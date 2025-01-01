Menu
Kinoafisha Films Fifty Shades of Black Fifty Shades of Black Movie Quotes

Christian Black And now the real torture begins.
[Hannah screams, Christian chuckles]
Christian Black Where were we?
[Hannah screams again as Christian deviously chuckles]
Hannah Steele [as she cries] I can't remember the safe word.
Christian Black Chapter 23...
[Hannah screams again as Christian pulls "Fifty Shades of Grey" in hardcover up]
Christian Black "It was a cold, gloomy day in Seattle..."
[puts the book down in revulsion]
Christian Black Oh, God, this book is 50 shades of fucking terrible. Who wrote this, a third grader?
Hannah Steele [screaming] Please go back to the water torture thing!
Hannah Steele You want me to be somebody that I am not.
Christian Black No, no. It's not me that's changing you, it's you that's changing me!
Hannah Steele Wait a minute... that's a line from the movie Radio.
Christian Black No it's not.
Hannah Steele Yeah, yeah. The movie with Cuba Gooding Jr. where he played this mentally disabled athlete. "It's not us that's teaching Radio, it's Radio that's teaching us"!
Christian Black Nah, my- mine is way different.
Hannah Steele It's the same premise.
Christian Black You complete me?
Hannah Steele Jerry Maguire, also starring Cuba Gooding Jr. I don't understand your whole fixation on him.
Christian Black You know, all this time I thought I wasn't in the right place, but I was!
Hannah Steele That's Snowdogs.
Christian Black Goddammit! I gotta stop binging on Netflix.
Christian Black I got my money the way most black entrepreneurs got theirs.
Hannah Steele Real estate?
Christian Black Drug dealing.
[Christian scans his wall of whips, including those from Glory, Roots, Django Unchained, 10 Years a Slave, and finally Joe Jackson, which is a belt]
Christian Black Nothing says ass whipping like good ol' Joe Jackson.
Hannah Steele Um, are you stalking me, Mr. Black?
Christian Black Hahaha! Yes.
Hannah Steele [after Christian buys cable ties and tape] If I didn't know better, I might mistake you for a serial killer.
Christian Black Haha, don't be ridiculous. If I was a serial killer I'd need rope, ax, lye, ammonia, chloropill, wood chipper, plastic sheets, and three large boxes of space pampers! And a shovel. On second thought, I think I need to pick up a few more items.
Ron [about Hannah's stepdads] You know the old saying: it takes a village, and it's true, especially when it comes to your mom being a gutter slut and the village is a gangbang.
Charlese [Christian shows Charlese the sex room]
Charlese What we supposed to do in here?
Christian Black Well, I thought we'd start with a little bit of rope play.
Charlese No!
[Christian loses his smile]
Christian Black Okay, well, how about I just mount you to that rack over there and spank you?
Charlese Hell to the no!
Christian Black Perhaps a little bit of flogging?
Charlese I don't even know what the hell flogging means, so fuck to the no!
Christian Black Okay, well, what are we supposed to do then?
Charlese You need to find Jesus! That's what you can do!
Hannah Steele I hate you the way black people hate cops.
Christian Black Wow.
Hannah Steele I hate you the way Republicans hate Obamacare.
Christian Black Baby, come on now.
Hannah Steele I hate you the way Kanye West hates everybody else.
Christian Black Well, I'm kind of with him on Taylor Swift.
