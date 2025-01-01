Martha McKayWhat if he is? You know when I was little, I had this fantasy that I was dating Lex Luthor.
SophieFrom Superman? Wasn't he, like, a genius? Your guy's more like a sexy Rainman or something.
Martha McKay'cause humans just wanna put a name on something to make it feel safe, but really, what is a dinosaur other than a dragon?
Johnny Moon[Bad guy: Johnny Moon is about to kill Martha McKay in the hallway by the stairs]It reminds me of when I was real little.
Martha McKay[Sarcastically]Gonna be a great story I can tell.
Johnny MoonNow this kid he would pick on me. He would scrunch up my lunch bag everyday.
[He continues to slowly move closer and closer to her with homicidal intentions. Speaking in dark, quiet tones]
Johnny MoonAnd I thought, you know, that kid, he's bigger than me. He's stronger than me. But you're gonna like this, he had this turtle. The most important part is he loved this turtle. And I thought, you know, I'm bigger than a turtle. I'm stronger than a turtle. And do you know the sound a turtle makes when you, uh, crush it? It screams. Now you're catching my drift, right?
[Now referring to Mr. Right/Francis]
Johnny MoonClown nose shows up, he sees you bleeding out, gets him thrown off his game. Squish. Johnny Moon wins. Done.
[He moves away from her and puts his gun away]
Johnny MoonYou know. The truth is. It wasn't about Eric.
[He throws off his coat and reveals a switch blade]
Johnny MoonTruth is, You know, I just love crushing turtles.
[She kicks him onto the stair case]
Johnny Moon[He is very angry now and moves toward her quickly]Just fucking die!
[She hits him with a marble statue. He falls and loses his knife]
Martha McKay[She moves to him as he pulls a gun. She aggressively strikes him with the statue whilst yelling]I like turtles! You dick!
[end scene]
Hopper[about Francis]We think he developed a kind of moral code. He's still notorious. People still try to hire him, but now he kills them.
Martha McKayNow, I gotta slow you down right there for a second, 'cause to be honest, I.. I don't understand your plan. Like, is it a "get killed" plan? Is it, like, a plan to get killed? Like an elaborate sort of suicide pact?
Francis[pinnned down in a gunfight]I'm gonna kill one of these guys.