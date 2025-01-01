Zordon Jason's team is failing. I shall destroy Rita myself. There must be a way to free me from this wall.

Alpha 5 Yeah, but the irony is that these Rangers need to morph. If they morph, you can harness that energy to regenerate your body and come back through.

Zordon [groans] There's got to be another way! I can't...

Jason Lee Scott [re-entering the chamber] What, Zordon? You can't what? Wait for us dumb kids to morph so that you can come back to life? That's what all this has been about, right? You coming back?

Zordon This had only ever been about protecting the crystal. Rita could be building Goldar as we speak.

Jason Lee Scott Don't underestimate me or my team.

Zordon You can't stop him. She will have him dig up the crystal and life on Earth will die.

Jason Lee Scott And we need you. Because you were so successful at stopping her last time.

Zordon I died burying those coins in hopes that they would find the next *real* Rangers. Those who are worthy.

Jason Lee Scott Well, sorry to disappoint you. I don't need to stand here and have you tell me what I did wrong. I can go home and get that.

Zordon Jason, you need me out of this wall. To help lead this team!