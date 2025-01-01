Myrtle Bagot [smacks her on the backside] Albert Godby, how dare you!

Albert Godby I couldn't resist it!

Myrtle Bagot Oh, well, trouble you for keeping your hands to yourself!

Albert Godby Oh, you blushing - oh, you look wonderful when you're angry... just like an avenging angel.

Myrtle Bagot I'll give you avenging angel!... Coming in here taking liberties!

Albert Godby I thought last Monday, you said you wouldn't object to a friendly little slap.

Myrtle Bagot Never mind about last Monday... I'm on duty now. And I should think to what would happen if Mr. Saunders should be looking through the window.

Albert Godby Well, if Mr. Saunders happens to be looking through the window its about time he saw something worth looking at.

Myrtle Bagot You ought to be ashamed of yourself!

Albert Godby Oh, it's high spirit... don't be mad at me.

Myrtle Bagot "High spirit" - indeed. Take your tea and be quiet.

Albert Godby It's all your fault really.

Myrtle Bagot I don't know to what your referring!

Albert Godby ...I was thinking about tonight?

Myrtle Bagot If you don't learn to behave yourself - there won't be a tonight. Or any other night either.

Albert Godby Give us a kiss.

Myrtle Bagot I'll do no such thing, the lady might see us!

Albert Godby Come on a quick one across the counter!

Myrtle Bagot Albert, stop it!

Albert Godby [takes hold of her arms] Come on!

Myrtle Bagot Let go of me, this minute Albert!

[he knocks over a plate of something]

Myrtle Bagot ...now look at me bamberys all over the floor!

Bill, First Soldier [Bill walks in] Just in time - or born in the vestry.