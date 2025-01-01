Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films We Are Still Here We Are Still Here Movie Quotes

We Are Still Here Movie Quotes

Jacob Lewis [possessed by the spirit of Lassander Dagmar] You're gonna listen to that old bastard? We were good people! This town murdered my family - sacrificed them to the gods they dug up when they built this place! Oh, nobody knew what was under this house until it was too late!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave McCabe It's been 30 years since we've had fresh souls in the Dagmar house...
Paul Sacchetti I think we can call it the Sacchetti house now.
Dave McCabe Oh, it's still Dagmar's house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave McCabe Old Dagmar has been runnin' the parlor no more than a couple months when, well wouldn't you know, word got out that he'd been selling the bodies and burying empty coffins. People were saying he was, uh, selling the corpses to the university over in Essex County. Some even said he was selling to the Orientals over in Boston... turnin' 'em into chop suey. The town ran him, his wife, and their little girl out on a rail. Was just the saddest thing. They moved to Providence, but his family just couldn't stand the sight of him. Old Dagmar drank himself to death no more than a year later. They say he was no more than a shell of a man at the end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Sacchetti [first lines, driving to the house] Probably another hour or so. Everything should be there. The movers were working all week, putting all the rooms together.
Anne Sacchetti How did they know where to hang the photos?
Paul Sacchetti I told them. If something's in the wrong place, we'll fix it.
Anne Sacchetti We'll fix it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Larry Fessenden
Monte Markham
Andrew Sensenig
Barbara Crampton
Barbara Crampton
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more