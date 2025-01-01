Menu
Split Movie Quotes

The Beast You are different from the rest. Your heart is pure! Rejoice! The broken are the more evolved. Rejoice.
Hedwig [after awkwardly kissing Casey, sits there staring into her eyes] You might be pregnant now. Am I a good kisser?
Casey Cooke [nods patiently] Yes.
Hedwig I like dancing. You like dancing? I - I - I like dancing to my CD-player in my room. Kanye West is my main man. I - I've got my CD-player set up in my room right - right - right next to my window. I'm like...
[imitates dancing to the beat:]
Hedwig Mm. Mm. Mm. "You've got the moves..."
The Beast We are what we believe we are.
Hedwig Holy shit, this is so cool! They are gonna believe we exist now, right?
Dennis They are gonna have to.
Hedwig So, what do we do now?
Patricia [referring to The Beast] We trust in him. He'll protect us. Look at what he can do. Let him show the world how powerful we can be.
Hedwig My name's Hedwig. I have red socks. He's on the move.
Casey Cooke What?
Hedwig He... on... the... mooove.
Casey Cooke Who?
Hedwig Someone's coming for you, and you're not gonna like it. You guys make noises in your sleep.
Casey Cooke Tell us.
Hedwig I'm not supposed to say; but, he's done awful things to people and he'll do awful things to you. I have blue socks, too.
Marcia We're his food?
[Hedwig shrugs]
Casey Cooke How old are you?
Hedwig Nine.
Casey Cooke So you're not the guy that took us?
Hedwig [scoffs] No.
Casey Cooke You're... not the lady?
Hedwig What are you, blind?
Casey Cooke You don't know how they think?
Hedwig N-no, they don't... they don't tell me much. I just ate a hot dog.
Dr. Fletcher An individual with multiple personalities can change their body chemistry with their thoughts.
The Beast [beckoning from the darkness] We are glorious! We will no longer be afraid. Only through pain can you achieve your greatness! The impure are the untouched, the unburned, the unslain. Those who have not been torn have no value in themselves and no place in this world!
Hedwig Are you trying to trick me? Et cetera? I'll tell on you!
[last lines]
Diner Patron This is like that crazy guy in the wheelchair that they put away 15 years ago. And they gave him a funny name, too. What was it?
David Dunn Mr. Glass.
Diner Patron Oh, yeah.
Dennis You like to make fun of us, but we are more powerful than you think.
The Beast The broken are more evolved.
Dr. Fletcher The authors of Hooters play on our incessant need for fat and man's incessant need to be in the proximity of augmented breasts. It's like Henry V ran a fast food franchise!
The Beast Those who have not been torn have no value in themselves and no place in this world! They are asleep!
[From the trailer]
Patricia Don't worry; he's not allowed to touch you. He knows what you're here for. He listens to me.
[From the trailer]
Dr. Fletcher I've never seen a case like this before. Twenty three identities live in Kevin's body.
Casey's Father [teaching his daughter how to hunt] Females are smarter than the males. But you know that, it's like humans. Females use their nose to stay alive. They make sure they have cover. They always remember they're trying to stay alive. Bucks go off by themselves. Bucks get dumb during mating season.
Five-Year-Old Casey Boys make too much noise.
Dennis The Beast is a sentient creature who represents the highest form of humans' evolution. He believes the time of ordinary humanity is over. I hope this makes you feel calm. You will be in the presence of something greater. I was gonna ask for your last shirt, but I won't. Because tonight is a sacred night. It's almost over.
[first lines]
Claire Benoit [about Casey standing over in the corner] That's what happens when you do a mercy invite.
Mr. Benoit I believed you wanted to invite everyone.
Claire Benoit Dad, I can't invite everyone in my art class except for one person without social networking evidence inflicting more pain on that person than was intended. And I'm not a monster.
Mr. Benoit I'm proud of you. I think.
Claire Benoit She gets detention a lot and she yells at teachers sometimes. There was that rumor that went around that she just kept running away from home.
Marcia Um, maybe she can Uber.
Claire Benoit I seriously believe that we can go home now.
Mr. Benoit Um, did I mistakenly convey this was a democracy? We are not going 'til she gets picked up.
Casey Cooke [walks over to them] Uh, the car broke down. I'm just gonna take the bus.
Mr. Benoit You're not taking a bus. I'll drive you home. Claire has almost saved her half of the money she needs for a car. Isn't that right? This'll be one of the few times left I can drive you guys around. Huh?
Casey Cooke Uh, I...
Claire Benoit You won't be able to hear my dad tell jokes that only he thinks are funny for an entire car ride unless you come. You don't really wanna miss that.
Dr. Fletcher There must be limits to what a human being can become.
Dennis Let us show them what we can do. Let us show them how powerful we can be.
Dr. Fletcher They are what they believe they are. The brain has learned to defend itself.
Academic Moderator You are treating them like they are supernaturals, like they have powers. Karen, we are these are patiensts, they have been through trauma.
Dr. Fletcher and perhaps now they are capable of something we are not. We have brain scans now. DID patients have changed their body chemistry with their thougts.
Kevin Wendell [speaking in video recording] The Horde keeps obsessing about the ones who haven't suffered. I don't know where they're going with this, but it scares me.
Claire Benoit I took six months of Kenpo karate class. And you distract the assailant with pain.
Casey Cooke Everything is so easy for you guys. You do one thing, you can predict the next thing. It's not the way it's gonna be in this situation.
Dennis [to the three captives] Patricia has reminded me that... I was sent to you for a reason. That... you are sacred food. And I promise not to bother you again.
[shuts door as he leaves]
Marcia Maybe he has a dog or something. You think he's gonna feed us to his dogs?
Dr. Fletcher Jai, what health-conscious fast food purveyor did you originally solicit to buy these chicken wings you've so lovingly reheated in a minor suicidal gesture?
Jai Hooters.
Hedwig Dennis and Miss Patricia, they believe in the Beast, and what he can do.
Casey Cooke [trembling voice] Have you... seen him? The... Beast?
Marcia [as Claire struggles with door] It doesn't matter if you open that door, Claire. There's a second locked door.
Claire Benoit He's gonna come in here again any second now, and we're not gonna let him take one of us out again. We just screamed and didn't hurt him, because we were afraid he'd get upset. God, that's victim shit!
[with her hands in her hair:]
Claire Benoit Jesus! We should fight him! We should drop a crazy-ass bomb on him!
Casey Cooke [quietly] I saw him carry one of you in here and lay you on the bed like you weighed nothing. One punch from him would knock one of us out.
Claire Benoit I took... I took six months of Kenpo karate class. And you distract the assailant with pain.
Casey Cooke Everything is so easy for you guys. You do one thing, you can predict the next thing.
[shakes her head]
Casey Cooke It's not the way it's gonna be in this situation.
Claire Benoit We're not getting out of here! You're saying you're not gonna fight with everything in you? You know, the only chance... the only chance we have is if all three of us go crazy on this guy. We have to hurry!
Marcia We need you, Casey. Claire's smart. Let's listen to her. I'll do it, but you're gonna do it too. We can win.
Casey Cooke He'll hurt us. No, shut up. Both of you.
Claire Benoit [to Casey] You're gonna pick your miserable self up and help us get out of here.
Casey Cooke Blow me. And your six months of karate at the King of Prussia mall can blow me too.
Claire Benoit No. No, you can't, can't do this today. You can't do this right now. Why do you do this? Why do you act like this? Why do you act like you're not one of us?
Claire Benoit [peeping into next room, alerting Marcia in cell compartment across dingy corridor] There's a lady. Someone's here! We need to get out of these rooms! Is there anything in your room? Anything we could use?
[scrambles to find something on empty shelves]
Claire Benoit There's nothing in here!
Marcia [desperately searching] There's a hanger!
Casey Cooke [after Hedwig left] He said something. He said something about making the room safe. This is all new drywall. What was unsafe?
Casey Cooke [muttering to herself] We're not gonna die. Bad things happen. But not like this.
Patricia 'In the sun we will find our passion. In the sun, we will find our purpose.' I read that in a sympathy card in a supermarket. It was for a funeral, but I thought it was beautiful.
Casey Cooke [to Marcia, as Dennis is taking her from the cell] Pee on yourself.
Casey Cooke [as the other two captives come up only with bad strategy] I'll let you know when I hear something that makes sense. We don't even know what this is yet.
Claire Benoit He's just trying to scare us.
Marcia But he was having a full conversation with himself. What was that line about? "The food is waiting."
Casey Cooke Does anybody get how whacked this is? And we need to get out of here now!
