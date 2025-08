Alphonso What's this?

Yuri Em... That was in my luggage.

Alphonso They're death threats. Why didn't you tell me anything?

Yuri I... didn't want to bother you.

Alphonso Bother me?

[laughs]

Alphonso No. We in the top are used to this. Remember what happened to John?

Yuri John? John who?

Alphonso Lennon.