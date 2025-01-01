Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Quotes

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Quotes

Doghan-Dagui We know how humans work.
Doghan-Dagui They're all so predictable.
Sergeant Laureline Clearly you've never met a woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bubble I'm afraid of a kiss, like a kiss from a bee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline Can I help? I'm a good driver.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bubble I thank you. It was my pleasure performing for you. I leave you my Kingdom, take good care of it.
Major Valerian I will.
Bubble But, most importantly...
Major Valerian Yeah?
Bubble [re Laureline] Take good care of her. Love her without measure. There's beggary in love that can be reckoned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Valerian Bring on the beach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Arun Filitt A soldier will always choose death over humiliation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bubble I know all of Shakespeare by heart, if you want. Poetry, maybe? You like poetry?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Button Man By the grace of God...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
President of the World State Federation [broadcast appearance] The Alpha intergalactic space station has reached critical mass in orbit. Its weight and size now poses a serious threat to mother Earth. In its great wisdom, the Central Committee has decided to use all resources necessary to release the space station from Earth's gravity. Its new course is set with the Magellan Current. Like the great explorer Magellan, the Alpha station will journey into the unknown. The symbol of our values and knowledge, it will carry a message of peace and unity to the furthest reaches of the universe. Our thoughts and prayers go with you. Godspeed, and good luck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bubble Bussing tables! Every artist's worst nightmare! Never mention this to anybody, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jolly the Pimp Rules are rules and this is a place where we make love, not war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Igon Siruss I'm fighting for a noble cause, too. Mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline I'd rather that you took me somewhere other than a giant trash can!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Commander Arun Filitt [defending his genocidal actions] Our council saw fit to protect citizens first and foremost. Is that not its duty? And mine. And yours! Or would you rather risk wrecking our economy for the sake of a bunch of...
Sergeant Laureline Savages?
Commander Arun Filitt You are totally under the influence of these creatures. Do not confuse the issue.
[pointing at Doghan]
Commander Arun Filitt He's the threat. He's the enemy.
Emperor Haban-Limaï [walks up undaunted, confronts eye to eye] *You* are your own worst enemy, Commander. Unless you make up with your past, you won't have a future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Valerian That convertor is government property. And most likely the last one left in the universe.
Sergeant Laureline So you buy into the Commander's "what's mine is mine and what's yours is mine philosophy"?
Major Valerian No, I buy into my Oath of Allegiance. We have no authority to hand it over.
Sergeant Laureline We must make amends.
Major Valerian Yeah, I agree, but it's not for us to decide. Leave it to the courts.
Sergeant Laureline They're eighteen million years away, Valerian! Only we can make this right.
Major Valerian Laureline, I'm a soldier. I play by the rules. It's what makes me who I am.
Sergeant Laureline [regards him sadly for a long time] You see? That's why I don't wanna marry you. Because you don't know what love is.
Major Valerian Oh, come on, this has nothing to do with love.
Sergeant Laureline That's where you're wrong. Love is more powerful than anything else, Valerian. It breaks all rules, all laws, and overpowers any army or government. Just look at her. For one second, put yourself in her position. She lost all of her people and her child, and she's willing to forgive. That's real love. It's the trust you place in someone else. I thought I could be that someone else for you. But clearly...
Major Valerian You can! You are. I'd die for you.
Sergeant Laureline I'm not asking you to die for me. I'm asking you to trust me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bubble So, what will it be, soldier?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [to her weird captors who are selecting dresses for her] I didn't come here to get a makeover. I've got to leave! Now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Creature 'Bird Woman' [Big Market prostitute dressed like male peacock] Wanna fly?
Major Valerian I'm allergic to feathers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline It's our mission that doesn't make sense, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [to the intimidated little Mül creature] Okay, let's have a look at you.
[shakes her head]
Sergeant Laureline Not a beat, tiger. Come on, don't be scared. I'll come through.
[lifts it out]
Sergeant Laureline Come on. Wow. You've got the most incredible eyes. Okay, you're a little scrappy, so why don't we get you a nice treatment so you can get your mojo back? Sound good? Come on.
[puts him into device]
Sergeant Laureline Some high-grade uranium, and you'll be good as new. Hang on, tiger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Valerian [Laureline's the pilot] Whoa, whoa, whoa. Easy, easy, easy...
Sergeant Laureline We're late.
Major Valerian Yeah, better late than dead.
Sergeant Laureline [lets go of steering controls] You wanna drive?
Major Valerian [smirks] Put your hand back on the joystick. Woman, put your hand back on the joystick!
[she continues taunting him]
Major Valerian Laureline, would you please put your hand back on the joystick?
Sergeant Laureline Will you stop complaining about my driving?
Major Valerian Yes. I'm sorry. You're a great driver. You're the best driver in the entire universe.
Sergeant Laureline Oh, thank you.
[hand on joystick again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline Do you have any idea where we're going?
Major Valerian Yeah, sure. I mean, I guess...
Sergeant Laureline You're sure, or you guess?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Defence Minister [as Laureline approaches wearing a bikini and sheer wrap] And please, put on some more appropriate clothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline My Ivy League education taught me to steer clear from bad boys like you.
Major Valerian Yeah, well, you're not gonna find better than me on the market. Straight up. Take a good look. Handsome. Intelligent.
Sergeant Laureline Modest.
Major Valerian Brave.
Sergeant Laureline Suicidal.
Major Valerian Determined.
Sergeant Laureline Pig-headed.
Major Valerian Faithful.
Sergeant Laureline To yourself.
Major Valerian Yeah, and to you, you're my partner.
Sergeant Laureline Yeah, don't forget it.
Major Valerian Why don't you think with your heart and not with your head for me?
Sergeant Laureline I don't wanna be another name on your list of conquests, thank you very much.
Major Valerian What are you talking about? What list?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [tries freeing Valerian] I suppose since you asked for my hand, you should probably get yours back first.
Major Valerian Is that a yes?
Sergeant Laureline Don't move!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Valerian Everything okay?
Sergeant Laureline Yeah. You're missing out on a lot of fun.
Major Valerian Don't worry. We'll be on the beach soon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [re the little rainbow-colored creature] He's a real charmer. You may have some competition.
Major Valerian I'm fine with competition. Hey, still waiting for your answer. I know I can be full of myself sometimes, but I'm dead serious about my proposal.
Sergeant Laureline We have to complete the mission, major. There's still the top-secret part to attend to. Or is your perfect memory failing you again?
Alex, the on-board computer Seat belts.
Major Valerian You know what? I'm gonna ask for ten days leave right now, and I'm gonna take you to the most beautiful beach in the universe. A real beach this time.
[she gives a little smirk]
Major Valerian The perfect place... for a honeymoon.
Alex, the on-board computer Ten seconds.
Sergeant Laureline The honeymoon comes after the wedding. You know that, right?
Major Valerian Really?
Sergeant Laureline Yup.
Alex, the on-board computer Three, two, one...
Major Valerian [tumultuous liftoff] Wow, Alex, what are you doing?
Alex, the on-board computer Sorry. Too much traffic.
Sergeant Laureline [smiling] Do you want me to drive?
Major Valerian [holds up his hand] No! No, no, no, thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [taunting] How about we look at the memo one last time?
Major Valerian Can't hurt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Valerian I completely forgot, I have a question for you.
Sergeant Laureline Shoot.
[throws back her long hair]
Sergeant Laureline What?
Major Valerian Will you marry me?
Sergeant Laureline [rolls her eyes, exhales, turns back] Not funny.
Major Valerian [pulls her back] Laureline, I'm serious.
[she groans]
Major Valerian I've been thinking about what you said earlier and you're right. I need to move onward and upward. I need to commit.
Sergeant Laureline Here? Just like that?
Sergeant Laureline Yeah, why not? There's a million things here. I'm sure we can find a priest who'll be happy to oblige.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline [adrift in space in Sixties lunar module] Do you have any idea where they left us?
Major Valerian We're two hours away from vacation. The furthest distress beacons.
Sergeant Laureline Two hours?
Major Valerian Yeah, two hours alone with me, what a drag.
Sergeant Laureline [smirks] You're kidding. It's basically an eternity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sergeant Laureline Look, we both know you're quite a lady-killer. So why do you lose interest in a girl as soon as you win her heart?
Major Valerian 'Cause I'm looking for the perfect woman.
Sergeant Laureline But you never stop to look!
Major Valerian That's not a crime.
[smiles]
Sergeant Laureline No. It's not a crime. But just admit it, you're scared of commitment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more