Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Basquiat Basquiat Movie Quotes

Basquiat Movie Quotes

Rene What is it about art anyway that we give it so much importance? Artists are respected by the poor because what they do is an honest way to get out of the slum using one's sheer self as the medium. The money earned, proof, pure and simple, of the value of that individual, the artist. The picture a mother's son does in jail hangs on her wall as proof that beauty is possible even in the most wretched. And this is a much different idea than fancier notion that art is a scam and a ripoff. But you can never explain to someone who uses God's gift to enslave, that you have used God's gift to be free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Electrician I'll be forty in July, and I'm glad I never got recognition. It gives me time to develop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat He says he's jealous of the moon, because you look at it. He's jealous of the sun, because it warms you. He says, "I feel you, even when I'm not feeling you. I talk to you when I'm not talking to you. I love you, even when I'm not loving you."... you know I love you, Gina.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat Ah, piss paint!
Andy Warhol Not piss paint, Jean, oxidation art!
Basquiat Ya, I hate cleaning brushes too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Geldzahler He used to, Nixon used to have a room at the Waldorf Astoria, but then he moved to Saddle River, New Jersey.
Jack Milo Saddle River's in New York.
Andy Warhol I think it's in New Jersey.
Jack Milo New York.
Andy Warhol It's... it's in New Jersey.
Jack Milo Saddle River's in New York!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rene What's your name?
Basquiat Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Rene Oh my God, you sound famous already!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Rene Everybody wants to get on the Van Gogh boat. There's no trip so horrible that someone won't take it. The idea of the unrecognised genius slaving away in a garret is a deliciously foolish one. We must credit the life of Vincent Van Gogh for really sending this myth into orbit. I mean, how many pictures did he sell, one? He couldn't give them away. He has to be the most modern artist, but everybody hated him. He was so ashamed of his life that the rest of our history will be contribution to Van Gogh's neglect. No one wants to be part of a generation that ignores another like Van Gogh. In this town, one is at the mercy of the recognition factor. One's public appearance is absolute. Part of the artist's job is to get the work where I will see it. I consider myself a metaphor on the public.
Basquiat [scrawls onto a pillar] PAY FOR SOUP BUILD A PORT SET THAT ON FIRE -SAMO
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy Warhol I don't like beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat I gotta get out of New York...
Andy Warhol Hey, we could go to Pittsburgh! I kinda grew up there. They have this room with all the world's famous statues in it, so you don't even have to go to Europe any more... just go to Pittsburgh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert Milo You know, your audience isn't even born yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat Duck-man! Can I get two ducks, man?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cynthia Kruger I just don't know if I can live with the green.
Basquiat You want me to make it a nice shit brown?
Tom Kruger I beg your pardon. Nobody makes fun of my wife but me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rene Ricard When I speak nobody believes me, but when I write it down everybody knows it to be true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat Hey Bennie, man, how long you think it takes to get famous?
Benny Dalmau For a musician or a painter?
Basquiat Whatever, famous.
Benny Dalmau Four years. Six to get rich. First you're gonna have to dress right, you know. Then you're gonna have to hang out with famous people, you know. Make friends with the right blonde people. Go to the right parties, yeah? Social life. Then you gotta do your work all the time, and you're not doing that. But I'm talking about the same kind of work, the same style, so people recognize you and don't get confused, you know? Then once you're famous, airborn, you know, you gotta KEEP doing it in the same way even after it's boring, unless you want people to get mad at you. Which they will anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Basquiat Benny, fuck Hawaii. Let's go to Ireland. We'll stop in every bar and have a drink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rene I am a public eye, a witness, a critic. When you first see a new picture. You don't want to miss the boat. You have to be very careful. You might be staring at Van Gogh's ear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Basquiat is nailing one of his pieces to the wall]
Rene Child, you got no respect at all... nobody taught you how to mount paintings? You know me, when it comes to a mounting, the rougher the better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rene That's $2000 and he's from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, suck my pussy, you star!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Dalmau What would you do if I kissed ya?
Gina Cardinale You're out of your mind Benny. You should take more drugs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert Milo Good conversation is hard to find in this town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Dalmau Boom, for real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat You check everyone's money or just mine?
Counterman at Deli Just yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Pink Oh! How can I ever thank you?
Basquiat Can I squeeze your titties?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny Dalmau Famous people are usually pretty fuckin' stupid. You're too smart. You don't want to end up
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat How long does it take to get famous?
Benny Dalmau Four years. Six to get rich.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rene Ricard We're no longer collecting art; we're buying people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Basquiat's first agent on his paintings]
Annina Nosei This is the true voice of the gutter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basquiat Whoa! Warhol!
Benny Dalmau That's Andy Warhol...
[pause]
Benny Dalmau He's a fuckin' homo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more