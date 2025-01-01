KumatetsuKyuta thinks he can stand on his own two feet already, but really he still needs someone to help him. I may be small-time chump, but I'm still gonna help him. I'll make up for what's missing inside his heart. That's the one thing this small-timer can still do!
KumatetsuYou've got some nerve giving me advice! A pupil keeps quiet and does what he's told!
KyutaNo way! If I do what you tell me, I'll catch your stupidity!
KaedeYou know what? I've been asking myself something. "Why am I holding Ren's hand and running away with him? Here I am, scared to death, so why am I doing it? Then I remembered something. How incredibly happy I was when we first met and we started studying together. I mean, there's nobody else who enjoys studying as much as you. When I'm with you, it gives me the courage to keep going too. And right now, it's the same. Ren, if you're going to fight, then I'm staying with you. Don't forget, neither of us is ever fighting alone.
KaedeEveryone of us carries that darkness equally. Ren carries it, and so do I. But I'm still struggling as hard as I can, even now. That's why there's no way Ren can lose to you who were so easily swallowed by the darkness. There's no way we're going to lose!
Monk MomoakiIf you never listen to anyone, you can't give proper advice.