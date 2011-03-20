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Poster of La strada verso casa
6.9
Kinoafisha Films La strada verso casa
6.9

La strada verso casa

, 2011
La strada verso casa
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of La strada verso casa
6.9

Synopsis

The story of Michelangelo, Antonio and Giulia. Three lives interrupted facing pain and death, which helping each other with subtle pressures, will intertwine, finding a way back to life.

Cast

Cecilia Albertini
Roberta Caronia
Giorgio Colangeli
Michelangelo
Alessandro Marverti
Rita Montes
Massimo Triggiani
Massimo
Director Samuele Rossi
Writer Francesca Galli, Daniela Mitta, Samuele Rossi
Composer Giuseppe Cassaro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 March 2011
Release date
20 March 2011 Italy
Budget €100
Production Blue Film
Also known as
La strada verso casa

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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