Kinoafisha Films Brief Encounter Brief Encounter Movie Quotes

Brief Encounter Movie Quotes

Fred Jesson You've been a long way away.
Laura Jesson Yes.
Fred Jesson Thank you for coming back to me.
Laura Jesson It's awfully easy to lie when you know that you're trusted implicitly. So very easy, and so very degrading.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] This can't last. This misery can't last. I must remember that and try to control myself. Nothing lasts really. Neither happiness nor despair. Not even life lasts very long. There'll come a time in the future when I shan't mind about this anymore, when I can look back and say quite peacefully and cheerfully how silly I was. No, no, I don't want that time to come ever. I want to remember every minute, always, always to the end of my days.
Laura Jesson [thinking to herself while looking at her husband, Fred] Fred, dear Fred. There's so much that I want to say to you. You're the only one in the world with enough wisdom and gentleness to understand. If only it was somebody else's story and not mine. As it is, you're the only one in the world that I can never tell. Never never. Because even if I waited until we were old, old people and told you then, you'd be bound to look back over the years and be hurt. And my dear, I don't want you to be hurt. You see, we're a happily married couple and let's never forget that. This is my home. You're my husband. And my children are upstairs in bed. I'm a happily married woman - or I was, rather, until a few weeks ago. This is my whole world, and it's enough, or rather, it was until a few weeks ago. But, oh, Fred, I've been so foolish. I've fallen in love. I'm an ordinary woman. I didn't think such violent things could happen to ordinary people.
Dr. Alec Harvey Forgive me?
Laura Jesson Forgive you for what?
Dr. Alec Harvey For everything. For meeting you, in the first place. For taking the piece of grit out of your eye. For loving you. For bringing you so much misery.
Laura Jesson I'll forgive you if you'll forgive me.
Dr. Alec Harvey I do love you, so very much. I love you with all my heart and soul.
Laura Jesson I want to die. If only I could die...
Dr. Alec Harvey If you'd die, you'd forget me. I want to be remembered.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I had no thoughts at all, only an overwhelming desire not to feel anything ever again.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I imagined him holding me in his arms. I imagined being with him in all sorts of glamorous circumstances. It was one of those absurd fantasies, just like one has when one is a girl being wooed and married by the idea of ones dreams.
Dr. Alec Harvey Could you really say goodbye? Never see me again?
Laura Jesson Yes, if you'd help me.
Dr. Alec Harvey I love you, Laura. I shall love you always until the end of my life. I can't look at you now cause I know something. I know that this is the beginning of the end. Not the end of my loving you but the end of our being together. But not quite yet, darling. Please. Not quite yet.
Laura Jesson Very well. Not quite yet.
Laura Jesson [speaking about Dolly to herself] I wish you'd stop talking. I wish you'd stop prying and trying to find things out. I wish you were dead - no I don't mean that. That was silly and unkind. But I wish you'd stop talking.
Laura Jesson Isn't it awful about people meaning to be kind?
Dr. Alec Harvey I love you. I love your wide eyes, the way you smile, your shyness, and the way you laugh at my jokes.
Laura Jesson [whimpers] Please don't.
Dr. Alec Harvey I love you. I love you. You love me too. It's no use pretending it hasn't happened cause it has.
Laura Jesson Yes it has. I don't want to pretend anything either to you or to anyone else. But from now on, I shall have to. That's what's wrong. Don't you see? That's what spoils everything. That's why we must stop, here and now, talking like this. We're neither of us free to love each other. There's too much in the way. There's still time, if we control ourselves and behave like sensible human beings. There's still time.
[She is overcome with tears]
Dr. Alec Harvey Cold?
Laura Jesson No not really
Dr. Alec Harvey Happy?
Laura Jesson No not really
Laura Jesson Do you know, I believe we should all behave quite differently if we lived in a warm, sunny climate all the time. We shouldn't be so withdrawn and shy and difficult.
Fred Jesson [playing the crossword puzzle] You're a poetry addict. See if you can help me over this. It's Keats. 'When I behold, upon the night's starr'd face / Huge cloudy symbols of a high _______.' Something that's seven letters.
Laura Jesson Romance, I think. I'm almost sure it is. 'Huge cloudy symbols of a high romance.' It will be in the Oxford Book of English Verse.
Fred Jesson No, it's right I'm sure. It fits in with 'delirium' and 'Baluchistan.
Dr. Alec Harvey The stars can change in their courses, the universe go up in flames, and the world crash around us, but there will always be Donald Duck.
Dr. Alec Harvey [hearing a trio playing in the restaurant] There should be a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Musical Instruments.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I starred out of that railway carriage window into the dark and watched the deem trees and the telegraph posts slipping by. And through them I saw Alec and me. Alec and me, perhaps a little younger than we are now, but just as much in love and we have nothing in the way. I saw us in Paris, in a box at the opera. The orchestra was tuning up. Then we were in Venice, drifting along the Grand Canal in a gondola with the sound of mandolins coming to us over the water. I saw us traveling far away together. All the places I've always longed to go. I saw us leaning on the rail of a ship, looking at the sea and stars. Standing on a tropical beach, in the moonlight, with the palm trees sighing above us. Then the palm trees changed into those pallided willows by the canal, just before the level crossing. And all the silly dreams disappeared. And I got out at Ketchworth and gave up my ticket and walked home as usual. Quite soberly and without wings. Without any wings at all.
Fred Jesson [Last word]
[to Laura]
Fred Jesson Thank you for coming back to me.
[Laura weeps in Fred's arms]
Dr. Alec Harvey What l mean is this... All good doctors must primarily be enthusiasts. They must like writers and painters and priests, they must have a sense of vocation. A deep-rooted, unsentimental desire to do good.
Laura Jesson Yes, l see that.
Dr. Alec Harvey Obviously one way of preventing disease is worth 50 ways of curing it. That's where my ideal comes in. Preventative medicine isn't anything to do with medicine at all, really. It's concerned with conditions; living conditions, hygiene and common sense. For instance, my specialty is pneumoconiosis.
Fred Jesson Come and sit by the fire in the library and relax. You may help me with the Times crossword.
Laura Jesson You have the most peculiar ideas of relaxation.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] That week was misery. I went through it in a sort of trance. How odd of you not to have noticed that you were living with a stranger in the house.
Dolly Messiter My dear, what a nice looking man. Who on earth is he? Really, you're quite a dark horse. I shall telephone Fred in the morning and make mischief.
[Ha-ha]
Laura Jesson It seems an eternity since that train went out of the station, taking him away, into the darkness. I was happy then.
Laura Jesson How can I possibly say that? "Don't hurry, I'm perfectly happy." If only it were true. Not I suppose that anybody's perfectly happy, really. But, just to be ordinarily contented. To be at peace.
Laura Jesson Circus or Pantomime?
Fred Jesson Neither. We'll thrash them both, lock them in the attic and go to the pictures by ourselves.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I had no premonitions. But, I suppose I should have had. It all seemed so natural and so innocent.
Johnnie, Second Soldier If them sandwiches were made this morning, you're Shirley Temple!
Myrtle Bagot [smacks her on the backside] Albert Godby, how dare you!
Albert Godby I couldn't resist it!
Myrtle Bagot Oh, well, trouble you for keeping your hands to yourself!
Albert Godby Oh, you blushing - oh, you look wonderful when you're angry... just like an avenging angel.
Myrtle Bagot I'll give you avenging angel!... Coming in here taking liberties!
Albert Godby I thought last Monday, you said you wouldn't object to a friendly little slap.
Myrtle Bagot Never mind about last Monday... I'm on duty now. And I should think to what would happen if Mr. Saunders should be looking through the window.
Albert Godby Well, if Mr. Saunders happens to be looking through the window its about time he saw something worth looking at.
Myrtle Bagot You ought to be ashamed of yourself!
Albert Godby Oh, it's high spirit... don't be mad at me.
Myrtle Bagot "High spirit" - indeed. Take your tea and be quiet.
Albert Godby It's all your fault really.
Myrtle Bagot I don't know to what your referring!
Albert Godby ...I was thinking about tonight?
Myrtle Bagot If you don't learn to behave yourself - there won't be a tonight. Or any other night either.
Albert Godby Give us a kiss.
Myrtle Bagot I'll do no such thing, the lady might see us!
Albert Godby Come on a quick one across the counter!
Myrtle Bagot Albert, stop it!
Albert Godby [takes hold of her arms] Come on!
Myrtle Bagot Let go of me, this minute Albert!
[he knocks over a plate of something]
Myrtle Bagot ...now look at me bamberys all over the floor!
Bill, First Soldier [Bill walks in] Just in time - or born in the vestry.
Myrtle Bagot You shut your mouth - and help Mr. Godby pick up 'em cakes! Come along now! What are you standing there gaping at?
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] Having committed the crime, I suddenly felt reckless and gay.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] We had such fun. I felt gay and happy and sort of released.
Dr. Alec Harvey You know what's happened, don't you?... I've fallen in love with you.
Dolly Messiter Have you any brandy?
Myrtle Bagot I'm afraid it's out of hours.
Dolly Messiter Oh surely, if somebody's feeling ill?
Laura Jesson I'm alright, really.
Dolly Messiter Just a sip of brandy will buck you up.
[to Myrtle]
Dolly Messiter Please.
Myrtle Bagot Very well.
Dolly Messiter How much?
Myrtle Bagot Ten pence, please.
Fred Jesson Whatever your dream was, it wasn't a very happy one, was it?
Dr. Alec Harvey I'm just saying you're not complicated.
Laura Jesson I suppose it's a good thing to be uncomplicated, but it does sound a little dull.
Dr. Alec Harvey You could never be dull.
Stephen Lynn, Alec's 'Friend' I'm surprised at this farcical streak in your nature, Alec. Such carryings on are quite unnecessary. After all, we've been friends for years and I am the most broad-minded of men.
Dr. Alec Harvey I'm really very sorry, Stephen. I'm sure that the whole situation must seem inexplicably vulgar to you. Actually, it isn't in the least.
Margaret Jesson But my birthday's in June, and there aren't any pantomimes in June
Laura Jesson How can you be so silly?
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] We were very gay during lunch and talked about quite ordinary things.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I felt suddenly quite wildly happy.
Laura Jesson I see.
Dr. Alec Harvey I'm afraid you don't.
Laura Jesson Ha-ha. I was trying to be intelligent.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I looked hurriedly around the carriage to see if anyone was looking at me - as if they could read my secret thoughts. No one was. Except a clergyman in the opposite corner. I felt myself blushing.
Stephen Lynn, Alec's 'Friend' Women are frequently rather neurotic creatures and the hospital atmosphere is upsetting to them.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I walked for a long while. Finally, I found myself at the war memorial. You know, it's right at the other side of town. It'd stopped raining all together and I felt stiflingly hot. So, I sat down on one of the seats. There was nobody about and I lit a cigarette. I know how you disapprove of women smoking in the street. I do too, really, but - I wanted to calm my nerves and I thought it might help.
Myrtle Bagot Beryl, ask Mr. Godby to come here for a moment, will you?
Beryl Walters, Tea Room Assistant Yes, Mrs. Bagot.
Bill, First Soldier And who's he waiting to come?
Myrtle Bagot You'll soon see! Coming here, cheeking me!
Johnnie, Second Soldier Come on, here, mother, be a pal.
Myrtle Bagot I'll give you mother! You saucy upstart!
Bill, First Soldier Who you callin' an upstart?
Myrtle Bagot You! And I'll trouble you get out of here double quick! Disturbing the customers and making a nuisance of yourselves.
Johnnie, Second Soldier Hey, where's the fire? Where's the fire?
Stephen Lynn, Alec's 'Friend' You know, my dear Alec, you have hidden depths which I never even suspected.
Laura Jesson You're both very naughty. You should have been asleep hours ago!
Dr. Alec Harvey Would you mind, very much, if I came to the pictures with you?
Laura Jesson Well, eh...
Dr. Alec Harvey I could sit downstairs and you could sit upstairs.
Laura Jesson Upstairs is too expensive.
Laura Jesson Its been so very nice. I've enjoyed my afternoon enormously.
Dr. Alec Harvey I'm so glad. So have I. I apologize for boring you with long medical words.
Laura Jesson I full dull and stupid not to be able to understand more.
Dr. Alec Harvey Shall I see you again?
Doctor at Bobbie's Accident He's alright, Mrs. Jensen. Nothing to worry about. He'll be as right as rain in a few hours.
Myrtle Bagot I'm sorry, my license does not permit me to serve alcohol out of hours, that's final. You wouldn't want to get me in trouble, would you?
Bill, First Soldier Just give us that chance, lady. That's all we ask. Just give us the chance.
Laura Jesson [Secret thoughts] I went into the high street and found a tobacconist and telephoned you. Do you remember?
Albert Godby Hop it, both of you.
Bill, First Soldier We've got a right to stay here as long as we like.
Albert Godby You 'eard what I said. Hop it!
Johnnie, Second Soldier Now, look here, what is this? A free country or a bloomin' Sunday school?
Albert Godby I checked you once at the gate. Your train's due in one minute, number two platform. Hop it!
