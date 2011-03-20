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6.9
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La strada verso casa
6.9
La strada verso casa
, 2011
La strada verso casa
Italy / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
The story of Michelangelo, Antonio and Giulia. Three lives interrupted facing pain and death, which helping each other with subtle pressures, will intertwine, finding a way back to life.
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Cast
Cecilia Albertini
Roberta Caronia
Giorgio Colangeli
Michelangelo
Alessandro Marverti
Rita Montes
Massimo Triggiani
Massimo
Director
Samuele Rossi
Writer
Francesca Galli
,
Daniela Mitta
,
Samuele Rossi
Composer
Giuseppe Cassaro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
20 March 2011
Release date
20 March 2011
Italy
Budget
€100
Production
Blue Film
Also known as
La strada verso casa
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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