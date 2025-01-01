Anne PedersdotterI see through my tears, but no one comes to wipe them away.
Rev. Absalon PederssønThere is nothing so quiet as a heart that has ceased to beat.
MartinNo one has eyes like yours.
Anne PedersdotterWhat are they like? Childlike? Pure and clear?
MartinNo, deep and mysterious. But in their depths I see... a trembling, quivering flame.
Anne Pedersdotter...which you have kindled.
MartinLet's go to the birches.
Anne PedersdotterWe will have a small house by the sea. Every morning I shall wake... my head on your shoulder. With a kiss I awake you. Then we hear from his cradle a little Martin crying. I pick him up. And as I found life at your breast, he'll find life at mine. The tenderness you gave to me, I give back to him. While I hum for him a song about us two. Isn't it lovely to think about?
MartinAnne, you're crying.
Anne PedersdotterI see you through my tears.
MartinTears that I wipe away.
Rev. Absalon PederssønI am tired. But I don't think I can rest. I come from a man who died in piety. But otherwise, if I think of all the sighs from other deathbeds I have sat by, I see only sin... and sin... and sin. The pleasure of the moment. The secret sin. Oh, Lord... what lives men lead.
Anne PedersdotterAbsalon, hold me. Hold me and make me happy.
Rev. Absalon PederssønWhen I see those two together, I feel for the first time how old I am... And how young she is. It is good Martin came home. I will join them and be young with the young.
Rev. Absalon PederssønGoodnight, Anne. Look into my eyes. Your wonderful eyes. So childlike. Pure and clear... Goodnight.
MartinYou were always in my thoughts.
Anne PedersdotterAnd you in my dreams.
MartinShall we ever find each other again?
Anne PedersdotterWho shall prevent it?
MartinThe dead.
Rev. Absalon PederssønI must look into myself. I have much to speak to God about.
Anne PedersdotterHear how they whisper.
MartinIt's the grass humming.
Anne PedersdotterHumming what?
MartinA song about the two of us.
Anne PedersdotterThe song of your love.
MartinAnd of yours.
Anne PedersdotterHold me tight. Make me happy.
Boy's Choir[singing] Day of Wrath. Day of Mourning. See fulfilled the prophet's warning. Heaven and earth in ashes burning. Oh what fear man's soul renders. When from Heaven the Judge descends. On whose sentence all depends. Wondrous sounds the trumpet sings...