Willie [to cops as they arrest him] Hang on a second! He's the fucking kid-diddler, not me! I'm a hero!
Sunny Soke Well bless your heart. Cheap little fucker.
Sunny Soke If I cut ties with every numbnuts who tried to shoot me, I never would've gotten pregnant with you.
Willie I ain't exactly the romantic type, but you've got gigantic titties, and that's no shit
Diane Uh, thanks?
