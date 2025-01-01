Marcia [as Claire struggles with door] It doesn't matter if you open that door, Claire. There's a second locked door.

Claire Benoit He's gonna come in here again any second now, and we're not gonna let him take one of us out again. We just screamed and didn't hurt him, because we were afraid he'd get upset. God, that's victim shit!

[with her hands in her hair:]

Claire Benoit Jesus! We should fight him! We should drop a crazy-ass bomb on him!

Casey Cooke [quietly] I saw him carry one of you in here and lay you on the bed like you weighed nothing. One punch from him would knock one of us out.

Claire Benoit I took... I took six months of Kenpo karate class. And you distract the assailant with pain.

Casey Cooke Everything is so easy for you guys. You do one thing, you can predict the next thing.

[shakes her head]

Casey Cooke It's not the way it's gonna be in this situation.

Claire Benoit We're not getting out of here! You're saying you're not gonna fight with everything in you? You know, the only chance... the only chance we have is if all three of us go crazy on this guy. We have to hurry!

Marcia We need you, Casey. Claire's smart. Let's listen to her. I'll do it, but you're gonna do it too. We can win.

Casey Cooke He'll hurt us. No, shut up. Both of you.

Claire Benoit [to Casey] You're gonna pick your miserable self up and help us get out of here.

Casey Cooke Blow me. And your six months of karate at the King of Prussia mall can blow me too.