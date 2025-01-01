Ben Edwards Multiple airports, runways, two successful landings, we are simply mimicking what the computer already told us.

Charles Porter Now, a lot of toes were stepped on in order to set this up for today, and frankly... I really don't know what you gentlemen plan to gain by it.

Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger Can we get serious now?

Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger We've all heard about the computer simulations, and now we are watching actual sims, but I can't quite believe you still have not taken into account the human factor.

Charles Porter Human piloted simulations show that you could make it back to the airport.

Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger No, they don't. These pilots were not behaving like human beings, like people who are experiencing this for the first time.

Charles Porter Well, they may not be reacting like you did.

Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger Immediately after the bird strike they are turning back for the airport just as in the computer sims. Correct?

Charles Porter That is correct.

Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger They obviously knew the turn and exactly what heading to fly. They did not run a check, they do not switch on the APU.

Charles Porter They had on all the same parameters that you faced.