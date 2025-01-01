Johnny Moon [Bad guy: Johnny Moon is about to kill Martha McKay in the hallway by the stairs] It reminds me of when I was real little.

Martha McKay [Sarcastically] Gonna be a great story I can tell.

Johnny Moon Now this kid he would pick on me. He would scrunch up my lunch bag everyday.

[He continues to slowly move closer and closer to her with homicidal intentions. Speaking in dark, quiet tones]

Johnny Moon And I thought, you know, that kid, he's bigger than me. He's stronger than me. But you're gonna like this, he had this turtle. The most important part is he loved this turtle. And I thought, you know, I'm bigger than a turtle. I'm stronger than a turtle. And do you know the sound a turtle makes when you, uh, crush it? It screams. Now you're catching my drift, right?

[Now referring to Mr. Right/Francis]

Johnny Moon Clown nose shows up, he sees you bleeding out, gets him thrown off his game. Squish. Johnny Moon wins. Done.

[He moves away from her and puts his gun away]

Johnny Moon You know. The truth is. It wasn't about Eric.

[He throws off his coat and reveals a switch blade]

Johnny Moon Truth is, You know, I just love crushing turtles.

[She kicks him onto the stair case]

Johnny Moon [He is very angry now and moves toward her quickly] Just fucking die!

[She hits him with a marble statue. He falls and loses his knife]

Martha McKay [She moves to him as he pulls a gun. She aggressively strikes him with the statue whilst yelling] I like turtles! You dick!