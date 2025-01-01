Menu
The Boy and the Beast Movie Quotes

The Boy and the Beast Movie Quotes

Kumatetsu Kyuta thinks he can stand on his own two feet already, but really he still needs someone to help him. I may be small-time chump, but I'm still gonna help him. I'll make up for what's missing inside his heart. That's the one thing this small-timer can still do!
Kumatetsu You've got some nerve giving me advice! A pupil keeps quiet and does what he's told!
Kyuta No way! If I do what you tell me, I'll catch your stupidity!
Kaede You know what? I've been asking myself something. "Why am I holding Ren's hand and running away with him? Here I am, scared to death, so why am I doing it? Then I remembered something. How incredibly happy I was when we first met and we started studying together. I mean, there's nobody else who enjoys studying as much as you. When I'm with you, it gives me the courage to keep going too. And right now, it's the same. Ren, if you're going to fight, then I'm staying with you. Don't forget, neither of us is ever fighting alone.
Kaede Everyone of us carries that darkness equally. Ren carries it, and so do I. But I'm still struggling as hard as I can, even now. That's why there's no way Ren can lose to you who were so easily swallowed by the darkness. There's no way we're going to lose!
Monk Momoaki If you never listen to anyone, you can't give proper advice.
Monk Momoaki Kyuta, please! Encourage Kumatetsu!
Kyuta What are you doing, you chump? Get up already!
Kumatetsu You've got a lot of nerve showing your face here after walking out.
Kyuta What about you? You look ridiculous!
Kumatetsu What did you say, you bastard?
Kyuta You're a disgrace!
Monk Momoaki Now is not the time to be insulting each other!
Tatara Give me a break! Why are these two always like this?
