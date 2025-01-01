Billy CranstonNo, no, no. Don't jump. Jason! That's not a piece of cake!
Billy CranstonWait, wait, wait! Can I ask a question? Are we really superheroes? Like are we more like Iron Man or Spider-Man? 'Cause I feel like I been bit by a spider, but I feel really good, you know, not as...
Zack TaylorAll right, look, bro, trust me, you're not a superhero.
TriniWhy are you talking to us like you're the boss now?
Kimberly HartHey, hold up. Can any of this Rita stuff be real? Can any of this be true.
Jason Lee ScottI don't know. But I know that the answer to what's wrong with us and to what's happening to us is here.
Kimberly HartMy house is on the other side of this mountain. I hike these trails sometimes to clear my head. And I stare down at Angel Grove and wonder how such a small crap town could cause me such misery.
Sam ScottYeah, that's funny. You know what's not funny? This was supposed to be your season. I had scouts coming to every game. You could have written your own ticket. Now it's all gone. Now you gotta come here every Saturday for the rest of the year just so you can graduate! With all these other weirdos and criminals.
ZordonThis Ranger team did what my team could not. You will humbly walk amongst your peers, but heroes you all will be. Each of your names will be etched alongside the great Ranger teams before you. I will always owe a debt of gratitude to you all.
TriniWhen this is all over... are we Power Rangers, or are we friends?
Rita Repulsa[Goldar destroys a building]Krispy Kreme! Not there.
Zack Taylor[after Billy falls down a cliff]Hey, did we just kill that kid?
BullyDid you just slap me?
Jason Lee ScottI did. Weird, right? Now, I'm gonna be here every day for what seems like the rest of my life, and I'm sure you are, too. So let's make a deal. Don't sit near me, or him, and we'll be okay.
Alpha 5[on seeing Billy's dead body]Master Billy...
Jason Lee ScottDo something, ok? There must be something you can do for him.
Jason Lee ScottOf course it was a lie, Billy. We failed. Let's stop being delusional about being a team of superheroes. We're all screw-ups. And as much as I hate this scrubby, bullshit town, I don't wanna just sit around and watch it die, okay? Let's go and do the one thing that's been asked of us and kill Rita.
Jason Lee ScottYou keep making this harder. We're busting our asses. Feel free to throw us a bone at some point.
Alpha 5Yes, I see you busting your asses. So I've decided to give you some inspiration. What you will find beyond this wall will forever change your lives. Come on.
[reveals the Zords]
Alpha 5The Zords! Pretty cool, right? They take on the form of the most powerful organism on the planet. When these Zords formed, dinosaurs reigned supreme. They will be an extendsion of you. And their power is all but limitless. But you're not ready for this power. When you morph, your armor will make you one with the Zords. So come on, let's go train. Today's the day you become Rangers! I can feel it!