The Artist Have you ever seen an artist studio?

Alice White No. I'd love to.

The Artist Come up and see mine.

Alice White Oh, I can't now. Another time.

The Artist Why not now?

Alice White Well, its so late.

The Artist Are you frightened?

Alice White No. Of course not.

The Artist Then why not now?

Alice White No, really. Thanks, awfully. I must be getting home.

The Artist You are frightened.