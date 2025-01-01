IreneGod knows son. Maybe they didn't like his sausages.
Billy BinghamSocrates might have brought down a government, but have we lived through in the last twenty years, and survived, huh? Bombing, shootig, rioting, murder and mayhem. You don't think he is more scared of us?
Rebecca BinghamI've just been on the phone to my mum. She said it's been on the news that the whole of Ireland is behind you.
Jim CambellAye, you know that place - has more leaks than the Titanic.
David CampbellSure, Bingham doesn't even know me. I've never even met him.
Jim CambellYeah, but he has watched you play. Maybe he thinks it's time for fresh blood. Or maybe he just needs another Catholic.
David CampbellDo you remember us sneaking through the railings to play in the grounds?
Jim CambellAye, there's not many pros that can say they were trained in the grounds of a loony bin.
Jackie Fullerton[on TV]What's standing in their way is the greatest captain of them all. One was short, fat and famously ugly, the other is handsome and tall. One skulked about in a grubby robe and sandals, the other shines in the sun yellow shirt of Brazil. Both men are called Socrates. Both men are philosophers.
Billy BinghamGo out there and play your hearts out. Do it for your country. Do it for big Pat's birthday. We can do this. We can bring joy to the streets of Northern Ireland. We do this, and you'll be legends until the day you die.
Jackie FullertonIf Spain loose and our boys win, we're through. Unless Algeria beats Spain by more goals than we beat Brazil.
Albert kirkAssuming that we beat Brazil?
Jackie FullertonAlbert, with that kind of attitude anyone would think you were English.
[First lines]
Billy BinghamNinety minutes, gentlemen, ninety minutes to make history.