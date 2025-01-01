Chesley 'Sully' SullenbergerNo one warned us. No one said "You're going to lose both engines at a lower altitude than any jet in history. But, be cool, just make a left turn for LaGuardia like you are going back to pick up the milk". This was dual engine loss at 2800 feet followed by immediate water landing with 155 souls on board. No one has ever trained for an incident like that. No one.
Bartender - PeteHey, it's a pleasure to meet you. That was unreal what you did the other day, that was really something. It's a real pleasure to meet you. You know, we invented a drink after you as soon as that happened, ain't that right, Johnny?
Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger[New York late at night and both men can't sleep so they decide to go for a walk. It's cold outside and both are bundled up]It's all so unreal. I guess I'm just having a little trouble separating reality from whatever the hell this is.
Jeff SkilesYeah, right after the next NTSB interview. I'm guessing David's going to be slightly funnier.
Elizabeth Davis[NTSB Hearing Room. Sully and Skiles are transfixed by the video of the engine that almost got them killed]I'd like to add something on a personal note. I can say with confidence, that after speaking with the rest of the flight crew, with bird experts and airplane engineers, after running all the scenarios and talking to each of the players... there is an X in this result. It's you, Captain Sullenberger. Take you out of the equation and the math just fails.
[the room hushes. Waiting for Sully to finally unleash. Instead...]
Chesley 'Sully' SullenbergerIt wasn't just me. It was all of us. Jeff, Donna, Sheila, Doreen. The passengers, the rescue workers. Air traffic control. The ferry boat crews and the scuba cops. We did it. We survived.
Elizabeth DavisFirst Officer Skiles, is there anything you'd like to add? Anything you would have done differently, if you had to do it all again?
Donna DentWelcome onboard US Airways flight 1549, with service to Charlotte. Please review the safety instruction card in the seatback pocket in front of you. It explains the safety features of this aircraft, as well as the location and operation of the exit and flotation devices.