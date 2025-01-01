Menu
Kinoafisha Films Anomalisa Anomalisa Movie Quotes

Anomalisa Movie Quotes

Michael Stone Sometimes there's no lesson. That's a lesson in itself.
Michael Stone Our time is limited, we forget that.
Michael Stone [to Lisa] I think you're extraordinary.
Lisa Why?
Michael Stone I don't know yet. It's just obvious to me that you are.
Michael Stone Always remember the customer is an individual. Just like you. Each person you speak to has had a day. Some of the days have been good, some bad, but they've all had one. Each person you speak to has had a childhood. Each has a body. Each body has aches. What is it to be human? What is it to ache? What is it to be alive?
[scoffs]
Michael Stone I don't know. What is it to ache? I don't know. What is it to be alive? I don't know... Uh, yes. "How do I talk to a customer?" How do I talk to a customer? These are the important questions for a customer service representative. What do I say? Do I smile while I'm on the phone? Well, they can tell, if you're smiling, even if they can't see you. Did you know that? Try it as an experiment on the phone with a friend. Try it. Go ahead. Watch.
[turns around]
Michael Stone I'm lost.
[chuckles and turns back around]
Michael Stone See I was smiling when I said that? I've lost my love. She's an unmoored ship and she's drifting off to sea. I have no one to talk to. I have no one to talk to. I have no one to talk to. I'm sorry. I don't mean to burden you with that, I just don't know what else to do because I have no one to talk to... Be friendly to the customer. Think of the customer as a friend...
[sighs]
Michael Stone Look for what is special about each individual, focus on that.
Michael Stone Each person you speak to has had a day, some other days have been good, some bad.
Michael Stone Remember there is someone out there for everyone.
Everyone else [Passenger sitting next to Michael] Sorry, I-I grabbed your hand.
Michael Stone It's okay.
Everyone else [Passenger sitting next to Michael] It's a reflex. I'm usually sitting next to my wife.
[pause]
Everyone else But I don't like to fly.
Michael Stone I said it's okay.
[pause]
Michael Stone You can let go now though.
Michael Stone I think there's something very very wrong with me...
Michael Stone Who are you Donna? Who are you, really?
Everyone else [Donna] Oh for fuck's sake!
[collects herself, turning to Henry]
Everyone else Sorry honey. Mommy said a bad word.
[looks back at Michael]
Everyone else Oh for fuck's sake Michael. I don't know who I am. I mean, who are you? Who is anyone? Who could answer that question?
Everyone else [Lawrence Gill] I understand that you had a guest in your room last night.
Michael Stone Is that a crime?
Everyone else [Lawrence Gill] No, not at all. Certainly hoteliers are in the business of being discreet about our guests' philandering.
Michael Stone Philandering?
Everyone else [Lawrence Gill] No, it isn't that. M-My choice of words - - It's not about that at all. It's...
Michael Stone How do you even know that, anyway?
Everyone else [Lawrence Gill] Well, I... Mr. Stone, may I be candid with you?
Michael Stone [sighs] I guess. I don't what the hell you're getting at.
Everyone else [Lawrence Gill] Well, I -- um -- I love you.
Michael Stone [aghast] Right. I'm leaving.
Everyone else [Bella, after Michael downs a martini] God. You drank that fast.
Michael Stone I get a lot of practice.
