Kinoafisha Films Accattone Accattone Movie Quotes

Accattone Movie Quotes

Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Call me Accattone. There are lots of Vittorios but I'm the only Accattone.
The German The police are coming! Act nonchalant.
Stella So, get a job.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi What, donating blood. No-one drinks my blood. Work. Animals work.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Either the world kills me or I kill it.
Cartagine Accattone, how are you?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi [Dying] Now I'm fine.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi What's hunger? A vice - its all in the mind. If they hadn't got used to eating as children... did your lousy father fill you with the vice of eating?
Franco Do you remember when we stole from a blind man to get food.
Pio And do you remember when we stole your father's false teeth
Pio Everyday is a holiday for us. All you get is MayDay.
Cartagine Work! That's blasphemy!
Kid standing on riverbank Aren't you going to take off your gold chain and bracelets?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi No, I want to die wearing my gold like the pharoahs.
Kid standing on riverbank Give it to us!
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi No - if you want gold you have to swim for it.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi [to dog] You're lucky, you can eat bones.
Franco In love! Are you telling me fairytales. If you told me he was starving I'd believe it but in love!
Stella Why do you love me?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Firstly because I like you. Second because you seem so strange, so unprotected.
Franco Tell me your last wishes, what sort of funeral procession?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Friends follow the hearse, first one to weep buys the drinks.
Franco What inscription on the tombstone?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Try it and See!
Pio Let him - the river takes everything.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi What should I have? See what I'm reduced to? I disgust myself. Do yo uknow what I was before I met you? I had a car, money, all I wanted. A gold chain, a gold watch, I was all gold.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi There are 2 possibilities. Either I've gone mad or my brain's back.
Balilla The world belongs to those with teeth.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I've got plenty of people left to make cry.
The German In the words of the prophet, today you sell your ring, tomorrow your watch, next week your chain and in 77 days you won't have eyes to cry with.
Amore Be like me, don't love anyone, so I'm called Amore.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I know what has to be done in Italy. Lincoln freed the slaves... but our rulers caused slavery. With a tommy gun in my hand there'd be few left!
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Do I need a permit to talk to you?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Documents. Who carries documents - I remember my name.
Balilla The cemetary's over there.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Give it my love.
Balilla Long live us thieves! We stretch out our hand and always get something.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Yes, a jail sentence.
Balilla We're born with a vocation. I was born with the instinct to thieve. You weren't born with the instinct of a pim so you're a beggar.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You want to pick a fight? Go and get killed somewhere else. I did alright.
Balilla Go back to thieving, there's no unemployment for thieves.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Where's my good wife?
Papo Hirmedo Earning bread for her children. The less she sees of you the better.
Papo Hirmedo One day someone will kill you.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Its hard work?
Stella Its a question of habit, if you need something you have to work.
Stella Are you hungry?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi No, ravenous.
Stella Well, noon, time to eat.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You seem so nice, so young, so good and kind. I don't know how to put this. Are you from Rome?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You're lucky you don't understand.
Ascenza You were never any good for yourself, for me, for your son. You want to come back? There's no easy life here.
Ascenza It was the biggest mistake of my life to believe you.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Aren't you cute. The peasants are revolting.
Sabino Dear Accattone. You've changed from day to night.
Sabino It is rumoured you haven't eaten for 2 days.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi If I spew over you, you could eat for a week.
Franco Is there a saint who protects the hungry? If you're there, help us.
Franco Hurry up with the pasta or we'll look like the guys at the Nuremberg trial.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi We shall have some price left. Lets go and leave our pasta as an act of charity.
Gennarino Pride! Pride in taking money from fallen women. Even in jail everyone despises the pimps.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi If I get nothing because of you, you'd better run.
Stella [Looking at prostitutes] What are those girls doing?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Making money.
Stella What do they do?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi What all other women do.
Amore You don't care about her. I do alright because I've got nobody.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Can't you talk of anything else?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Look at him, getting her off for work. The dirty peasant.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Do you mind us walking like this? Do you know I love you? I act fast when someone deserves it, like you.
Stella I want to make a speech.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Mussolini made speeches.
Stella This is serious, I want you to know everything about me.
Pio What is Accattone? The tough guy of Rome. Basically he's just stupid.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Up yours and anyone else who's against me.
Amore's client Aren't you ashamed. Wash your face you silly drunk.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I thought you were different. I've never been mistaken before in my life.
Stella I've only known pain and misery. I'm not like the others. How do I know what I must and mustn't do?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi The important thing is that we love each other. One day that will be all. Madonna make me a saint, I've already done my pennance.
Margheritona Put your soul at ease, there's no hell and no heaven.
Margheritona Amore make way for new talent, its time you were pensioned off.
Amore's client The world today is a sewer. Now they all do it, more or less.
Margheritona Now what? Nothing doing? Are you leaving me like this?
Amore's client Anyone who mucks me about has had it.
Margheritona Leave me alone, I won't go to the police station. I do as I please.
Margheritona There's no loving in this world now.
Maddalena You don't know him, he's capable of anything. Everything as long as he's alright. Even killing. You must arrest him. He's not fit to live.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You still got some masala? Happy days.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi To tell the truth, Stella's found a roof. The first step has been taken.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi [singing] Just give me the will to work. Work for me dad, I'd rather shirk.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I thought work might be a pleasure... I'm not doing any more, its killing me!
Colleague at labouring job. What a bad effect work has on you.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You make me sick you dirty pimps.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi How prosaic.
Balilla Accatone lets drink a drop, it bucks you up.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I haven't a lira, yesterday I even tried going to work.
Balilla What a disgrace.
Balilla Cinderella's lost shoe gained her a prince. Yours would summon the fire brigade.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi He who trusts in providence will never starve. Stella was right. My poor Stella.
Poilceman Don't even try to escape, we know who you are.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Don't start acting a tragedy.
Lady at work We've been working since 6 o'clock this morning.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi These rotten things can happen.
Ascenza Let me lead my life and you live yours.
Stella I know what you're doing with me. I've been expecting it. I know what you want from me.
Scucchia Not dead yet? I heard that work kills people.
Salvatore Its an honest death.
Scucchia Sleep at night instead of playing cards - you look like refugees from the morgue.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Were you there when he made the bet with German and Crazy People. Did he say he'd eat a kilo of potatoes and a whole cheese then swim and nothing would happen?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi So he didn't die of indigestion, he died of exhaustion.
Franco Don't you know you can't swim after a meal, you die. The change from hot to cold stops your digestion.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi I've lost all my money but I've still got a ring to bet. Scared to bet?
Franco I'll take you on, I want to kill you off.
Scucchia There's room for all in the cemetary.
Pio Sabina, if everyone was as brave as your brother we've won the war.
Franco Accattone you owe me 1000 lire, pay up before you kill yourself.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Not even the river can stop Accattone!
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi We're all washed-up and everybody avoids us. If we've money we're alright, if not we're nothing. We're finished because we're incapable of making it on our own. Today its better to be a thief than follow this despicable trade.
Balilla Remember us begging as kids? Your crying even upset the cops. But it doesn't work now, its disgusting.
Balilla Damned women, they take you to heaven then they drop you.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You needn't think you're staying home and not working tonight. Your not on social security you know.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi You've ruined me. Otherwise I'd be a good worker, or a good thief.
Maddalena Sing somewhere else - don't spew your booze up here!
Maddalena You mean my fellow's no good? he's handsome and good and he likes me.
Mario Do you like Neopolitans? We're something special.
The German Accattone you look worn-out.
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi Not at all. I'm a free citizen. My woman never came home last night. Someone nobbled her leg. I want to die.
Salvatore Now he'll start selling holy pictures.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Franco Citti
Franca Pasut
Piero Morgia
Adriana Asti
Paola Guidi
Silvana Corsini
Umberto Bevilacqua
