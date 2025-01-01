[first lines]
Alexandra Giddens
[while riding into town]
Good mornin' Harold.
Harold
[looking up from shining the sign that reads 'The Planters Trust Company / Horace Giddens / President']
Mornin' miss Ann. What does your papa write to from Baltimore?
Alexandra Giddens
He writes that he feels better Harold.
Harold
Dat's good. Write him my greetins and tell him don't worry 'bout da brass - I'm keepin' his name fine and clean.
Alexandra Giddens
Thanks, I will.
Harold
Mm-mmm, those crabs'll make fine eatins Addie.
Addie
They bettah, we got high-toe company for dinner tonight.
Harold
Yum, bye miss Ann.
Alexandra Giddens
[as they ride off]
Bye Harold!