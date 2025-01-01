Claude Lanzmann, Himself This is the way everything happened. "Shoah" is a commissioned work. After all, Rembrandt did work on commission. I had made a film about Israel. In extraordinary difficult conditions. But in the end, it was a beautiful film. Alouph Hareven, who was the director-general of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he called me and he said listen, your movie is wonderful and I want to propose something to you. I would like someone to make a film not about the Shoah but a film that would be the Shoah. That is to say which would be the Shoah seen through our own eyes. Seen through Jewish eyes. Never would I have imagined making a movie on the Shoah and besides I knew nothing about the Shoah. I knew what everybody knew, six million Jews. That was a very heavy decision to make because it was a decision that meant I would give up everything. And I had to really throw myself into something completely unknown with no guarantee whatsoever, without knowing anything and letting go of all caution and routine. And I walked for a whole night in Paris. I remember it very well. Because I had to give him my answer. I walked, walked, walked, walked for a whole night. And I called Hareven in Jerusalem and told him I was going to do it. That was the summer of 1973.