FrogI'm through! They said I'm an intolerable egomaniac. I don't even know what that means!
Big Daddy[seeing Johnny playing piano on TV]That's my son!
Buster MoonA singing competition. Just think, your neighbor, the-the-the grocery store manager, that-that-that-that chicken, right there. Everyone in the city gets a shot at being a star live on my stage!
Buster Moon[Hears Meena singing 'Hallelujah' on her headphones]You think you can sing like that? In front of an audience?
Buster MoonHoo! I gotta think. I've gotta think. I've gotta think. I've got to come up with a solution...
EddieLook, maybe it's time to stop thinking and it's time to just move on. I mean, this theater of yours, you could get some decent money for it and... I don't know, maybe we could do something together.
Buster MoonWhat? What, sit around playing video games? Do you know what that is?
MeenaI baked a cake for you 'cause... Well, I know you're sad right now and probably afraid to try again and...
Buster Moon[gets up]Yeah, I am afraid. I'm afraid that this... This, me, right now, this is who I am. This is-this is my lot for life. That I'm not the guy that my dad wanted me to be. Not by a million miles.