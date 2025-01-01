HedwigI like dancing. You like dancing? I - I - I like dancing to my CD-player in my room. Kanye West is my main man. I - I've got my CD-player set up in my room right - right - right next to my window. I'm like...
HedwigN-no, they don't... they don't tell me much. I just ate a hot dog.
Dr. FletcherAn individual with multiple personalities can change their body chemistry with their thoughts.
The Beast[beckoning from the darkness]We are glorious! We will no longer be afraid. Only through pain can you achieve your greatness! The impure are the untouched, the unburned, the unslain. Those who have not been torn have no value in themselves and no place in this world!
HedwigAre you trying to trick me? Et cetera? I'll tell on you!
[last lines]
Diner PatronThis is like that crazy guy in the wheelchair that they put away 15 years ago. And they gave him a funny name, too. What was it?
Dr. FletcherThe authors of Hooters play on our incessant need for fat and man's incessant need to be in the proximity of augmented breasts. It's like Henry V ran a fast food franchise!
The BeastThose who have not been torn have no value in themselves and no place in this world! They are asleep!
[From the trailer]
PatriciaDon't worry; he's not allowed to touch you. He knows what you're here for. He listens to me.
[From the trailer]
Dr. FletcherI've never seen a case like this before. Twenty three identities live in Kevin's body.
Casey's Father[teaching his daughter how to hunt]Females are smarter than the males. But you know that, it's like humans. Females use their nose to stay alive. They make sure they have cover. They always remember they're trying to stay alive. Bucks go off by themselves. Bucks get dumb during mating season.
Five-Year-Old CaseyBoys make too much noise.
DennisThe Beast is a sentient creature who represents the highest form of humans' evolution. He believes the time of ordinary humanity is over. I hope this makes you feel calm. You will be in the presence of something greater. I was gonna ask for your last shirt, but I won't. Because tonight is a sacred night. It's almost over.
[first lines]
Claire Benoit[about Casey standing over in the corner]That's what happens when you do a mercy invite.
Mr. BenoitI believed you wanted to invite everyone.
Claire BenoitDad, I can't invite everyone in my art class except for one person without social networking evidence inflicting more pain on that person than was intended. And I'm not a monster.
Mr. BenoitUm, did I mistakenly convey this was a democracy? We are not going 'til she gets picked up.
Casey Cooke[walks over to them]Uh, the car broke down. I'm just gonna take the bus.
Mr. BenoitYou're not taking a bus. I'll drive you home. Claire has almost saved her half of the money she needs for a car. Isn't that right? This'll be one of the few times left I can drive you guys around. Huh?
HedwigDennis and Miss Patricia, they believe in the Beast, and what he can do.
Casey Cooke[trembling voice]Have you... seen him? The... Beast?
Marcia[as Claire struggles with door]It doesn't matter if you open that door, Claire. There's a second locked door.
Claire BenoitHe's gonna come in here again any second now, and we're not gonna let him take one of us out again. We just screamed and didn't hurt him, because we were afraid he'd get upset. God, that's victim shit!
[with her hands in her hair:]
Claire BenoitJesus! We should fight him! We should drop a crazy-ass bomb on him!
Casey Cooke[quietly]I saw him carry one of you in here and lay you on the bed like you weighed nothing. One punch from him would knock one of us out.
Claire BenoitI took... I took six months of Kenpo karate class. And you distract the assailant with pain.
Casey CookeEverything is so easy for you guys. You do one thing, you can predict the next thing.
[shakes her head]
Casey CookeIt's not the way it's gonna be in this situation.
Claire BenoitWe're not getting out of here! You're saying you're not gonna fight with everything in you? You know, the only chance... the only chance we have is if all three of us go crazy on this guy. We have to hurry!
MarciaWe need you, Casey. Claire's smart. Let's listen to her. I'll do it, but you're gonna do it too. We can win.
Claire Benoit[to Casey]You're gonna pick your miserable self up and help us get out of here.
Casey CookeBlow me. And your six months of karate at the King of Prussia mall can blow me too.
Claire BenoitNo. No, you can't, can't do this today. You can't do this right now. Why do you do this? Why do you act like this? Why do you act like you're not one of us?
Claire Benoit[peeping into next room, alerting Marcia in cell compartment across dingy corridor]There's a lady. Someone's here! We need to get out of these rooms! Is there anything in your room? Anything we could use?