Molly [singing] Oh, there was a little beggar man that goes from town to town, and wherever he get a job and work he's willing to sit down. With his bundle on his shoulder, his stick was in his hand and it's down the country I shall go with me roving journeyman. And from the County Carlow the girls all jump for joy. Says one unto the other "now here comes a Dublin boy." And they wanted me to marry her and took me by the hand. She went home and told her mother that she loves the journeyman.