Phone Voice What can I help you with, Lord of Darkness?

Dracula I'm looking for a date.

Phone Voice The date is Friday, July 13th.

Dracula No, no. I want to meet someone.

Phone Voice Understood, you want to eat dim sum!

Dracula Don't you get it? I want to go on a date! I'm... lonely.

Phone Voice I understand.

[Dracula becomes enthusiastic]