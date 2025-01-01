The Wife from BathThere's nowhere in the Gospels that says we ought to stay virgins. Anyway, tell me, what were the genital organs made for at the creation? Not to lie dormant I suppose. And nobody's going to tell me they were just put there to piss through. Mark you, I use it for that as well. And every man must serve his wife in wedlock...
The CookBetween a jest and a joke, many a truth can be told.
Molly[singing]Oh, there was a little beggar man that goes from town to town, and wherever he get a job and work he's willing to sit down. With his bundle on his shoulder, his stick was in his hand and it's down the country I shall go with me roving journeyman. And from the County Carlow the girls all jump for joy. Says one unto the other "now here comes a Dublin boy." And they wanted me to marry her and took me by the hand. She went home and told her mother that she loves the journeyman.
AngelHey Satan! Lift up your tail and show us where you keep the friars in hell!