Sandy That was a historic disaster. Oh... I mean, this is all so stupid. This is so stupid. Look at all this. What am I doing? I mean, you know... Ugh, I feel like such an idiot. So, what I'm basically doing is I'm trying to compete with my ex-husband and a 20-year-old. That just makes a lot of sense, right, Jess? It's stupid. You know what it is? I just... I just hate feeling so replaceable.

Randy the Clown Well, sadly we all are.

Sandy Oh, geez, you scared the crap out of me.

Randy the Clown I mean, we're all replaceable. For every professional clown, there's 100 hacks with a red nose and a wig waiting to do the job.

Sandy Yeah, I understand. Thanks, clown. Jesse?

Randy the Clown There's no way that the bond you have with your kids can ever be broken. I mean, there's no contest, right? You're their mom.

Randy the Clown Oh, let me help.

Randy the Clown Yeah? See?

Sandy It's this, I get it, never-ending scarf bit. Yeah, it's the first time you got to use this one today, huh?

Randy the Clown Ah... Got a smile from you.

Sandy That's great. Do you mind if I rub...

Randy the Clown Please.

Sandy Thank you very much.

Randy the Clown It's always the traditional things that work, the bottomless sleeve hanky, the bottomless cup of coffee, the bottomless love from a mother to her kids. They know it's there. Sometimes they just take it for granted.

Randy the Clown So what if the other girl is 20, has great skin and probably looks insane in a bikini?

Sandy Okay, that's good, I get it. Nice pep talk there, clown. Thank you, clown. Never thought I'd ever hear myself say that, but thank you, clown.

Randy the Clown My pleasure.