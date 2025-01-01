[after Buster goes back to sleep, Meena knocks and opens the slide door]

Buster Moon [in his sleep] Meena, please.

Meena I baked a cake for you 'cause... Well, I know you're sad right now and probably afraid to try again and...

Buster Moon [gets up] Yeah, I am afraid. I'm afraid that this... This, me, right now, this is who I am. This is-this is my lot for life. That I'm not the guy that my dad wanted me to be. Not by a million miles.

Meena But you told me...

Buster Moon [interrupts] What? What did I say?

Meena Well, you know... "Don't let fear stop you from doing the thing you love."

Buster Moon [groans] That's just a bunch of stupid, corny...

Buster Moon What? You really believe that you're gonna be a singer?

Buster Moon [snapped] WELL, THEN YOU'RE JUST AS BIG A FOOL THAN I AM!

[Meena gasps quietly]

Buster Moon Look, kid... you and me, we're both afraid for good reason. 'Cause deep down, we know... We just don't have what it takes.