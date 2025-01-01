[first lines]

Captor We have reason to believe you are not who you say you are, Mr. Parker. Your wife and son, Mr. Leonard Turner, CIA. I have men posted outside their door, back in Virginia, United States.

Leonard Turner Come again?

Captor For you to get this close, you must have friends, informants, collaborators, inside my organization. I want their names.

[hands him a pen]

Leonard Turner [suddenly stabs him with the pen and subdues everyone in the room] You look so stupid with that pen in your neck.