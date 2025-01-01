Kozlov I'm not responsible for what I write.

Interviewer But as the author... the female torture scenes, are they symbolic?

Kozlov Maybe. Maybe not. I think communism did women no favors. We still have the sexual sophistication of cavemen.

Interviewer So, in a sense, your writing is a counter-commentary on feminism.

Kozlov I think my writing's shit.

Interviewer But that's very bold. Er, thank you for being with us here today.