Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiEither the world kills me or I kill it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CartagineAccattone, how are you?
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi[Dying]Now I'm fine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWhat's hunger? A vice - its all in the mind. If they hadn't got used to eating as children... did your lousy father fill you with the vice of eating?
FrancoDo you remember when we stole from a blind man to get food.
PioAnd do you remember when we stole your father's false teeth
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PioEveryday is a holiday for us. All you get is MayDay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CartagineWork! That's blasphemy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kid standing on riverbankAren't you going to take off your gold chain and bracelets?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiNo, I want to die wearing my gold like the pharoahs.
Kid standing on riverbankGive it to us!
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiNo - if you want gold you have to swim for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi[to dog]You're lucky, you can eat bones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoIn love! Are you telling me fairytales. If you told me he was starving I'd believe it but in love!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaWhy do you love me?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiFirstly because I like you. Second because you seem so strange, so unprotected.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoTell me your last wishes, what sort of funeral procession?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiFriends follow the hearse, first one to weep buys the drinks.
FrancoWhat inscription on the tombstone?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiTry it and See!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PioLet him - the river takes everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWhat should I have? See what I'm reduced to? I disgust myself. Do yo uknow what I was before I met you? I had a car, money, all I wanted. A gold chain, a gold watch, I was all gold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiThere are 2 possibilities. Either I've gone mad or my brain's back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaThe world belongs to those with teeth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI've got plenty of people left to make cry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The GermanIn the words of the prophet, today you sell your ring, tomorrow your watch, next week your chain and in 77 days you won't have eyes to cry with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmoreBe like me, don't love anyone, so I'm called Amore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI know what has to be done in Italy. Lincoln freed the slaves... but our rulers caused slavery. With a tommy gun in my hand there'd be few left!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiDo I need a permit to talk to you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiDocuments. Who carries documents - I remember my name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaThe cemetary's over there.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiGive it my love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaLong live us thieves! We stretch out our hand and always get something.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYes, a jail sentence.
BalillaWe're born with a vocation. I was born with the instinct to thieve. You weren't born with the instinct of a pim so you're a beggar.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou want to pick a fight? Go and get killed somewhere else. I did alright.
BalillaGo back to thieving, there's no unemployment for thieves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWhere's my good wife?
Papo HirmedoEarning bread for her children. The less she sees of you the better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Papo HirmedoOne day someone will kill you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiIts hard work?
StellaIts a question of habit, if you need something you have to work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaAre you hungry?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiNo, ravenous.
StellaWell, noon, time to eat.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou seem so nice, so young, so good and kind. I don't know how to put this. Are you from Rome?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou're lucky you don't understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AscenzaYou were never any good for yourself, for me, for your son. You want to come back? There's no easy life here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AscenzaIt was the biggest mistake of my life to believe you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiAren't you cute. The peasants are revolting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SabinoDear Accattone. You've changed from day to night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SabinoIt is rumoured you haven't eaten for 2 days.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiIf I spew over you, you could eat for a week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoIs there a saint who protects the hungry? If you're there, help us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoHurry up with the pasta or we'll look like the guys at the Nuremberg trial.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWe shall have some price left. Lets go and leave our pasta as an act of charity.
GennarinoPride! Pride in taking money from fallen women. Even in jail everyone despises the pimps.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiIf I get nothing because of you, you'd better run.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella[Looking at prostitutes]What are those girls doing?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiMaking money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaWhat do they do?
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWhat all other women do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmoreYou don't care about her. I do alright because I've got nobody.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiCan't you talk of anything else?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiLook at him, getting her off for work. The dirty peasant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiDo you mind us walking like this? Do you know I love you? I act fast when someone deserves it, like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaI want to make a speech.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiMussolini made speeches.
StellaThis is serious, I want you to know everything about me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PioWhat is Accattone? The tough guy of Rome. Basically he's just stupid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiUp yours and anyone else who's against me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amore's clientAren't you ashamed. Wash your face you silly drunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI thought you were different. I've never been mistaken before in my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaI've only known pain and misery. I'm not like the others. How do I know what I must and mustn't do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiThe important thing is that we love each other. One day that will be all. Madonna make me a saint, I've already done my pennance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MargheritonaPut your soul at ease, there's no hell and no heaven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MargheritonaAmore make way for new talent, its time you were pensioned off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amore's clientThe world today is a sewer. Now they all do it, more or less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MargheritonaNow what? Nothing doing? Are you leaving me like this?
Amore's clientAnyone who mucks me about has had it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MargheritonaLeave me alone, I won't go to the police station. I do as I please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MargheritonaThere's no loving in this world now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MaddalenaYou don't know him, he's capable of anything. Everything as long as he's alright. Even killing. You must arrest him. He's not fit to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou still got some masala? Happy days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiTo tell the truth, Stella's found a roof. The first step has been taken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" Cataldi[singing]Just give me the will to work. Work for me dad, I'd rather shirk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI thought work might be a pleasure... I'm not doing any more, its killing me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colleague at labouring job.What a bad effect work has on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou make me sick you dirty pimps.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiHow prosaic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaAccatone lets drink a drop, it bucks you up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI haven't a lira, yesterday I even tried going to work.
BalillaWhat a disgrace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaCinderella's lost shoe gained her a prince. Yours would summon the fire brigade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiHe who trusts in providence will never starve. Stella was right. My poor Stella.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PoilcemanDon't even try to escape, we know who you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiDon't start acting a tragedy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady at workWe've been working since 6 o'clock this morning.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiThese rotten things can happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AscenzaLet me lead my life and you live yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaI know what you're doing with me. I've been expecting it. I know what you want from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScucchiaNot dead yet? I heard that work kills people.
SalvatoreIts an honest death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScucchiaSleep at night instead of playing cards - you look like refugees from the morgue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWere you there when he made the bet with German and Crazy People. Did he say he'd eat a kilo of potatoes and a whole cheese then swim and nothing would happen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiSo he didn't die of indigestion, he died of exhaustion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoDon't you know you can't swim after a meal, you die. The change from hot to cold stops your digestion.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiI've lost all my money but I've still got a ring to bet. Scared to bet?
FrancoI'll take you on, I want to kill you off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScucchiaThere's room for all in the cemetary.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PioSabina, if everyone was as brave as your brother we've won the war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FrancoAccattone you owe me 1000 lire, pay up before you kill yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiNot even the river can stop Accattone!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiWe're all washed-up and everybody avoids us. If we've money we're alright, if not we're nothing. We're finished because we're incapable of making it on our own. Today its better to be a thief than follow this despicable trade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaRemember us begging as kids? Your crying even upset the cops. But it doesn't work now, its disgusting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BalillaDamned women, they take you to heaven then they drop you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou needn't think you're staying home and not working tonight. Your not on social security you know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiYou've ruined me. Otherwise I'd be a good worker, or a good thief.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MaddalenaSing somewhere else - don't spew your booze up here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MaddalenaYou mean my fellow's no good? he's handsome and good and he likes me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MarioDo you like Neopolitans? We're something special.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The GermanAccattone you look worn-out.
Vittorio "Accattone" CataldiNot at all. I'm a free citizen. My woman never came home last night. Someone nobbled her leg. I want to die.