Wigsy [coming out of the church in Mexico and seeing the Northern Ireland team heading in]

Wigsy Lads! It's us. There is no point batting and fighting your way trough all them cathoholics. Me and Spud here have lit about thirty candles. That's gonna cover the whole bench and all.

Pat Jennings Fair play to yous, lads.

Spud [shaking hands with the players] Scary. Me and him's Protestants.

Pat Jennings Sorry to hear that.

Spud Thanks, Pat.