WillieWhy are you even out of the joint anyway? Some pity case? On account of you're a genetic defect? You know, they used to sterilize guys like you, to keep the world from becoming some negro Land of Oz.
MarcusShut the fuck up! Early release, overcrowding.
WillieWhy, it must've been packed to the gills if they couldn't cram your three foot ass in there.
MarcusWe got a job, Willie. That two grand is just to show I'm serious. Can you still crack a safe? Or did you get carpal tunnel from jacking off?
WillieYou outta your goddamn mind? I ain't dancing around with a bunch of candy canes and shit.
[slight pause]
WillieCuz I'm all about the birth of Christmas. You know, the wise guys kicked 'em out of the hotel. The ejaculate conception and then the drummer that didn't have shit to give 'em. And some perfume and the King Midas or one of them threatened to cut the kid in half, turn him into gold. But see uh, it's a heavy deal for me. Pretty damn heavy.
DianeAre you talking about the true meaning of Christmas?
MarcusWhy don't I watch my dick go in and out of your wife's pussy lips while I'm at it?
DorfmanOh yeah? Well, joke's on you, cuz my wife died six months ago. Boom!
MarcusLike that'll fucking stop me? Rigor mortis just make the pussy tighter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Willie[to Thurman]Now listen, here's how it works. She's gonna pull her rig off and she's gonna get on all-fours. Then you stand behind her and drop your rig. Now you're gonna see somethin' that looks like some kind of Japanese food - it ain't, so don't eat it - that's the bullseye. Then you just start tuggin' on your little soldier, wait 'till he gets to attention, then poke him in there. Keep pokin' it in there 'till he spits up. Now you're gonna need a raincoat - she'll have one so don't worry about that. Soon as you're done, run to the bathroom, wash your crotch. That way you don't wake up wondering why you got oatmeal in your carpet. Breathe through your mouth so's you don't puke. Shouldn't be a problem for you. You got it?