Major Valerian That convertor is government property. And most likely the last one left in the universe.

Sergeant Laureline So you buy into the Commander's "what's mine is mine and what's yours is mine philosophy"?

Major Valerian No, I buy into my Oath of Allegiance. We have no authority to hand it over.

Sergeant Laureline We must make amends.

Major Valerian Yeah, I agree, but it's not for us to decide. Leave it to the courts.

Sergeant Laureline They're eighteen million years away, Valerian! Only we can make this right.

Major Valerian Laureline, I'm a soldier. I play by the rules. It's what makes me who I am.

Sergeant Laureline [regards him sadly for a long time] You see? That's why I don't wanna marry you. Because you don't know what love is.

Major Valerian Oh, come on, this has nothing to do with love.

Sergeant Laureline That's where you're wrong. Love is more powerful than anything else, Valerian. It breaks all rules, all laws, and overpowers any army or government. Just look at her. For one second, put yourself in her position. She lost all of her people and her child, and she's willing to forgive. That's real love. It's the trust you place in someone else. I thought I could be that someone else for you. But clearly...

Major Valerian You can! You are. I'd die for you.