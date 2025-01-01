Dave McCabe Old Dagmar has been runnin' the parlor no more than a couple months when, well wouldn't you know, word got out that he'd been selling the bodies and burying empty coffins. People were saying he was, uh, selling the corpses to the university over in Essex County. Some even said he was selling to the Orientals over in Boston... turnin' 'em into chop suey. The town ran him, his wife, and their little girl out on a rail. Was just the saddest thing. They moved to Providence, but his family just couldn't stand the sight of him. Old Dagmar drank himself to death no more than a year later. They say he was no more than a shell of a man at the end.