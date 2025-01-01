Sandy
That was a historic disaster. Oh... I mean, this is all so stupid. This is so stupid. Look at all this. What am I doing? I mean, you know... Ugh, I feel like such an idiot. So, what I'm basically doing is I'm trying to compete with my ex-husband and a 20-year-old. That just makes a lot of sense, right, Jess? It's stupid. You know what it is? I just... I just hate feeling so replaceable.
Randy the Clown
Well, sadly we all are.
Sandy
Oh, geez, you scared the crap out of me.
Randy the Clown
I mean, we're all replaceable. For every professional clown, there's 100 hacks with a red nose and a wig waiting to do the job.
Sandy
Yeah, I understand. Thanks, clown. Jesse?
Randy the Clown
There's no way that the bond you have with your kids can ever be broken. I mean, there's no contest, right? You're their mom.
Randy the Clown
Oh, let me help.
Sandy
Oh... Thank... Okay.
Randy the Clown
Yeah? See?
Sandy
It's this, I get it, never-ending scarf bit. Yeah, it's the first time you got to use this one today, huh?
Randy the Clown
Ah... Got a smile from you.
Sandy
That's great. Do you mind if I rub...
Randy the Clown
Please.
Sandy
Thank you very much.
Randy the Clown
It's always the traditional things that work, the bottomless sleeve hanky, the bottomless cup of coffee, the bottomless love from a mother to her kids. They know it's there. Sometimes they just take it for granted.
Randy the Clown
So what if the other girl is 20, has great skin and probably looks insane in a bikini?
Sandy
Okay, that's good, I get it. Nice pep talk there, clown. Thank you, clown. Never thought I'd ever hear myself say that, but thank you, clown.
Randy the Clown
My pleasure.
Sandy
Mmm. A heart-to-heart with a clown. There was not a soul to see that. He could have murdered me.