Charlese [Christian shows Charlese the sex room]

Charlese What we supposed to do in here?

Christian Black Well, I thought we'd start with a little bit of rope play.

Charlese No!

[Christian loses his smile]

Christian Black Okay, well, how about I just mount you to that rack over there and spank you?

Charlese Hell to the no!

Christian Black Perhaps a little bit of flogging?

Charlese I don't even know what the hell flogging means, so fuck to the no!

Christian Black Okay, well, what are we supposed to do then?