[first lines]
Captor We have reason to believe you are not who you say you are, Mr. Parker. Your wife and son, Mr. Leonard Turner, CIA. I have men posted outside their door, back in Virginia, United States.
Leonard Turner Come again?
Captor For you to get this close, you must have friends, informants, collaborators, inside my organization. I want their names.
[hands him a pen]
Leonard Turner [begins writing] Everybody?
Leonard Turner [suddenly stabs him with the pen and subdues everyone in the room] You look so stupid with that pen in your neck.
Leonard Turner [pointing his own gun at him] Don't ever threaten my family again.
Victoria So the plan is that you have no plan.
Harry Turner It worked in the movies.
Robertson Even your old man never put shot groups that tight down range.
Harry Turner Yeah, well...... paper targets don't shoot back.
Robertson Spoken like a true Turner.
Ivan This place like Russia, cold and wet.
Leonard Turner Very good for the skin, that's what they say.
Ivan Good skin is for hookers and potatoes.
Leonard Turner I hadn't thought of it that way.
Victoria [to biker] Put the gun down!
Harry Turner [laying on pool table] Well, shit!
Victoria I missed you, too.
[last lines]
Victoria [answers phone] Where are you?
Harry Turner In the office.
Victoria It doesn't sound like the office.
Harry Turner Okay. Maybe I'm visiting an old friend.
Victoria Are you gonna be able to handle this one without me?
Harry Turner Wait, you aren't coming?
Victoria Shit's about to get complicated.
Harry Turner I like complicated. Easy's boring.
[watches Drake get into a car and blows it up]
