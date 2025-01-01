BubbleI know all of Shakespeare by heart, if you want. Poetry, maybe? You like poetry?
Button ManBy the grace of God...
[first lines]
President of the World State Federation[broadcast appearance]The Alpha intergalactic space station has reached critical mass in orbit. Its weight and size now poses a serious threat to mother Earth. In its great wisdom, the Central Committee has decided to use all resources necessary to release the space station from Earth's gravity. Its new course is set with the Magellan Current. Like the great explorer Magellan, the Alpha station will journey into the unknown. The symbol of our values and knowledge, it will carry a message of peace and unity to the furthest reaches of the universe. Our thoughts and prayers go with you. Godspeed, and good luck.
BubbleBussing tables! Every artist's worst nightmare! Never mention this to anybody, okay?
Jolly the PimpRules are rules and this is a place where we make love, not war.
Commander Arun Filitt[defending his genocidal actions]Our council saw fit to protect citizens first and foremost. Is that not its duty? And mine. And yours! Or would you rather risk wrecking our economy for the sake of a bunch of...
Sergeant LaurelineThat's where you're wrong. Love is more powerful than anything else, Valerian. It breaks all rules, all laws, and overpowers any army or government. Just look at her. For one second, put yourself in her position. She lost all of her people and her child, and she's willing to forgive. That's real love. It's the trust you place in someone else. I thought I could be that someone else for you. But clearly...