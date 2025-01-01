Menu
Kinoafisha Films Shooting for Socrates Shooting for Socrates Movie Quotes

Shooting for Socrates Movie Quotes

Billy Bingham This will be our David and Goliath moment.
Tommy What are they rioting about, daddy?
Arthur You don't know? And you took sides?
Tommy I didn't!
Arthur "Our ones?"
Arthur When mammy and I argue, whose side do you take?
Tommy Nobody's. I just turn the TV up.
Tommy What if we start throwing bricks at each other?
Tommy Don't be daft.
Arthur Could be you and me, son.
Tommy How do you and mammy sort it out?
Arthur Compromise.
Tommy Do you think there is any hope for Northern Ireland?
Irene "Any hope for Northern Ireland?" McMarty's butcher shop got blown up today. Best bloody butchers in Belfast. It's a disgrace. And you ask if there is any hope for Northern Ireland.
Tommy Who blew it up?
Irene Who do you think?
Tommy But why?
Irene God knows son. Maybe they didn't like his sausages.
Billy Bingham Socrates might have brought down a government, but have we lived through in the last twenty years, and survived, huh? Bombing, shootig, rioting, murder and mayhem. You don't think he is more scared of us?
Rebecca Bingham I've just been on the phone to my mum. She said it's been on the news that the whole of Ireland is behind you.
Billy Bingham I hope you didn't spend too long on the phone.
Rebecca Bingham Well, I would have said to carry a pidgeon, love. I just couldn't find one in reception... Bill, wouldn't it be great if the team were mixed? Catholics and protestants.
Billy Bingham What are you suggesting? That I choose my players on the grounds of their religion? I decide on skill. It's a football team, not a bloody peace agreement.
Wigsy [coming out of the church in Mexico and seeing the Northern Ireland team heading in]
Wigsy Lads! It's us. There is no point batting and fighting your way trough all them cathoholics. Me and Spud here have lit about thirty candles. That's gonna cover the whole bench and all.
Pat Jennings Fair play to yous, lads.
Spud [shaking hands with the players] Scary. Me and him's Protestants.
Pat Jennings Sorry to hear that.
Spud Thanks, Pat.
Wigsy But God is God, and a candle's a candle. Who is going to know what religion you are around here? Although, back home me and him'll be history, no questions asked.
[conversation on the telephone]
Jim Cambell You're on the squad. You're on the squad for Mexico.
David Campbell What? Sure the announcement isn't until tomorrow.
Jim Cambell Aye, you know that place - has more leaks than the Titanic.
David Campbell Sure, Bingham doesn't even know me. I've never even met him.
Jim Cambell Yeah, but he has watched you play. Maybe he thinks it's time for fresh blood. Or maybe he just needs another Catholic.
David Campbell Do you remember us sneaking through the railings to play in the grounds?
Jim Cambell Aye, there's not many pros that can say they were trained in the grounds of a loony bin.
Jackie Fullerton [on TV] What's standing in their way is the greatest captain of them all. One was short, fat and famously ugly, the other is handsome and tall. One skulked about in a grubby robe and sandals, the other shines in the sun yellow shirt of Brazil. Both men are called Socrates. Both men are philosophers.
Billy Bingham Go out there and play your hearts out. Do it for your country. Do it for big Pat's birthday. We can do this. We can bring joy to the streets of Northern Ireland. We do this, and you'll be legends until the day you die.
Jackie Fullerton If Spain loose and our boys win, we're through. Unless Algeria beats Spain by more goals than we beat Brazil.
Albert kirk Assuming that we beat Brazil?
Jackie Fullerton Albert, with that kind of attitude anyone would think you were English.
[First lines]
Billy Bingham Ninety minutes, gentlemen, ninety minutes to make history.
