Victoria Leeds Such accusations! I'm not a Bond villain. Well...

[considers]

Victoria Leeds yet! You're in politics. You know that no one can claw their way to the top without getting a little dirt under their fingernails. Clearly I overestimated you. But calling me a drug dealer! I'm... so much bigger than that, you know.

Victoria Leeds Leon, teach him some manners.

[puts on sunglasses]

Victoria Leeds Have fun, boys.

[leaves]

Councilman Rodriguez I agree with...

[stammers]

Councilman Rodriguez I overstepped!

[professional killer Leon takes off his coat, he has a gun]

Councilman Rodriguez I overstepped, Victoria!

[to the two thugs:]

Councilman Rodriguez Guys, we can talk about this.

Frankie Leon doesn't talk. He's a man of action. There's a purity to that.

Leon [snarling at Rodriguez] I'm gonna kill you!