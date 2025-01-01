KozlovTruth cannot be separate from us. It cannot exist independently of the human mind. Truth is strong and it will prevail. There's nothing wrong with that, except it isn't true. Truth is what you make it. Reality is perception.
[last lines]
KasiaI do this for my daughter. And for Krystof. This is the only... the only family I have. And nothing is going to get in its way. Because this is the best I can be. I'm sorry.
Kozlov[narrating his book]You murder a man, and the moment it's done you're already retelling the story to yourself, so that the act of killing is not your act of killing, but belongs, instead, to some fictional simulacrum, in just the same way the men who murdered so prosaically in Auschwitz made peace with what they did; transmuted their memories like pieces of fiction, to the point where good and evil lost all meaning, and the only lights by which they steered were what they tasted, saw, and touched.
KozlovI do remember. Old building. Stank of cum. Sex club in the basement.
KozlovThere's only one idea that matters. Nothing is real. We create the fact, we create the fiction. Fact, fiction. Fact, fiction. Fact, fiction. The end.
KozlovYeah, I fucked some whores along with some pigs from your police department.
HannaI will never speak to Kristov again. I will never speak about Kristov again.
KozlovIntellectuals are assholes. Because being intellectual matters more to them than being entertaining. It's bullshit. There's only one idea that matters. Nothing is real.
KozlovCan we be clear about something? Article 30 of the constitution. The inherent and inalienable dignity of each citizen shall constitute the sorts of freedoms and rights that all public authorities are obliged to respect and protect. Can we be clear about that?
MartaDo we have to listen to this over breakfast? It's annoying. Turn it off!