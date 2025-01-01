Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sing Sing Movie Quotes

Sing Movie Quotes

Buster Moon When you've reached rock bottom, there's only one way to go, and that's up!
Buster Moon Are you okay?
Gunter Oh yes I'm fine, thank you... How are you?
Gunter This stage is about to explode with major piggy power!
Buster Moon Why aren't you rehearsing?
Frog I'm through! They said I'm an intolerable egomaniac. I don't even know what that means!
Big Daddy [seeing Johnny playing piano on TV] That's my son!
[from trailer]
Buster Moon A singing competition. Just think, your neighbor, the-the-the grocery store manager, that-that-that-that chicken, right there. Everyone in the city gets a shot at being a star live on my stage!
Buster Moon [Hears Meena singing 'Hallelujah' on her headphones] You think you can sing like that? In front of an audience?
Meena I don't know. But I'd like to try.
Buster Moon Good. Because I want to see it.
Big Daddy Johnny, you were supposed to be keeping a lookout!
Johnny Sorry, dad.
[from trailer]
Johnny [talking to his father through an inmate phone service] Dad, I just don't want to end up being in your gang. I want to be a singer.
Big Daddy How do I end up with a son like you?
Johnny [as he father storms off] I'll get you out! Dad, wait! I'll get the money, I promise!
Miss Crawly Has anyone seen my glass eye?
Buster Moon [showing her a shiny, overly flashy outfit he wants Ash to wear for the performance] Isn't this a great color for you?
Ash I can't tell. It's melting my eyes.
Eddie You wash, I'll dry.
[Johnny is practicing on the piano; he bangs the keys, fursterated]
Johnny [groaning] Oh!
Miss Crawly [casually] I know, that was very bad.
Johnny [imitating his father while driving] "Soft on the corners, Johnny! You don't do it any right, Johnny! Speed up, Johnny! Do it like I showed you-"
[screams as he realizes he's charging straight into his father]
Johnny oh no, I've run over my Dad
Ash [Ash has just discovered that her boyfriend, Lance, has been cheating on her and is throwing him out of her house] I DID ALL OF THIS FOR YOU...
[throws Lance's guitar case into his lap, knocking the wind out of him]
Ash FOR *BOTH OF US!*
[Ash slams the door behind her. She looks hurt as she listens to Lance and his new girlfriend Becky]
Buster Moon Just look at you, dear. Wow! You don't look a day over 90.
Eddie [embarrassed] Oh, my gosh.
Buster Moon Buster Moon. We met at Eddie's graduation.
Nana Oh, lucky me. A visit from my useless grandson and his ghastly little theater friend.
Buster Moon Look at that. She remembers me.
Lance [going over the song list given to Ash by Buster Moon] Man, these are like the cheesiest songs of all time!
Ash I know right? I mean, I was thinking of writing my own song instead.
Lance Wait, what? Your own song?
Ash Well... Yeah.
Lance Look, if you wanna win that money... Just do what the koala says.
Ash Why, you think I can't write my own song?
Lance Hey, I'm just saying. Not everyone can write songs, okay? I may make it look easy, babes, but no it's not!
Buster Moon Music and lights bring magic to life.
Ash Hey, Moon, you gave me the wrong list! Cheesy pop's not exactly my style.
Buster Moon Style. I'm glad you brought that up. Now, let's see. There... Isn't this a great colour for you?
Ash I can't tell. It's melting my eyes...
Buster Moon [Ash finishes her set] What about that? We just witnessed the birth of a genuine rock star!
Ash Moon, you've... you've got some stuck here.
Buster Moon [she pulls a quill from his cheek] Ow!
Buster Moon All creatures great and small, welcome to the Moon Theater!
Miss Crawly [Hearing Johnny's father calling him over a radio in Johnny's jacket] Oh, Johnny, your jacket's talking!
Norman Honey, have you seen my car keys yet?
Buster Moon If your folks could just loan me the money until...
Eddie $100,000? Buster, come on.
Buster Moon Hoo! I gotta think. I've gotta think. I've gotta think. I've got to come up with a solution...
Eddie Look, maybe it's time to stop thinking and it's time to just move on. I mean, this theater of yours, you could get some decent money for it and... I don't know, maybe we could do something together.
Buster Moon What? What, sit around playing video games? Do you know what that is?
Eddie Uh, it's a bucket?
Buster Moon Yes, and do you know why I have this bucket?
Eddie 'Cause the roof is leaking?
Buster Moon [pointing to another bucket] No, that's the bucket for the leak.
Rosita Listen, Norman, I know it's short notice, but I could really use some help with the kids tomorrow because, well, you are not going to believe what I did today.
[holds up a flyer]
Rosita Norman? Are you listening to me?
[sees Norman asleep in the chair]
Gunter You can't just sing it. You've got to show the fire of desire!
Rosita The fire went out a long time ago.
Rosita [sending her kids to school] Bye, Iggy, bye, Perry, bye, Carla, bye, Gail, bye, Rory, bye, Micky, bye, Moe, bye, Nelson, bye, Hannah, bye, Tess, bye-bye, Caspar. Phew!
Meena's Mother [comforting Meena after she fails to sing at Buster Moon's audition] Oh, honey, please don't cry. You are not a failure. There'll be other chances, you just...
Meena's Grandfather Bah! The heck, there will!
Meena's Mother Dad, please.
Meena's Grandfather Come on! Don't you want this?
Meena Well, sure, but I messed it up.
Meena's Grandfather Then you gotta go back there tomorrow and say, Mr. Moon, I demand you let me re-audition! Be confident! Show 'em you ain't gonna be pushing around! You got that, Meena?
Meena Um...
Meena's Grandfather Good. Now go get my cocoa.
Young Nana [singing] Once there was a way, to get back homeward. Once there was a way to get back home. Sleep pretty darling, do not cry, and I will sing a lullaby.
Mike [playing a card game against the bears] Jackpot, baby! Whoo-hoo! Well, I say we call it a night there, fellas. Hey, put the cash in my car, will ya, Derek?
Eddie [to Buster] This show is not gonna save your theater! You're at rock bottom, pal!
Buster Moon And which one of you is the girl?
Ash [deadpan] Ha, ha. Very funny.
Buster Moon Loud and horrible, but shows promise. Welcome to the show.
Lance Heh, cool. I guess we could hang.
Buster Moon No, no. I just want her, not you.
Ash Ash, Lance: What?
Buster Moon All right, the rest of the group acts, thank you so much.
[the animals sighs]
Buster Moon Oh, don't feel bad, folks. There'll be a 10% discount on tickets for everyone!
Lance Psh. Let's get outta here, Ash. Ash?
Ash Uh, yeah. Yeah, let's go.
[Time passes until dusk and all the auditions are over]
Miss Crawly [exhausted] Okay. That's everyone, Mr. Moon.
Buster Moon Phew! Alright, call everyone back to stage, Miss Crawly, and let's get... Ohh!
Miss Crawly [talking through her megaphone] Hello! Uh, can I have everybody back to stage, please? Everyone, come back to stage for selections.
Buster Moon Okay. Thank you, Miss Crawly.
Miss Crawly [still talking into the megaphone into Buster's ear] You're welcome, Mr. Moon!
Rosita Norman, would you please tell them what a good singer I am?
Norman Oh yeah, you were great. By the way, the bathroom sink is blocked again. Bye, honey.
Rosita [to Gunter; getting ready for their performance] You ready big guy?
Gunter Yeah, I'm like totally ready.
Rosita My body parts are not responding, okay? It's never gonna happen. I should just be getting groceries.
Rosita [comforting Ash after Lance cheated on her] Well it sounds to me, like you're way better off without that... that...
Gunter That total super-jerk dinkleschplatt!
Rosita Exactly. Total super-jerk dinkle... s-shplat.
Buster Moon Gunter and Rosita, you're on.
Rosita Okay, here.
[gives Ash her purse]
Rosita There should be some gum or some candy in there somewhere. Just help yourself.
[after Buster goes back to sleep, Meena knocks and opens the slide door]
Meena Mr. Moon?
Buster Moon [in his sleep] Meena, please.
Meena I baked a cake for you 'cause... Well, I know you're sad right now and probably afraid to try again and...
Buster Moon [gets up] Yeah, I am afraid. I'm afraid that this... This, me, right now, this is who I am. This is-this is my lot for life. That I'm not the guy that my dad wanted me to be. Not by a million miles.
Meena But you told me...
Buster Moon [interrupts] What? What did I say?
Meena Well, you know... "Don't let fear stop you from doing the thing you love."
Buster Moon [groans] That's just a bunch of stupid, corny...
Meena No, it's not.
Buster Moon What? You really believe that you're gonna be a singer?
Meena Well, yeah, maybe...
Buster Moon [snapped] WELL, THEN YOU'RE JUST AS BIG A FOOL THAN I AM!
[Meena gasps quietly]
Buster Moon Look, kid... you and me, we're both afraid for good reason. 'Cause deep down, we know... We just don't have what it takes.
[Buster looks down to the ground. Broken-hearted, Meena sets down the cake in frustration and runs away]
Mike [to a baboon] A penny? How dare you! I happened to have studied in the Lincoln School of Music!
Mike [to Gunter] Hey, Porky! Keep it down, will ya?
Gunter Oh, sorry.
Mike I'm here to win. That prize, it's mine.
Lance [singing and strumming his guitar] I won't sell out for nobody, won't follow no fool.
Ash Would you stop? I'd only be doing it for us.
Lance [chuckles] Oh, really?
Ash Yes, really. If I won that money, we could build our own recording studio, start our own label. I mean, the whole world would get to hear your songs.
Lance [singing] I'm not listening to my girlfriend.
[Ash groans]
Lance Cuz she just wants to sell out.
