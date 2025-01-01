Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Right Mr. Right Movie Quotes

Martha McKay How did you do that?
Mr. Right Some people waste time with the fighting. I just skip to the winning.
Mr. Right What else are you doing today?
Martha McKay Fighting the urge to run away from you?
Mr. Right I'm actually on the run, too.
Martha McKay From creepy guys like you?
Mr. Right Oh man, these guys wish they were as creepy as I am.
Sophie Martha, at some point you're just going to have to start recognizing these red flags.
Martha McKay Why? Do you think he's evil?
[excitedly]
Martha McKay What if he is? You know when I was little, I had this fantasy that I was dating Lex Luthor.
Sophie From Superman? Wasn't he, like, a genius? Your guy's more like a sexy Rainman or something.
Martha McKay 'cause humans just wanna put a name on something to make it feel safe, but really, what is a dinosaur other than a dragon?
Johnny Moon [Bad guy: Johnny Moon is about to kill Martha McKay in the hallway by the stairs] It reminds me of when I was real little.
Martha McKay [Sarcastically] Gonna be a great story I can tell.
Johnny Moon Now this kid he would pick on me. He would scrunch up my lunch bag everyday.
[He continues to slowly move closer and closer to her with homicidal intentions. Speaking in dark, quiet tones]
Johnny Moon And I thought, you know, that kid, he's bigger than me. He's stronger than me. But you're gonna like this, he had this turtle. The most important part is he loved this turtle. And I thought, you know, I'm bigger than a turtle. I'm stronger than a turtle. And do you know the sound a turtle makes when you, uh, crush it? It screams. Now you're catching my drift, right?
[Now referring to Mr. Right/Francis]
Johnny Moon Clown nose shows up, he sees you bleeding out, gets him thrown off his game. Squish. Johnny Moon wins. Done.
[He moves away from her and puts his gun away]
Johnny Moon You know. The truth is. It wasn't about Eric.
[He throws off his coat and reveals a switch blade]
Johnny Moon Truth is, You know, I just love crushing turtles.
[She kicks him onto the stair case]
Johnny Moon [He is very angry now and moves toward her quickly] Just fucking die!
[She hits him with a marble statue. He falls and loses his knife]
Martha McKay [She moves to him as he pulls a gun. She aggressively strikes him with the statue whilst yelling] I like turtles! You dick!
[end scene]
Hopper [about Francis] We think he developed a kind of moral code. He's still notorious. People still try to hire him, but now he kills them.
Sophie He kills the people who hire him?
Hopper Yeah. Because murder is wrong.
Sophie That's insane.
Hopper I would say that's a reasonable diagnosis, yes.
Von Cartigan [interrogating her] I like this bitch. So, why don't you tell me. What's it like?
Martha McKay [tied up] Having an IQ over 17?
Von Cartigan Dating a serial killer.
Martha McKay Now, I gotta slow you down right there for a second, 'cause to be honest, I.. I don't understand your plan. Like, is it a "get killed" plan? Is it, like, a plan to get killed? Like an elaborate sort of suicide pact?
Francis [pinnned down in a gunfight] I'm gonna kill one of these guys.
Martha McKay Fine.
Francis It's the last one, I promise.
Martha McKay No, I don't care.
Francis You say that now, but later you'll be, "why'd you have to..."
Martha McKay No, I don't care!
Francis [to Martha] I don't think before I act sometimes, but I'm not a bad person. You think bad people have the capacity to .. love and stuff?
Hopper [to Francis] You think you're just gonna walk out of this life and settle down? You'll never be normal.
Sophie You're like the little engine that could that just keeps running off the tracks. I'm stopping this train! No more.
