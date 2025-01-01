Greg Weinstein [during Seth's orientation] These are the client cards, these are our leads every one of these people buy stock, your job is to call them and get them interested in the firm, you're not actually selling stock but you're selling them a "dream" so get them "wet", a month from now a senior broker will call them back with an idea,

Seth Davis wait so who are these people?

Greg Weinstein they're average clients, forty five years old from the Midwest one hundred fifty thousand dollar income one million net, has a local broker but loves a hot shot New Yorker who sounds good on the phone, the cards not going to tell you any of that, it only has their name, address, and occupation so you got to feel them out, the truth is, it doesn't even matter where the DOW is right now, everybody wants a piece of the market, I can anyone, anytime, anywhere in the country, just give me a phone number, once you qualify the guy you send him a press packet it'll all be real easy and get you comfortable on the phone which is key, this entire business revolves around the phone, "play the numbers", this is a contact sport meaning the more people you contact the better you'll do a good broker makes over seven hundred calls a day

Seth Davis wait what's the phone bill like here?

Greg Weinstein this month was approaching four hundred thousand dollars, even though you're not selling stock I want you to memorize the quota we have here, did you see the movie Glengarry Glen Ross?

Seth Davis Yeah

Greg Weinstein You remember A.B.C.?

Seth Davis Yeah, Always .Be. Closing

Greg Weinstein that's right,Always .Be. Closing "telling's not selling", that's the attitude you want to have, the second rule you have to remember as a trainee "don't write wood" a lot of trainee are anxious to get off the phone that they steam roll the guy into getting him the press packet so they can hang up, then I call back a month later and say "hi you spoke to a junior associate of mine" and the guy says "I'm not interested", that's a shitty lead, that's fucking wood, the info we send is bullshit, the most important of the call is that is telling them you that one great idea and that a senior broker is going to call them back in a month we don't want our clients to think we're pitching them something we read in the Wall Street Journal, if the guy wants to buy stock right then, you want to go into each call expecting just that, if someone wants a recommendation you put the guy on hold, stand up and yell "Reco" at the top of your lungs, first senior broker gets on the phone, he gets the sale. I have this friend at another firm, he hands this book to all his new trainees, it's called "Rebuttal Book, it has a rebuttal for any excuse like "my wife won't let me", "I'm not in the market right now", "send me a prospects, that's all stuff you're going to have to learn later, the most important thing you need to know right now is, you can be whoever you want, change your last name, say you're the vice president who cares? Do whatever you got to do to get the guy on the line

Seth Davis Wait how could I do something like that? Isn't there a compliance officer here?

Greg Weinstein Everybody does that shit, even on Wall Street are you talking about John over there?

Greg Weinstein [they both look at John sitting in his office]

Greg Weinstein the guy's a fucking chimp, the only "compliance" work his doing is making sure my lunch is still hot when it gets here, his only here because the FCC requires it, it's the easiest job in the world.