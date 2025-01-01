Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Skiptrace
Skiptrace Movie Quotes
Bennie Chan
[Outtake: horse defecates during scene]
Why are you shitting in front of Johnny?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Connor Watts
[surprised at Bennie's performance of a song]
I never would have figured you for an Adele fan.
Bennie Chan
[smiling]
"Rolling In The Deep" is a classic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bennie Chan
[after feeding Connor and being asked what the food is]
Fried goat testicles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bennie Chan
[after being struck in the neck by Connor]
Have they gone?
Leslie
[smiling]
Yes.
Bennie Chan
[faints]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bennie Chan
[pointing at the smile on his face]
How about this?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bennie Chan
[pointing to his smiling face]
How about this?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
1
🥱
Connor Watts
Hey, Sergei! You look different somehow! Did you shave your back? Start walking upright? Heh! Good times!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bennie Chan
It's not honorable to fight girls.
Dasha
[holding up knuckle duster covered fists]
Then stop acting like one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jackie Chan
Johnny Knoxville
Shi Shi
Eve Torres
