Kinoafisha Films The Man Who Saved the World The Man Who Saved the World Movie Quotes

The Man Who Saved the World Movie Quotes

Kevin Costner A final question! If the nuclear war happened... What do they say the murdered amount would be'?
Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov Our analysts say that... after the first nuclear attack half of the U.S. population will die, Killed, Wounded. Stanislav Petrov: All systems of communication would be destroyed.The same thing would happen to the Soviet Union. There is a chance of a second strike occurring.The US would undoubtedly deliver a retaliatory nuclear strike. Thousands of missiles would be airborne. Then chaos would reign over planet Earth. This would lead to mass destruction. The sun's rays wouldn't be able to reach the surface of the Earth,Ash, Soil. Stanislav Petrov: At first a billion would die.The earth's population would simply Instantly or a bit later. Everyone would simply vanish and our planet would simply turn into a vast desert. Our planet would never be the same again. Never! Never!
