Skiptrace Movie Quotes

Bennie Chan [Outtake: horse defecates during scene] Why are you shitting in front of Johnny?
Connor Watts [surprised at Bennie's performance of a song] I never would have figured you for an Adele fan.
Bennie Chan [smiling] "Rolling In The Deep" is a classic.
Bennie Chan [after feeding Connor and being asked what the food is] Fried goat testicles.
Bennie Chan [after being struck in the neck by Connor] Have they gone?
Leslie [smiling] Yes.
Bennie Chan [faints]
Bennie Chan [pointing at the smile on his face] How about this?
Bennie Chan [pointing to his smiling face] How about this?
Connor Watts Hey, Sergei! You look different somehow! Did you shave your back? Start walking upright? Heh! Good times!
Bennie Chan It's not honorable to fight girls.
Dasha [holding up knuckle duster covered fists] Then stop acting like one!
